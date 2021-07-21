Christina Tosi's Milk Bar Now Delivers Its Desserts in Miami

That's why Milk Bar's Christina Tosi wants everyone to get a replay on any 2020 birthday celebration they might have missed with the recent launch of her "Summer of Birthday" campaign.
Tosi is asking people across the nation to celebrate last year's birthdays right now. To that end, the pastry chef has partnered with Reef to bring her famous Milk Bar cakes and cookies to many U.S. cities, including Miami.
"Throughout the pandemic, we saw countless Americans turn to our e-commerce platform for nationwide dessert delivery, whether they were celebrating their birthday in lockdown or looking to send someone a sweet treat from afar," Milk Bar chief marketing officer Sarah Tabb tells New Times.
"While we can send treats within a day or two through our website, we also saw increased interest in getting treats on-demand through local delivery providers, and it's been extremely exciting to be able to do that in cities where we don't have a brick-and-mortar presence — like Miami, with Reef," Tabb explains.
The cakes and cookies are still made in-house at Milk Bar. They're flash-frozen and shipped priority overnight for delivery via Reef, available within a three-to-six-mile radius that covers Miami and Miami Beach. This ensures that every Milk Bar item tastes just like it would if you visited the flagship New York City bakeries.
A six-inch Milk Bar birthday cake that serves eight to 12 is priced at $57.20. Also available are Milk Bar's Milk Bar pie, which has a buttery, salty-sweet filling and an oat cookie crust; as well as truffle crumb cakes and cookies.
For $132, you can splurge on the "Crowd Pleaser," an epic party pack that contains a birthday cake, a pie, and a tin of assorted cookies.
Milk Bar treats can be ordered via Postmates, Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grubhub for delivery in as little as half an hour.