Longtime Coral Gables Thai Restaurant Closes After Nearly 40 Years

A Coral Gables mainstay for Thai food has closed its doors after nearly 40 years in business, breaking customers' hearts.
October 3, 2024
Lotus Garden Restaurant along Miracle Mile in Coral Gables has closed its doors.
Lotus Garden Restaurant along Miracle Mile in Coral Gables has closed its doors. Photo by JOJO // MIA
A Miracle Mile mainstay for Thai cuisine that has been run by the same family for nearly 40 years has closed its doors.

This past week, Lotus Garden Restaurant in Coral Gables closed its doors after exactly 37 years in business, and 26 years at its Miracle Mile location in Coral Gables.

The family-run restaurant, which served Thai dishes like pad Thai, spring rolls, a variety of curry dishes, and Tom Ka Gai soup, closed on Sunday, September 29.

On September 24, a friend of the owners took to Facebook to share the heartbreaking news. In the caption, they wrote, "I’m heartbroken to share that Lotus Garden, a beloved spot for authentic Thai food on Miracle Mile, is closing its doors next week. For over 20 years, this family-owned gem at 318 Miracle Mile has been a haven for those craving flavorful, affordable Thai cuisine. Whether you’re vegan, gluten-free, or just in the mood for a hearty meal, Lotus Garden always delivers."

The caption continues, "Run by Miami High Stingaree alumni, Lotus Garden isn’t just a restaurant; it’s a piece of our community. It’s where I’ve gathered with friends and family, enjoyed countless meals, and always felt like I was part of something special."
According to the post, the restaurant, run by restaurant owners Cathy Nguyen and her brother Swadee, could no longer financially maintain the restaurant space due to rising rent costs. The area of 318 Miracle Mile is one that has seen tremendous change and growth since the restaurant opened up in 1997.

A frequent customer on Facebook wrote, "I am beyond heartbroken about this! I’ve been coming here for decades — I drive from Davie to the Gables on my birthday every year to come here. Shock and tears tonight. I’m just grateful I accidentally decided to come tonight after I landed at Miami International Airport from Los Angeles. Good luck, Swadee and Cathy. (I’m not giving up hope on finding you another location!)"
click to enlarge soup
Lotus Garden Restaurant in Coral Gables was known for its Thai specialties.
Lotus Garden photo
Lotus Garden had a robust soup and salad menu featuring wonton soup and Tom Ka Gai soup, as well as salads like a Thai salad with house dressing and a "Jumping Shrimp" salad. However, the true staples at this Coral Gables gem were the classic pad Thai, Thai noodles, "Volcano Chicken," and curries of the red, Masaman, and green varieties.

The menu remained almost untouched all of these years, which added to the comfort in which Coral Gables residents cherished about it.

The closure of Lotus Garden is symbolic of the difficult circumstances longtime restaurant owners are currently facing in Miami.

So long to a true Coral Gables gem. 
