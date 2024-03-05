Los Altos, Little Havana's Best Kept Secret, Reopens on Calle Ocho

After two and half years, Los Altos, the beloved Calle Ocho speakeasy above Taquerias El Mexicano, has reopened in Little Havana.
Founded in 2019 by Zack Bush, Ben Bush, Darius Green, and Bill Fuller of Mad Room Hospitality, known for their successful resurrection of Calle Ocho's Ball & Chain, Los Altos instantly became one of Little Havana's best-kept secrets.
The mezcal and tequila-focused lounge and bar is unlike any other in Miami, with its inconspicuous bouncer stationed on the sidewalk who directs guests. To enter, guests have to climb a long flight of stairs, which takes them to a colorful and fully functioning bodega brimming with imported Mexican candy and chili-flavored snacks. Just a few steps out of the bodega, guests finally walk through the entrance of the speakeasy, which transports guests to a rustic and moody, Mexican-themed lounge complete with repurposed church doors, vintage hardwood floors, stained-glass window accents, and plenty of sugar skulls.
a lawsuit Mad Room Hospitality filed against the City of Miami, claiming collusion, unnecessary raids, and harassment from city commissioner Joe Carollo. The lawsuit alleges an unlawful targeting by Carollo of Taquerias El Mexicano's owners, who backed Carollo's political opponent in 2017.
The case has not yet been settled, but thankfully for us, Mad Room Hospitality recently acquired a permit from the city, allowing Taquerias El Mexicano and Los Altos to reopen.
In honor of its grand opening on Tuesday, March 5, the speakeasy is throwing a Taco Tuesday kickoff party with Día de Los Muertos-themed dancers, passed bites, premium bottle service, and beats by DJ Z. On Friday, March 8, Los Altos will introduce its inaugural "Secret Fridays" party with doors opening to the public at 11 p.m. The party will have a DJ set by DJ Flo and will end at 3 a.m.
And that's not all — the grand opening weeklong celebration peaks on Saturday, March 9, with its inaugural "Rumba Saturdays" party beginning at 9 p.m. and closing at 3 a.m.
Once at the bar, guests can order from a mezcal and tequila-forward menu curated to provide an authentic Mexican experience. "We wish to provide our guests with an authentic Mexican experience and a taste of unique cocktails that are in the spirit of what they would find upon their travels in Mexico," says Zack Bush.
Among the tequila and mezcal cocktails is the spicy "Oaxaca al Pastor" made with Los Altos reposado tequila, Ancho Reyes Verde, honey, lime, and cilantro. Equally noteworthy is the "Sayulita," a shaken tonic featuring Sombra mezcal, mango, carrot, habanero, ginger, and fresh lime. For those seeking alternative beverages, craft beer from local breweries and wine are also available to purchase.
Complementing the tequila libations, Los Altos also offers an array of Mexican bites, including authentic guacamole and pastor-filled quesadillas that have been a staple of Taquerias El Mexicano since 1985.
Los Altos. Above Taquerias El Mexicano, at 521 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-456-5905; losaltosmiami.com. Friday and Saturday 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.