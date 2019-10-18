Craft Beer Cellar Opens Fort Lauderdale Shop and Taproom

Craft Beer Cellar, a craft beer bar and bottle shop, has quietly opened in Fort Lauderdale. Situated in a small strip mall alongside Egg & You Diner, the 1,500-square-foot bottle shop and taproom offers rare beers to take home and to drink onsite. Owned by Amy and Eddie Abralde and Marta Urra, it's the first South Florida location of the Massachusetts-based chain of specialty beer stores.

Though it's a franchise, Eddie says, "We are committed to driving the growth and awareness of craft beer through hospitality, education, and support of exceptional beer."

The Fort Lauderdale location is divided into two rooms. The south area is where you'll find the 750-square-foot bottle shop featuring Florida beer and interesting national selections. Look for the dollar table, featuring a selection of cans to-go for a buck each. Beers are arranged both on shelves and in coolers and are divided into multiple sections so you can easily find the style of beer that interests you. Prices range from $2.50 to $13 per can or bottle and can be purchased individually, in six-packs, or as mix-and-match four packs. The selection turns toward craft beer, but CBC plans to stock wines, meads, and ciders too.

EXPAND Amy and Eddie Abralde Photo by Marilyn Hachem

The taproom occupies the other half of the store. Take a seat at a table or at the bar and choose from a dozen rotating taps pouring beers that range from local to abroad. If you want to take your suds outside, CBC also boasts a 1,900-square-foot beer garden that overlooks the Middle River. The taproom will also host weekly happy hours Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday.

This Saturday, October 19, from 5 to 11 p.m., the beer bar will host a grand-opening party with live music from the Mojo Hands from 6 to 8 p.m. The first 50 customers will receive a free plate of food from Are You Hungry Grill, and food will be available for purchase throughout the evening.

Eddie says he's excited about being a part of the community and helping people discover new brews in a welcoming setting. "It's more than just ABV and IBUs for us. It’s passion, community, and craft beer. Beer love — It’s why we’re here.”

Craft Beer Cellar. 2301 NE 26th St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-368-6778; craftbeercellar.com. Shop open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday noon to 8 p.m. Taproom open Monday through Thursday 3 to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday noon to 8 p.m.