 Calle Ocho Speakeasy Los Altos Reopens in Little Havana | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Openings & Closings

Los Altos, Little Havana's Best Kept Secret, Reopens on Calle Ocho

After two and half years, Los Altos, the beloved Mexican speakeasy above Taquerias El Mexicano, has reopened in Little Havana.
March 5, 2024
The mezcal and tequila-focused speakeasy is unlike any other in Miami, with its inconspicuous bouncer stationed on the sidewalk who directs guests to the entrance.
The mezcal and tequila-focused speakeasy is unlike any other in Miami, with its inconspicuous bouncer stationed on the sidewalk who directs guests to the entrance. Mad Room Hospitality photo
Share this:
After two and half years, Los Altos, the beloved Calle Ocho speakeasy above Taquerias El Mexicano, has reopened in Little Havana.

Founded in 2019 by Zack Bush, Ben Bush, Darius Green, and Bill Fuller of Mad Room Hospitality, known for their successful resurrection of Calle Ocho's Ball & Chain, Los Altos instantly became one of Little Havana's best-kept secrets.

The mezcal and tequila-focused lounge and bar is unlike any other in Miami, with its inconspicuous bouncer stationed on the sidewalk who directs guests. To enter, guests have to climb a long flight of stairs, which takes them to a colorful and fully functioning bodega brimming with imported Mexican candy and chili-flavored snacks. Just a few steps out of the bodega, guests finally walk through the entrance of the speakeasy, which transports guests to a rustic and moody, Mexican-themed lounge complete with repurposed church doors, vintage hardwood floors, stained-glass window accents, and plenty of sugar skulls.
click to enlarge A speakeasy dining room area
The 3,000-square-foot speakeasy is still adorned with plush banquettes, sugar-skull decor, and repurposed church doors.
Mad Room Hospitality photo
Unfortunately, Taquerias El Mexicano and Los Altos closed in 2021 due to the city's revocation of its certificate of use per a building code violation. The reopening of both Taquerias El Mexicano and the speakeasy comes after a lawsuit Mad Room Hospitality filed against the City of Miami, claiming collusion, unnecessary raids, and harassment from city commissioner Joe Carollo. The lawsuit alleges an unlawful targeting by Carollo of Taquerias El Mexicano's owners, who backed Carollo's political opponent in 2017.

The case has not yet been settled, but thankfully for us, Mad Room Hospitality recently acquired a permit from the city, allowing Taquerias El Mexicano and Los Altos to reopen.

In honor of its grand opening on Tuesday, March 5, the speakeasy is throwing a Taco Tuesday kickoff party with Día de Los Muertos-themed dancers, passed bites, premium bottle service, and beats by DJ Z. On Friday, March 8, Los Altos will introduce its inaugural "Secret Fridays" party with doors opening to the public at 11 p.m. The party will have a DJ set by DJ Flo and will end at 3 a.m.

And that's not all — the grand opening weeklong celebration peaks on Saturday, March 9, with its inaugural "Rumba Saturdays" party beginning at 9 p.m. and closing at 3 a.m.
click to enlarge a cocktail with a flower garnish
Once at the bar, guests at Los Altos can order from a mezcal and tequila-forward menu curated to provide an authentic Mexican experience.
Mad Room Hospitality photo
Los Altos and Taquerias El Mexicano notably brought a true Mexican experience to the predominantly Cuban enclave of Little Havana, and they both continue to do so until this day. The 3,000-square-foot speakeasy is still adorned with plush banquettes, sugar-skull decor, and repurposed church doors. As guests wall through the space, they will see shrine-like cubbies showcasing Catholic relics and more.

Once at the bar, guests can order from a mezcal and tequila-forward menu curated to provide an authentic Mexican experience. "We wish to provide our guests with an authentic Mexican experience and a taste of unique cocktails that are in the spirit of what they would find upon their travels in Mexico," says Zack Bush.

Among the tequila and mezcal cocktails is the spicy "Oaxaca al Pastor" made with Los Altos reposado tequila, Ancho Reyes Verde, honey, lime, and cilantro. Equally noteworthy is the "Sayulita," a shaken tonic featuring Sombra mezcal, mango, carrot, habanero, ginger, and fresh lime. For those seeking alternative beverages, craft beer from local breweries and wine are also available to purchase.

Complementing the tequila libations, Los Altos also offers an array of Mexican bites, including authentic guacamole and pastor-filled quesadillas that have been a staple of Taquerias El Mexicano since 1985.

Los Altos. Above Taquerias El Mexicano, at 521 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-456-5905; losaltosmiami.com. Friday and Saturday 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Nicole Lopez-Alvar is food editor of Miami New Times where she’s worked since December 2023. Prior to that, she was a digital journalist covering breaking news, restaurants, arts, and culture at WPLG Local 10 News and WSVN 7 News. When she’s not writing about food for her day job, Nicole can be found blogging about food on her personal Instagram account. Nicole holds a bachelor’s of science in communication from the University of Miami where she also studied broadcast journalism. Readers might have also seen her on the 23rd season of ABC's The Bachelor and the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise.
Contact: Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Miami Restaurants That Opened and Closed February 2024

Openings & Closings

Miami Restaurants That Opened and Closed February 2024

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Miami's Top Influencers Dish Their Favorite Hidden Gem Restaurants

Food & Drink News

Miami's Top Influencers Dish Their Favorite Hidden Gem Restaurants

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
QP Tapas Pop-Up Returns to Coconut Grove

Openings & Closings

QP Tapas Pop-Up Returns to Coconut Grove

By Rachel Costa
Shōjō’s Dojo and Thorn Transform West Miami’s Bird Road Arts District

Cocktails & Spirits

Shōjō’s Dojo and Thorn Transform West Miami’s Bird Road Arts District

By Cindy Ferreiro
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation