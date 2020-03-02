El Bagel, Miami's Most Anticipated Bagel Shop, Is Now Open

Perhaps you've braved the 45-minute line for one of Matteson Koche's hand-rolled bagels. Perhaps you lacked the grit and determination and instead headed to Zak the Baker in Wynwood for one of Zak Stern's newly offered bagels.

Whatever the case, Koche's long-awaited Biscayne Boulevard "bagelería" has finally opened, providing relief to the loyal hordes who heretofore braved the elements outside his rickety old food truck, determined to score a weekend bagel lovingly sliced, toasted, and shmeared.

"Right now we're just sticking with the basic menu, the things people know us for, before we start branching out," Koche tells New Times.

A visit this past weekend confirmed precisely that. Options included bacon, egg, and cheese ($9) and lox supreme ($12/$14 open face), as well as funkier creations like the Avo Spesh ($8.50), with smashed avocado, English cucumber, plain cream cheese, olive oil, and sea salt. But devotees should keep a lookout for specials like the Que Fancy, a one-off collaboration with Design District Peruvian sushi joint Itamae that features an everything bagel with wasabi cream cheese, salmon rose, cucumber, microgreens, shaved red onion, and dill.

The EB Original ($8.50), with its salty-spicy-rich combination of cream cheese, charred jalapeños, and thick-cut bacon is not to be missed.

And old souls can purchase an untouched bagel for $2.50, with dozens and half-dozens going for $12 and $22, respectively.

The new space joins favorites like Phuc Yea, Blue Collar, and La Placita in the MiMo District.

Koche's six-ingredient bagels, free of the conditioners and preservatives found in many modern renditions, burst onto the scene two years ago while he was still working a day job as an engineer.

El Bagel's long-awaited opening comes on the heels of Zak Stern's bagel program, which launched late last year, adding onion, poppyseed, everything, and sesame bagels to what already was a vast array of baked goods.

It remains to be seen whether brick and mortar will help the 27-year-old Koche to cut down on the wait times that had him offering heartfelt mea culpas in between bagel sandwiches.

Either way, his bagels are worth the wait.

El Bagel. 6910 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-901-3102; elbagel.miami. Anticipated regular hours: Wednesday through Monday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Special first week hours: Daily (except for Tuesday), 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)