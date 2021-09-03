Dessert Wars Returns to Miami This Month

On Sunday, September 26, thousands of sugar-craving foodies will convene for a smorgasbord of decadent desserts crafted by more than 50 vendors representing local food artists, chefs, and bakers.
And they do mean war: during the event, vendors compete for the title of Judge's Champion and the People's Choice award. Ten of the area's top chefs and food influencers will serve as official event judges, while attendees are given branded Dessert Wars tokens to cast their vote for their favorite dessert.
Founded in 2015 by Miami entrepreneur and self-described dessert lover Brad Matthews, Dessert Wars calls itself "the largest dessert festival in America". Since its inception, the event has grown considerably and has since expanded to Atlanta and Tampa, with more cities to come.
"Nothing like this existed. There were burger fests, beer fests, and the wine-and-food fests, but nothing just dessert," Matthews tells New Times. "One day I woke up and thought to myself, 'There's more to life than Dairy Queen.' That day, I ran into a guy on my way back from lunch who was deep-frying red velvet Oreos and serving them with a side of ice cream, and it sparked an idea: Why not showcase all the great desserts out there? Six months later, I had the first Dessert Wars up and running."
Now, Miami foodies with a sweet tooth will have the opportunity to meet dessert creators while sampling a wide array of treats that include everything from a miniature version of returning 2020 Dessert Wars champion Holy Shakes' "Freak Shake" (a cookie- or brownie-topped milkshake) to bite-size portions of massive half-pound, treat-stuffed cookies. The roster of this year's vendors includes Sequoia Bakery, Sweet Melody Ice Cream, Oh My Flan, Cookie's Cakes, and Miami Tres Leches.
"When you're invited, you're something special," says Matthews, who's seen the rise of event participants like Holy Shakes, YoNutz, and Sweet Delight Cheesecakes. "This is everyone from well-established businesses to online-only brands who want to network and showcase their desserts to a larger audience."
"It's all about variety," he says.
If just the thought of all this sugar makes you thirsty, fear not: Matthews says that while there's no official drink component to his festival, there will be a milk "bar" for parched guests to wet their whistles (and water bottles will be available for purchase during the event).
The event is capped at 2,000 attendees to allow for social distancing and to ensure there are samples for all. Tickets are on sale now, priced between $45 and $65 per person. General admission tickets include 30 sample tickets and entry to the event at 4 p.m., while VIP admission includes 50 sample tickets and entry an hour early. Sample tickets are exchanged for single dessert samples. The event concludes at 7 p.m.
This year, Dessert Wars has partnered with the Mystic Force Foundation, one of the nation's leading nonprofit foundations benefiting pediatric cancer research. September serves as Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month, and Dessert Wars will be donating a portion of the proceeds from the event to the Miami-based organization.
Matthews' parting words of advice for first-timers: Keep an eye out for gourmet cookies this year — especially those like the ones served by Georgia-based Sugar Shane's, winner of the Atlanta Dessert Wars held in May.
"These cookies have evolved," says Matthews. "The world of the flat and boring is over. Now they come in half-pound sizes and are stuffed with everything you can imagine. This event is all about finding your next obsession, whether it be that bakery you follow on Instagram and never tried or introducing to something you've never seen before — you'll find it at Dessert Wars."
Dessert Wars. Sunday, September 26 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Miami Airport Convention Center, 711 NW 72nd Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $45 to $65 per person at dessert-wars.com.