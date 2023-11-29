 Edan Bistro Opens in Miami | Miami New Times
Openings & Closings

Edan Bistro Brings Modern Spanish Cuisine to North Miami

Edan Bistro introduces an all-day Spanish dining curated by Lur chef Aitor Garate Berasaluze.
November 29, 2023
An assortment of signature dishes at Edan Bistro
An assortment of signature dishes at Edan Bistro Edan Bistro photo
Earlier this month, North Miami welcomed a new addition to its dining scene: Edan Bistro, the first brick-and-mortar restaurant from Spanish chef Aitor Garate Berasaluze.

Having built a following for his Basque eatery Lur inside the South Beach Food Hall (formerly Time Out Market), Garate Berasaluze, 29, brings a wealth of experience from esteemed establishments across Spain, including Asador Etxebarri, where he served as head sommelier.

"The name is derived from the Basque word, meaning 'to drink,' a motif woven into the dining experience," Garate Berasaluze tells New Times. "Mornings start with espresso drinks sourced from local specialty roasters and transition to afternoon and evening with a selection of Spanish beer and wine."

With Edan Bistro, Garate Berasaluze aims to carry his loyal clientele from Lur into a fresh, independent space that offers a unique ambiance and comprehensive menu. The menu opens with a breakfast format inspired by coffee shop culture and continues into European-style brunch, lunch, and an all-day à la carte menu. The culinary identity is rooted in modern Spanish cuisine, a reflection of Garate Berasaluze's culinary background.

While Lur remains active in South Beach, the changing management of the food hall brings an air of uncertainty. Plans for a brick-and-mortar Lur in North Miami are underway, aligning with the opening of Edan Bistro just a few blocks away.

Garate Berasaluze emphasizes the concept of an approachable bistro that caters to diners seeking different options throughout the day.

"Having observed the preferences of Miami's clientele over more than a year, our goal is to provide a regular spot for patrons to enjoy exceptional food and wine without the need for special occasions or a big budget," he says.
click to enlarge
The minimalist, light-filled dining room is perfectly inviting for families during the day while turning into a more intimate, dimly lit environment in the evenings.
Edan Bistro photo
Nestled in a corner with abundant natural light, the bistro boasts a welcoming and family-friendly atmosphere during breakfast and lunch, with simple yet carefully executed classics like a Spanish omelet and huevos rotos (a hearty fried egg and potato dish served with Iberian ham). As the day progresses, the ambiance transforms into a more intimate setting suitable for dinner dates and gatherings, with a bar offering a relaxed space to unwind over a glass of wine and small bites.

Signature dishes include mushroom croquetas, crispy golden cylinders filled with a luscious medley of shiitake and porcini mushrooms, as well as creamy rice with pumpkin and truffle—one of the chef's favorite creations.

"For this dish, we prepare a rice base in meat broth, finishing it with a velvety puree of pumpkin and toasted hazelnut butter at the moment of service. A drizzle of olive oil, coupled with a cold truffle emulsion, results in a surprising contrast between the warmth of the rice and the coolness of the emulsion," says Garate Berasaluze.

Also making an appearance on the menu is Lur's now-famous Basque cheesecake, which strikes the right balance between creaminess and sweetness with its luscious, fluid center and golden top.

Tasting menus featuring eight to nine dishes priced at $100 per person provide an extensive culinary experience that encompasses new creations alongside beloved favorites. Wine pairings, available at $65 for five glasses, offer an additional layer of sophistication without breaking the bank.

Looking ahead, Garate Berasaluze envisions continuous development for Edan Bistro while simultaneously working on the forthcoming Lur brick-and-mortar location. Plans include building a community in North Miami, offering catering services for corporate events, and collaborating with local chefs for special dinners.

"Our main goal is to provide honest, approachable food of the best quality possible," sums up Garate Barasaluze. "We know there's a great market for that in Miami, and we are thrilled to bring our vision to our usual clientele and beyond."

Edan Bistro. 650 NE 125th St., North Miami; edanbistro.com. Thursday through Monday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
