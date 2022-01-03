Support Us

Closings

December 2021 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

January 3, 2022 9:00AM

Major Food Group has partnered with Israeli restaurateur Eyal Shani to open HaSalon in Miami Beach.
Major Food Group has partnered with Israeli restaurateur Eyal Shani to open HaSalon in Miami Beach.
It's safe to say that nearly everyone on earth won't be sad to see 2021 fade into history.

Though the year likely wasn't anyone's favorite, Miami did see a lot of notable restaurants open (here are the ten best to join the Miami food scene in 2021).

The final month of the year saw some notable debuts, including two by New York's Major Food Group (HaSalon and Sadelle's).

Zuma and Michael's Genuine reopened in December, and Old Greg's Pizza soft-opened its Design District restaurant (check Instagram for times and days of operation).

Scully's Tavern closed after more than three decades in Kendall.

Winker's Diner shuttered after only three months of service. Toothfairy Bakery and Sushi Fly Chicken, which share space in the former Firestone Garage complex, are still open.
Caja Caliente food truck has moved to a new Miami location and is now open daily.
Caja Caliente food truck has moved to a new Miami location and is now open daily.
Photo courtesy of Caja Caliente
Openings
Winker's Diner.
Winker's Diner.
Photo courtesy of Groot Hospitality
Closings
  • Scully's Tavern
  • Winker's Diner
Gordon Ramsay will open an outpost of Lucky Cat in Miami in 2022.
Gordon Ramsay will open an outpost of Lucky Cat in Miami in 2022.
Photo courtesy of Lucky Cat
Coming Attractions
  • Aba - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops
  • Afishionado - Jeremy Ford to open seafood restaurant
  • All Day - Reopening in Miami
  • Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
  • Avra Estiatorio Miami at the Estates at Acqualina - Opening soon
  • The Baked Bear - Coming to Wynwood and Sawgrass Mills
  • Biscayne Bay Brewing - Opening a location, in downtown Miami
  • Brasamasa - Opening in downtown Miami
  • Brasserie Laurel - Michael Beltran opening a brasserie
  • Brooklyn Dumpling Shop - Automated dumpling shop opening in Wynwood.
  • Delilah - Upscale eatery and lounge opening in Brickell
  • Eating House - Giorgio Rapicavoli reopening his Coral Gables favorite.
  • El Vecino - Michael Beltran opening a cigar lounge
  • Etta - Chicago transplant opening at Miami WorldCenter
  • Esplanade at Aventura - New dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
  • Felice - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops
  • Ford's Garage. Automotive-themed burger and beer joint opening in South Florida
  • The Forge - David Grutman to reopen this iconic Miami Beach restaurant
  • Frank Pepe Pizzeria. Connecticut apizza coming to South Florida.
  • Gramps 2 - Opening soon
  • Gramps by the Sea - Opening 2021
  • The Henry - Los Angeles brunch spot opening in Miami
  • Icebox Cafe - Opening in the Falls
  • Joe's Pizza - NYC staple coming to Miami
  • John Martin’s Irish Pub - Returning to Coral Gables
  • Julia & Henry's - Food hall opening in Downtown Miami
  • The Katherine. Timon and Marissa Balloo open a restaurant in Fort Lauderdale
  • The Key Club - David Grutman opening a Coconut Grove restaurant
  • La Bottega - Opening in 2021
  • The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami
  • Lucky Cat - Gordon Ramsay is bringing his Asian-inspired restaurant to Miami Beach
  • Mai-Kai - Beloved restaurant reopening in the future
  • Max'd Out Donuts - Max Santiago opening a doughnut shop
  • Maple & Ash - Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami WorldCenter
  • Pastis - Iconic NYC bistro coming to Wynwood
  • Pubbelly Sushi - Expanding with several new locations
  • Pura Vida - Opening in West Palm Beach
  • Saint Ambroeus - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops
  • Sexy Fish - Opening in Brickell
  • Shoma Bazaar - Food hall opening in Doral
  • Skinny Latina Healthy Kitchen & Market - Opening in Coral Gables
  • Smorgasburg - Brooklyn food hall coming to Wynwood
  • Sprouts Farmers Market - Opening in Kendall
  • Stalk & Spade - Plant-based fast-casual restaurant coming to South Florida
  • Sunny's Someday Steakhouse - Returning to Lot 6
  • Sushi Garage - Opening in CocoWalk
  • Trader Joe's - Sources say locations are opening in Edgewater
  • Tropical Distillers - Distillery opening in Allapattah
  • True Food Kitchen - Health-driven restaurant and bar opening at the Falls
  • Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
