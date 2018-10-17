Chinese-Peruvian Food Truck Chi-Fa Opens at Veza Sur

Inside a lemon-yellow food truck parked at Veza Sur Brewing Co., a small mobile kitchen churns out Chinese-Peruvian eats, from charred corn showered in queso fresco and togarashi mayo to panka -glazed tuna tataki with roasted pineapple.

Chi-Fa, created by the folks behind SuViche Hospitality Group, which owns and operates popular chains including SuViche and Novecento, has taken the place of chef Jose Mendin's food truck, Baja Bao, which debuted at the brewery in July 2017.

"The food is really different and highlights bold flavors," Sebastian Stahl, SuViche's marketing director, says. "It's straightforward but lively. Plus, it goes great with beer."

On the menu, designed by executive chef/partner Jaime Pesaque, look for crispy kale flavored with pickled onions, queso fresco, and mango vinaigrette. The alitas chicken wings, which are soaked in a spicy beer eel reduction and a side of tahini sauce, pair nicely with the brewery's beverages. Prices range from $5.50 to $15.

Other items include papaya with Thai chili, peanuts, and curry vinaigrette, as well as chicken, steak, shrimp, and mushroom anticuchos served on a bed of charred corn and queso fresco. Customers can also choose DIY udon noodles with a protein and sauce. Options include chicken, shrimp, steak, and shrimp, with sauces such as creamy tahini, soy Thai chili, togarashi mayo, and beer eel reduction.

EXPAND Courtesy of Chi-Fa

Chi-Fa offers a single dessert: the Pineapple Express, in which charred pineapple is drizzled in beer syrup and served with cinnamon ice cream and animal cookies.

"We're doing so many different things at the same time," Stahl says. "Chi-Fa really came together nicely. We've gotten great feedback."

Besides the new food truck, the partners acquired the Argentine steakhouse chain Novecento last year and have been busy revamping the brand. "So far, we've updated everything in the restaurants from the bar program to happy hour and brunch, " says Stahl.

Sometime in mid-November, Stahl expects to open a Novecento location in City Place Doral, which will serve as a prototype for the restaurant's new look. "We're going for a totally new vibe," he says. "There will even be self-serve wine machines. If it all goes well, then we'll start remodeling our other stores."

In addition to Novecento, the group expects to open a sixth SuViche store in City Place Doral sometime in January 2019.

Chi-Fa at Veza Sur Brewing Co. 55 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-416-4906; vezasur.com.