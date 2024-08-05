 Drake's Favorite Hot Chicken Chain Opens First South Florida Location | Miami New Times
Drake's Favorite Hot Chicken Sandwich Chain Opens in Pembroke Pines

Dave's Hot Chicken has opened in Pembroke Pines, and with fans like Drake, you know its spicy chicken tenders are good.
August 5, 2024
Drake-approved Dave's Hot Chicken has opened its first South Florida location in Pembroke Pines with its famous hot chicken sandwiches.
Drake-approved Dave's Hot Chicken has opened its first South Florida location in Pembroke Pines with its famous hot chicken sandwiches. Dave's Hot Chicken photo

When Drake not only approves of a hot chicken sandwich but invests in said sandwich — that's when you know it's good.

The hot chicken tenders and sliders from Dave's Hot Chicken were such a hit to Drake that it made him want to invest in the fast-food restaurant chain back in 2021. Now, years after its initial hype, South Floridians can try the spicy chicken tenders for the first time.

Dave's Hot Chicken opened its first South Florida location in Pembroke Pines on Friday, August 2, and the fanfare over the opening is already spreading like the sauce used in its famous crispy hot chicken.
Just three days after opening in Pembroke Pines, the new location is already going viral on TikTok, with foodies and food bloggers sharing their reviews.
After the restaurant posted a photo on Instagram of its scrumptious chicken tender sandwiches covered in cheese and sauce ahead of its Pembroke Pines opening, fans went straight to the comments to express their excitement over the new Florida location. The caption read, "The wait is almost over. Your Dave's Hot Chicken opens this Friday (8/2)! 15855 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines, FL 33028. This one's going to be huge, so get there early and tag everybody who needs to be there."

South Florida fans immediately took to the comments, including those in Miami, with one writing, "Right behind my house! I have been eyeing this and waiting!" while another fan wrote, "I've been craving Dave's ever since I moved to Florida. I haven't been this excited for a new food spot in a long time."


@daveshotchicken #pembrokepines #florida YOUR FIRST EVER @daveshotchicken opens Friday 8/2!!📍15855 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines, FL 33028‼️We’re super excited to see you guys, so tag everyone who needs Dave’s in their life and come get your chicken🐥 @Kay✨ #miamifood #miamifoodie #pembrokepinesfood #floridafoodie #fyp #daveshotchickenreview #daveshotchickenasmr #eatwithme ♬ original sound - Dave’s Hot Chicken
Local Miami food blogger @SoFloFooodie took to her TikTok to document her experience of trying Dave's for the very first time.

After trying a hot chicken slider in the spice level of medium, the chicken tenders in the spice level of hot (which she dipped in secret sauce), and fries, she confidently proclaims, "The jump from medium to hot is a lot, but it's good. If anyone says that Raising Cane's is better than this, then they're lying to you."

So, what makes these spicy tenders so irresistible?

Dave's Hot Chicken was founded in 2017 by three childhood friends as a pop-up in an East Hollywood parking lot "with just $900 in their pockets," according to the company. The pop-up began with a simple menu of spicy chicken tenders, sliders, fries, and kale slaw. Despite limited resources, the pop-up developed a loyal customer base and long lines thanks to Instagram. The rest is history.

The menu has remained simple and hot chicken tender-focused since its inception, which has helped the restaurant grow and open franchise locations nationwide.
The new Dave's Hot Chicken location in Pembroke Pines has a graffiti-filled mural.
The Pembroke Pines location at 15855 Pines Blvd. has the chain's signature look with red seats and an urban graffiti-style mural that reads, "Pembroke."

In addition to Drake, Dave's Hot Chicken has several celebrity investors like actor Samuel L. Jackson, former First Lady of California Maria Shriver, athlete and television personality Michael Strahan, and Boston Red Sox owner Tom Werner.

 The hot chicken tender chain already has Florida locations in Altamonte Springs, Gainesville, Lake Mary, Orlando, and Tampa. Rumor has it that a location at Aventura Mall is in the worDave'save's Hot Chicken. 15855 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines; 754-202-0416; daveshotchicken.com. Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the food editor of Miami New Times, a position she has been honored to take on since December 2023. Prior to her work at Miami New Times, she was a digital journalist covering breaking news, restaurants, arts, and culture at WPLG Local 10 News and WSVN 7 News. When she’s not writing about restaurants and chefs for her day job, Nicole can be found blogging about food on her personal Instagram account. Nicole received a Bachelor’s of Science in Communication degree from the University of Miami where she studied broadcast journalism. Readers might have also seen her on the 23rd season of ABC's The Bachelor and the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise.
Contact: Nicole Lopez-Alvar
