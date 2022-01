December 2021 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

click to enlarge Caja Caliente food truck has moved to a new Miami location and is now open daily. Photo courtesy of Caja Caliente

Batch New Southern Kitchen & Tap. 525 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 754-757-0000; batchsouthernkitchen.com

525 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 754-757-0000; batchsouthernkitchen.com Bubusan. 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach (in Time Out Market); 786-753-5388; eatlikebubu.com

1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach (in Time Out Market); 786-753-5388; eatlikebubu.com Caja Caliente. 1101 NW 23rd St., Miami; 786-717-4964; caja-caliente.com

1101 NW 23rd St., Miami; 786-717-4964; caja-caliente.com Chicken Kitchen. 1523 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-533-6004; chickenkitchen.com

1523 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-533-6004; chickenkitchen.com Época Brewing. 12355 NE 13th Ave., North Miami; 305-394-5413; epocabrewing.com

12355 NE 13th Ave., North Miami; 305-394-5413; epocabrewing.com HaSalon. 404 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; hasalonnyc.com

404 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; hasalonnyc.com Holly Blue . 441 NE Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-488-2117; hollyblueftl.com

. 441 NE Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-488-2117; hollyblueftl.com Issabella's. 1022 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-534-9191; issabellas.com

1022 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-534-9191; issabellas.com Kuba on the Bay. 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-805-6921; kubamiami.com

401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-805-6921; kubamiami.com K orner 67. 6769 Main St., Miami Lakes; 305-280-0910; korner67.com

6769 Main St., Miami Lakes; 305-280-0910; korner67.com Michael's Genuine Food & Drink. 130 NE 40th St., Miami; 305-573-5550; michaelsgenuine.com

130 NE 40th St., Miami; 305-573-5550; michaelsgenuine.com Motek Café at Aventura Mall. 19565 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; 305-974-2626; motekcafe.com

19565 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; 305-974-2626; motekcafe.com Ocean Social. 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-961-6043; edenrochotelmiami.com

4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-961-6043; edenrochotelmiami.com Off-Site. 8250 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-360-4237; restaurantji.com/fl/miami/off-site



8250 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-360-4237; restaurantji.com/fl/miami/off-site Old Greg's Pizza. 620 NE Second Ave, Miami, 866-653-4734; oldgregspizza.com

620 NE Second Ave, Miami, 866-653-4734; oldgregspizza.com Playa .915 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; playasobe.com

.915 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; playasobe.com Sadelle's. 3321 Mary St., Miami; 212-254-3000; sadelles.com/coconut-grove

3321 Mary St., Miami; 212-254-3000; sadelles.com/coconut-grove Shake Shack . 7535 N. Kendall Dr., Miami (in Dadeland Mall); shakeshack.com



. 7535 N. Kendall Dr., Miami (in Dadeland Mall); shakeshack.com Thank You Miami Cocina & Beer House. 1701 W Flagler St., Miami; 305-342-1208; instagram.com/thankyoumiami305

1701 W Flagler St., Miami; 305-342-1208; instagram.com/thankyoumiami305 Tropezón at Esmé Miami Beach Hotel. 512 Espanola Way, Miami Beach; 305-763-8523; tropezonmiami.com

512 Espanola Way, Miami Beach; 305-763-8523; tropezonmiami.com WellFed. 271 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 786-580-3795; WellFedMiami.com



271 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 786-580-3795; WellFedMiami.com Zuma. 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; 305-577-0277; zumarestaurant.com







click to enlarge Winker's Diner. Photo courtesy of Groot Hospitality

Scully's Tavern

Winker's Diner

click to enlarge Gordon Ramsay will open an outpost of Lucky Cat in Miami in 2022. Photo courtesy of Lucky Cat

Aba - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops

- Opening at Bal Harbour Shops Afishionado - Jeremy Ford to open seafood restaurant

- Jeremy Ford to open seafood restaurant All Day - Reopening in Miami

- Reopening in Miami Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare

- Opening at Aventura ParkSquare Avra Estiatorio Miami at the Estates at Acqualina - Opening soon

- Opening soon The Baked Bear - Coming to Wynwood and Sawgrass Mills

- Coming to Wynwood and Sawgrass Mills Biscayne Bay Brewing - Opening a location, in downtown Miami

- Opening a location, in downtown Miami Brasamasa - Opening in downtown Miami

- Opening in downtown Miami Brasserie Laurel - Michael Beltran opening a brasserie

- Michael Beltran opening a brasserie Brooklyn Dumpling Shop - Automated dumpling shop opening in Wynwood.

- Automated dumpling shop opening in Wynwood. Delilah - Upscale eatery and lounge opening in Brickell



- Upscale eatery and lounge opening in Brickell Eating House - Giorgio Rapicavoli reopening his Coral Gables favorite.



- Giorgio Rapicavoli reopening his Coral Gables favorite. El Vecino - Michael Beltran opening a cigar lounge

- Michael Beltran opening a cigar lounge Etta - Chicago transplant opening at Miami WorldCenter

- Chicago transplant opening at Miami WorldCenter Esplanade at Aventura - New dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more

- New dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more Felice - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops

- Opening at Bal Harbour Shops Ford's Garage. Automotive-themed burger and beer joint opening in South Florida

Automotive-themed burger and beer joint opening in South Florida The Forge - David Grutman to reopen this iconic Miami Beach restaurant

- David Grutman to reopen this iconic Miami Beach restaurant Frank Pepe Pizzeria. Connecticut apizza coming to South Florida.

Connecticut apizza coming to South Florida. Gramps 2 - Opening soon

- Opening soon Gramps by the Sea - Opening 2021

- Opening 2021 The Henry - Los Angeles brunch spot opening in Miami



- Los Angeles brunch spot opening in Miami Icebox Cafe - Opening in the Falls

- Opening in the Falls Joe's Pizza - NYC staple coming to Miami

- NYC staple coming to Miami John Martin’s Irish Pub - Returning to Coral Gables

- Returning to Coral Gables Julia & Henry's - Food hall opening in Downtown Miami

- Food hall opening in Downtown Miami The Katherine. Timon and Marissa Balloo open a restaurant in Fort Lauderdale

Timon and Marissa Balloo open a restaurant in Fort Lauderdale The Key Club - David Grutman opening a Coconut Grove restaurant

- David Grutman opening a Coconut Grove restaurant La Bottega - Opening in 2021

- Opening in 2021 The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami

- New York brasserie coming to Miami Lucky Cat - Gordon Ramsay is bringing his Asian-inspired restaurant to Miami Beach

- Gordon Ramsay is bringing his Asian-inspired restaurant to Miami Beach Mai-Kai - Beloved restaurant reopening in the future

- Beloved restaurant reopening in the future Max'd Out Donuts - Max Santiago opening a doughnut shop

- Max Santiago opening a doughnut shop Maple & Ash - Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami WorldCenter

- Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami WorldCenter Pastis - Iconic NYC bistro coming to Wynwood



- Iconic NYC bistro coming to Wynwood Pubbelly Sushi - Expanding with several new locations

- Expanding with several new locations Pura Vida - Opening in West Palm Beach

- Opening in West Palm Beach Saint Ambroeus - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops

- Opening at Bal Harbour Shops Sexy Fish - Opening in Brickell

- Opening in Brickell Shoma Bazaar - Food hall opening in Doral

- Food hall opening in Doral Skinny Latina Healthy Kitchen & Market - Opening in Coral Gables

- Opening in Coral Gables Smorgasburg - Brooklyn food hall coming to Wynwood

- Brooklyn food hall coming to Wynwood Sprouts Farmers Market - Opening in Kendall

- Opening in Kendall Stalk & Spade - Plant-based fast-casual restaurant coming to South Florida



- Plant-based fast-casual restaurant coming to South Florida Sunny's Someday Steakhouse - Returning to Lot 6

- Returning to Lot 6 Sushi Garage - Opening in CocoWalk

- Opening in CocoWalk Trader Joe's - Sources say locations are opening in Edgewater

- Sources say locations are opening in Edgewater Tropical Distillers - Distillery opening in Allapattah



- Distillery opening in Allapattah True Food Kitchen - Health-driven restaurant and bar opening at the Falls

- Health-driven restaurant and bar opening at the Falls Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations

It's safe to say that nearly everyone on earth won't be sad to see 2021 fade into history.Though the year likely wasn't anyone's favorite, Miami did see a lot of notable restaurants open ( here are the ten best to join the Miami food scene in 2021).The final month of the year saw some notable debuts, including two by New York's Major Food Group (HaSalon and Sadelle's).Zuma and Michael's Genuine reopened in December, and Old Greg's Pizza soft-opened its Design District restaurant (check Instagram for times and days of operation). Scully's Tavern closed after more than three decades in Kendall.Winker's Diner shuttered after only three months of service. Toothfairy Bakery and Sushi Fly Chicken, which share space in the former Firestone Garage complex, are still open.