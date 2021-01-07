The Anderson's Chef Howard Kleinberg to Host Weekend Barbecue

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Top Chef alum Howard Kleinberg's Bulldog Barbecue was one of Miami's favorite places to get smoked meat before it closed this past spring. Fans of the chef, however, can rejoice in the fact that he is now executive chef at the Anderson.

Kleinberg, who has been quietly working on a full revamp of the Anderson's food menu for the past few months, is tapping into his barbecue knowledge by offering a special weekend menu of favorite items.

Called simply "the barbecue," the items will be available Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. — or until the meat runs out.

"With Howard onboard as chef, we talked about doing a barbecue because that's his expertise," says Ken Lyon, the Anderson's co-owner.

Lyon, a longtime restaurateur who ran Miami favorites like Fratelli-Lyon in the Design District and Charcoal Bar + Grill at the Wynwood Yard, says working with Kleinberg gave him a new appreciation for just how precise and time-consuming it is to make good barbecue. "I've always loved barbecue but I've never had experience in making it," Lyon tells New Times. "Howard's brisket, for instance, is smoked for three hours and slow-cooked for six hours. Making good brisket is a bit of an art and a bit of science."

The menu for the weekend barbecue is concise. Guests can choose between a platter of USDA Prime beef brisket ($18), pulled pork shoulder ($12), portobello mushrooms ($12), or smoked chicken wings ($12 small portion/$18 large portion). All platters come with a choice of baked beans, cabbage slaw, stewed garden greens, or grilled corn on the cob. If you can't decide, the "Round the World" combo offers a taste of all of the above, plus two sides, sauces, and bread ($24). Meats are available for purchase by the pound for takeaway.

There's also mac 'n' cheese baked in a cast-iron pot ($10), which can be topped with pulled pork shoulder ($14), brisket burnt ends ($16), or stewed greens and portobello mushrooms ($16).

Lyon says that if the weekend barbecue goes well, it could turn into a daily lunch. "We've never experienced the Anderson during the day, but this could certainly turn into a daytime go-to spot," he says. Though he says he has no plans to turn the Anderson into a barbecue joint, it's perfect for a lunchtime menu. "The Anderson's location is great for people who are coming back from the beach or for locals who simply want to grab some lunch in a pretty, outdoor setting."

The Anderson reopened October 1 following the March statewide restaurant shutdowns. Lyon and his partner Hakim Mouslim used the downtime to create additional outdoor seating and revamp the Anderson's entryway. The result is a lush gardenlike setting.

While the indoor dining area remains closed, the vintage indoor bar is open for socially distanced cocktailing on weekends. The outdoor bar and El Toro Taco are open every night.

The Anderson. 709 NE 79th St., Miami; 786-401-6330; theandersonmiami.com; 5 p.m. to midnight Monday to Friday; noon to midnight Saturday and Sunday.