Earth Day Miami 2019 Special Deals and Drinks

A special toast to Mother Earth is due. Monday, April 22nd will mark the 49th anniversary of the environmental movement that helped put recycling, carpooling, clean energy, and problems with air and water on our radar and get us thinking more seriously about our share of responsibility in preserving our planet for future generations.

For this year's celebration, local restaurants are joining in the fight to protect the environment with delicious, sustainable special offers that draw foodies' attention to the systemic issues that are yet to be resolved. Truth is there is no better way to honor our planet than with a special meal or drink sourced from its bounty. Below, a roundup of where to stop by on Earth Day.

EXPAND Habitat's sustainable carrot cish Habitat at 1 Hotel South Beach

Habitat

2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-604-1000

For Earth Day, the culinary team at Habitat at the 1 Hotel South Beach is hosting a special three-course supper with the aim to educate guests on how what's good for the planet is good for the plate. For $125, guests will learn about being mindful of the way their ingredients are raised, farmed, and sourced. The menu will feature lionfish and feral boar, which are local invasive species and are dangerous to other beneficial organism; flavors with nutritional content that has been maximized with vitamin fortifying cooking methods; and sustainably crafted spirits like a Gem & Bolt mezcal and Yaguara cachaça. A percentage of the proceeds will be donated to No Kid Hungry and Kristi House. Monday, April 22, from 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets are available at exploretock.com.

EXPAND Front of House

La Centrale

601 S Miami Ave., Miami

305-720-2401

Italian Food Hall La Centrale at Brickell City Centre is celebrating Earth Day all week long with specials and exclusive offers. From April 22 through April 28, with every salad purchased at its Insalate and Stagionale stations, the eatery will plant a tree with the National Forest Foundations. La Centrale will also host free organic and biodynamic wine tastings, distribute complimentary pasta straws, and offer guests the opportunity to make their own juice blend with a bicycled-power juicer.

EXPAND The Green Goddess cocktail 1 Hotel South Beach

1 Hotel South Beach

2341 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach

305-604-1000

1 Hotel South Beach has partnered with Absolut Elyx and the nonprofit organization Water for People for a month-long initiative, where for every guest who posts a photo on Instagram holding the Green Goodness cocktail with the tags #RaiseItForward @waterforpeople @absolutelyx @1hotels, Absolut Elyx will donate a week’s supply of drinking water to the charity. The Green Goddess cocktail costs $16 and is available at its signature restaurant, Habitat, the lobby bar, Drift, and the Plnthouse .

EXPAND Soul Tavern will offer a special prix fixe menu for Earth Day. Soul Tavern

Soul Tavern

1801 West Ave, Miami Beach

305-925-0799

In Miami Beach, vegetarian gastropub Soul Tavern is featuring a special prix fixe menu for Earth Day which includes a Nourish Earth elixir; edamame hummus; a miso and caramelized onion Earth pizza; and a Soul salad made with baby arugula, kale, avocado, red bell peppers, back bean, pumpkin, and sunflower seeds ($36). The eatery will also be offering its Nourish Earth elixir for fifty percent off all week long ($3.50, regularly $7).

EXPAND The Miami Beach Edition

Tropicale

2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

786-257-4500

Head to the Edition Hotel on Earth Day for casual al fresco dining at its poolside restaurant, Tropicale, which will be serving up a selection of vegan and vegetarian dishes. Paired with ocean views and island tunes, the fresh and light menu selection includes offerings like green chickpea hummus, olive oil, pita and crudité ($16); guacamole with pistachio and warm crunchy tortillas ($14); a salad with roasted delicata squash, escarole, pink lady apples, and pumpkin seed yogurt dressing ($15); and seasonal Tropicale ice cream sandwiches ($8).

EXPAND Verde's coffee rubbed Ahi tuna Verde



Verde

1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

305-375-8282

Verde, the waterfront restaurant and bar at the Perez Art Museum, will be offering fifty percent off bottomless mimosas and sangria pitchers on Earth Day for its Industry Monday brunch, with will feature special dishes inspired by visionary Beatriz González’s new exhibit. Dishes include coffee rubbed Ahi tuna ($15), fritto with tiger shrimp ($24), and the Coco Tazo cocktail made with rum, tequila, anise, coconut and parliament espresso ($12).

EXPAND The Wade Different cocktail. Deyson Rodriguez

1-800-Lucky

143 NW 23rd St, Miami

305-768-9826

Wynwood's sprawling food hall has partnered with Simple Vodka, a Miami-based company that helps cure hunger. For every bottle of Simple Vodka that is sold, twenty meals are offered to those in need in the US. The two have recently joined forces with Wade Sr.'s charity, ProPops USA and created a Cotton Candy themed cocktail, the Wade Different. For each drink sold, $1 will go towards Wade Sr.'s charity, ProPops USA and help fight hunger. The drink is blue and the glass is rimmed with pink sugar, it's made with Simple Vodka, almond syrup, blue curacao and pineapple juice ($12).