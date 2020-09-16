 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Bebito's is hosting a sandwich pop-up with New York City chef and Chopped alum Louie Estrada.EXPAND
Bebito's is hosting a sandwich pop-up with New York City chef and Chopped alum Louie Estrada.
Photo by Megan Burgin for Vanessa Menkes Communications

Bebito's Hosts a Sandwich Pop-Up You Won't Want to Miss

Nicole Danna | September 16, 2020 | 8:00am
AA

If you like Cuban sandwiches, you'll love the new sandwich pop-up at Bebito's. For a limited time, the café's chef/owner Jason Odio has partnered with New York City chef Louie Estrada to combine their talents — and Cuban roots — to create several specialty sandwiches.

A guest judge and competitor on both Chopped and Beat Bobby Flay, Estrada is perhaps best known for serving up "the Boss." Considered one of the best Cuban sandwiches in the city, that creation is served out of My Cuban Spot, Estrada's Brooklyn-based ventanita.

As a result of COVID-19 restaurant closures in New York City, Estrada returned to Miami to spend time with family. A Miami native, he first met Odio in high school. They remained friends, later working the local nightlife scene together before Estrada relocated to New York in 2007.

Related Stories

Because both chefs have concepts modeled after their Cuban roots, they decided to offer a limited series of Estrada's award-winning Cuban sandwiches while he was in town.

"Whenever Louie visited Miami after moving to New York, he'd always come by my place and show love," Odio explains. "When I saw he'd visited Bebito's recently, I told him we should do something while he was in town. I'd been dying to try his food and figured it would be a good opportunity to have some fun during these trying times."

The tandem pop-up kicked off this past Saturday, September 12. Over the next two weeks, the series will continue, offering a different take on Estrada's Cuban sandwiches each weekend through Sunday, September 27th.

This weekend, a sandwich dubbed "This Little Piggy Needs Bread" will feature slow-cooked pork butt, mojo, and potato sticks on Cuban bread. The following weekend will highlight the classic cubano with layers of ham, Swiss, pork, pickle and mustard.

Guests can preorder the weekend's specialty sandwich for $15 via Eventbrite. Pickup is available from noon to 4 p.m., and orders are limited to about 200 sandwiches per day.

Bebito's. 1504 Bay Rd., Miami Beach; 786-353-2829; bebitos.cafe.

 
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.