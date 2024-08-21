Downtown Miami Lands Popular Colombian Restaurant Palo Quemao

A popular Colombian restaurant that has become an Edgewater staple for its authentic Colombian cuisine will open in downtown Miami.
According to Traded, Palo Quemao has signed a ten-year lease for a retail space at 20 W. Flagler St. in downtown Miami.
Although the restaurant established its location in Edgewater just over three years ago, it has grown a devoted following in Miami. The restaurant is popular for its appetizers, which include tequeños, chicharrones, arepas de queso, and empanadas. It's also popular for its Colombian platters, like the bandeja paisa, pescado frito, carne palo quemao, and punta de anca. The spot also sells bistec, picada platters, and desserts like flan, tres leches, and postre de nata.
more than 100 4.4-star reviews on Yelp and 900 Google Reviews, the restaurant has a 4.5-star rating. Many reviews mention the restaurant's attentive staff, delicious food, great ambiance, and excellent prices.
Some of the common favorites among commenters include the tequeños, sancocho de res, ajiaca santafereno, empanadas, and the bandeja paisa. The full menu includes a variety of appetizers, soups, bowls, platos principles, and desserts.
Read Emilio U.'s review of Palo Quemao on Yelp From Friday to Sunday, the restaurant offers a late-night menu available from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. with specials like picada personal for two people, picada palo quemao for four people, burgers, and starters like arepas con queso. The menu also offers a selection of non-alcoholic drinks like batidos and coffee because it is never too late for an espresso.
While there is no official opening date yet, New Times will update this story.
Palo Quemao. 20 W. Flagler St., Miami; paloquemaomiami.com. Opening soon.