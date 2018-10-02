Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem Open 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen in Aventura

The Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem have traded basketball for pizza and beer at their new restaurant, 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen, which is now open in Aventura.

The restaurant, created through a partnership between Woodfired Kitchen founder/chef Anthony Carron and the two NBA champions, specializes in food cooked over an open flame, from wood-oven pizza to rotisserie chicken and pastrami cheeseburgers.

As the first Florida outpost of the Woodfired chain, the Aventura restaurant deviates slightly from other locations, which dot the nation and the world, including Los Angeles, Tokyo, and Dubai. Here, Wade and Haslem have added unique touches to the menu.