Casa D'Angelo Will Open in Aventura This Summer

Nineteen years after opening his first South Florida restaurant, Angelo Elia, one of our most celebrated chefs, is finally opening a location in Miami-Dade.

Italian-born Elia will bring his fine-dining Casa D'Angelo restaurant to Aventura Park Square this summer. The elegant, 5,600-square-foot space will feature an open kitchen, a bar, an outdoor patio, and an indoor dining room with the restaurant's vast award-winning wine collection incorporated into the decor.

Elia, who hosted this year's inaugural Food and Wine festival in Fort Lauderdale, said the philosophy behind the Aventura location will be the same as at his other venues in Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and the Bahamas, with new items created specifically for this new restaurant.

The menu will reflect his passion for his traditional Italian family recipes made with fresh, premium ingredients, including homemade pasta. However, Elia says the fourth Casa D'Angelo will showcase a more fish-centered menu, along with a raw bar and a wider variety of vegetables and farm-to-table ingredients.

"Customers tell me there's nothing like Casa in Aventura and we're bringing something special: a menu upgraded with ideas I've gathered during my trips to Colorado, California, and Oregon," he said.

Chef Elia has been honored with Wine Spectator's Best of Award of Excellence for the restaurant's robust inventory of over 15,000 wines.

Elia's restaurants have also been listed in Zagat America's Top Restaurants, and the chef has received the “Golden Spoon Award” from Florida Trend magazine for the past 11 years. This year, Casa D'Angelo was inducted into Florida Trend's Golden Spoon Hall of Fame along with a short list of establishments like Joe's Stone Crab, Pubbelly Noodle Bar, Sardinia Enoteca Ristorante, and the Bazaar by José Andrés.

Besides Casa D’Angelo, Elia's roster of dining establishments includes his more casual Angelo Elia Pizza, Bar & Tapas concept in Fort Lauderdale, Weston, Delray Beach, and Coral Springs; and Angelo Elia the Bakery Bar, an authentic pastries and cafe in Fort Lauderdale.

Casa D'Angelo. 2906 NE 207th St., Aventura; casa-d-angelo.com. Opening June 2019.