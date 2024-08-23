 Broward’s Largest Burger Food Truck to Open in Oakland Park | Miami New Times
Broward’s Favorite Burger Food Truck to Open in Oakland Park

The most popular smash burger food truck in Broward, Eat BMC, is opening its first location in Oakland Park.
August 23, 2024
The signature smash burger from Eat BMC
The signature smash burger from Eat BMC Image from @eat.bmc Instagram


Burgers are all the rage in South Florida this year, and the openings are only just getting started. From Apocalypse BBQ's smash burger pop-up in Kendall to the opening of Cowy Burger in Wynwood, Miami is slowly becoming the burger capital of the Southeast.

Now, another burger company is about to make a huge move, and it's a popular food truck in Broward.

Eat BMC, which went from a popular smash burger pop-up in 2020 to a food truck last year, has finally found a place to call home in Oakland Park.

Helmed by Jason “Jay Rok” Smith, the food truck has been a fixture at Fort Lauderdale bars like LauderAle, Orchestrated Minds Brewing, and Laser Wolf for the past year. Its popularity didn't go unnoticed, attracting regular customers who dubbed the smash burgers as "juicy, cheesy, spicy, and the ultimate burger."

"I think when I started this it was popular and trendy," Rok tells New Times. "I've been in the food industry since about 2011 or 2012, and watching Eat BMC grow from pop-up to food truck, and now a brick and mortar, has been exciting."

When asked what can people expect from the new spot, his answer is simple: a good burger.
Eat Bmc to open soon in Oakland Park.
Eat BMC is sticking with the same menu from its food truck days: smashed patties with a chuck-brisket-short rib blend, crinkle-cut french fries, and tater tots.

Burger connoisseurs know Burger Beast aka Sef Gonzalez, a well-known food blogger in Miami, and Eat BMC was included in his "Best Broward County Burgers You Must Eat" where he emphasized that smash burgers are Rok's true calling.

Although there is no official opening date yet, New Times can confirm the restaurant may open on Saturday, August 24, if all goes to plan. As of right now, the food truck has entered a hiatus to focus on the restaurant opening, but regulars and first-timers alike can look forward to an update soon.

Eat BMC. 3499 Dixie Hwy., Oakland Park; @eat.bmc. Opening this August.
