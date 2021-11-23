Celebrate Christmas and Hanukkah at These Holiday-Themed Pop-Ups

click to enlarge Hanukkah-themed cocktails at Hanukkah Harry's Enchanted Forest. Photo courtesy of Kush Hospitality







The holiday season is upon us. And given what has transpired over the past year-plus, many of us are of a mind to make up for lost time by visiting with friends and family for a cup of cheer.There's no better place to imbibe than at one of the special holiday-themed bars popping up around town.Miracle, a Christmas-themed bar concept, started in New York City. Now, each year, more than 50 bars across the world transform into Miracle bars in cities across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Central America.South Florida is lucky to have three Miracle bars this year, including what might just be Miami's first Hanukkah-themed pop-up bar.So text your friends, break out the ugly sweaters, and indulge in a little holiday cheer at these special pop-ups.This December, La Cocina Cocteleria will debut Miami’s first-ever Hanukkah-themed pop-up bar that aims to give the Magic City a vibrant new festive event. Dubbed Hanukkah Harry's Enchanted Forest, the temporary concept will offer Miamians a bright blue escape from the predictable swarms of Christmas-inspired red and green with a winter wonderland of Hanukkah decor and a matching cocktail list to boot. Amongst the plethora of decorations and fitting for the occasion, Adam Sandler’swill be projected on loop while blue and white string lights illuminate the cozy indoor space. Star of David and dreidel ornaments, lighted menorah decor, and a ‘Mensch on a Bench’ are just some of the other features guests will find decorating the exciting pop-up. Jewish-inspired cocktails include the Hanukkah Matata (E11even Vodka, Espresso, Simple Syrup, Coffee Beans, and Black and White Cookie), B11oody Bubbe (E11even Vodka, Bloody Mary Mix, and Black Salt), and a homemade Manischewitz Punch (E11even Vodka, Manischewitz, OJ and Club Soda) with all proceeds benefiting The Greater Miami Jewish Federation.Returning for the fifth year in a row, the Miracle pop-up will take over Death or Glory in Delray Beach where you can find all the 2021 Miracle cocktails like the "Bad Santa" (aged Jamaican rum, velvet falernum, mixed spice butter, oat milk, and nutmeg) served up with plenty of festive holiday cheer. Enjoy holiday lights, your favorite Christmas music, and themed evenings nightly through January 5.Returning for its third year in Wynwood, the Miracle holiday pop-up has taken over the hidden back bar at Gramps offering Miami a chance to get into the holiday spirit early. Running now through Sunday, December 26, the month-long activation will transport guests to the North Pole with holiday-inspired cocktails, seasonal decor, festive events, Christmas music, and more. Sip on fan-favorite cocktails, including the "Christmapolitan" (vodka, elderflower, dry vermouth, spiced cranberry sauce, lime, rosemary, absinthe mist) and the "Snowball Old Fashioned" (rye, gingerbread, aromatic bitters, wormwood bitters, orange essence). Last, finish your night with a shot — the "Naughty" shot, or the "Nice" shot — or even both. The themed glassware will also be available for purchase at all pop-ups while supplies last.With the success of Miracle at Gramps, Drink Miami is expanding to the Doral Yard. Guests can experience Miracle’s signature floor-to-ceiling holiday decor and music to match, perfectly timed snowfalls, and festive cocktails in themed glassware. Expect seasonal events like holiday karaoke, cocktail workshops, barbershop quarters, onesie parties, and more. In addition to fan favorites, Miracle at the Doral Yard will debut new cocktails this year with the "SanTaRex" (blanco tequila, mezcal, melon liqueur, almond orgeat, lime, and tiki bitters), "Elfing Around" (prosecco, gin, mulled wine reduction, grapefruit shrub, aromatic bitters, and orange bitters) and "Jolly Koala" (bourbon, cacao nib aperitif, dry vermouth, mulled wine reduction, and mole bitters).