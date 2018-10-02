Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem Open 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen in Aventura

The Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem have traded basketball for pizza and beer at their new restaurant, 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen, which is now open in Aventura.
The restaurant, created through a partnership between Woodfired Kitchen founder/chef Anthony Carron and the two NBA champions, specializes in food cooked over an open flame, from wood-oven pizza to rotisserie chicken and pastrami cheeseburgers.
As the first Florida outpost of the Woodfired chain, the Aventura restaurant deviates slightly from other locations, which dot the nation and the world, including Los Angeles, Tokyo, and Dubai. Here, Wade and Haslem have added unique touches to the menu.
Some dishes are branded with the pro players' monikers. Fans can try Haslem's baked-not-fried UD’s Woodfired wings, made with a base of semispicy Calabrian chilies and served with creamy Gorgonzola dip ($14). Wade is behind the restaurant's burger, topped with pastrami, truffle cheese, roasted garlic aioli, and red oak lettuce ($19).
Otherwise, the menu is largely composed of Carron's creations, such as meatballs with ricotta and tomato ($10), whole roasted cauliflower drizzled with golden beet tahini ($14), and an artichoke that's roasted whole and served with lemon butter and pecorino cheese ($13).
Most entreés are served family-style and feed two to four. Standouts include the rotisserie chicken, which is marinated for two days and cooked for about an hour ($22 to $36), and made-from-scratch pizza topped with everything from mozzarella and truffle pecorino to smoky pancetta and chili flakes.
A dinner-for-two package, priced at $38 per person, starts with crudite and dips, tomato salad, a choice of specialty pizza with a rotisserie chicken, and a dessert to share. Add the black tie pizza ($50 when ordered à la carte), garnished with jamón ibérico and American caviar, for an additional $15.
For dessert, try the sweet and warm Nutella calzone filled with dollops of the hazelnut-and-cocoa spread and a side of vanilla gelato ($8).
Open for lunch and dinner, the 4,000-square-foot space offers ample indoor and outdoor seating. Since opening day in mid-September, weekends have been particularly busy. At the bar, catch sports games broadcast on several large-screen TVs while sipping beer, wine, or cocktails. Local brews include Funky Buddha's Floridian, Concrete Beach's Havana Lager, and Veza Sur's Mango Blond ale.
Carron also operates 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen and sister concept 800 Degrees Pizzeria in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, New York, Tokyo, Dubai, and Doha, Qatar. Additional locations are expected to open in other U.S. cities as well as Seoul.
800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen. 2956 Aventura Blvd., Aventura; 305-902-4363; 800degrees.com. Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to midnight.
