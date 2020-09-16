Bebito's Hosts a Sandwich Pop-Up You Won't Want to Miss

If you like Cuban sandwiches, you'll love the new sandwich pop-up at Bebito's. For a limited time, the café's chef/owner Jason Odio has partnered with New York City chef Louie Estrada to combine their talents — and Cuban roots — to create several specialty sandwiches.

A guest judge and competitor on both Chopped and Beat Bobby Flay, Estrada is perhaps best known for serving up "the Boss." Considered one of the best Cuban sandwiches in the city, that creation is served out of My Cuban Spot, Estrada's Brooklyn-based ventanita.

As a result of COVID-19 restaurant closures in New York City, Estrada returned to Miami to spend time with family. A Miami native, he first met Odio in high school. They remained friends, later working the local nightlife scene together before Estrada relocated to New York in 2007.

Because both chefs have concepts modeled after their Cuban roots, they decided to offer a limited series of Estrada's award-winning Cuban sandwiches while he was in town.

"Whenever Louie visited Miami after moving to New York, he'd always come by my place and show love," Odio explains. "When I saw he'd visited Bebito's recently, I told him we should do something while he was in town. I'd been dying to try his food and figured it would be a good opportunity to have some fun during these trying times."

The tandem pop-up kicked off this past Saturday, September 12. Over the next two weeks, the series will continue, offering a different take on Estrada's Cuban sandwiches each weekend through Sunday, September 27th.

This weekend, a sandwich dubbed "This Little Piggy Needs Bread" will feature slow-cooked pork butt, mojo, and potato sticks on Cuban bread. The following weekend will highlight the classic cubano with layers of ham, Swiss, pork, pickle and mustard.

Guests can preorder the weekend's specialty sandwich for $15 via Eventbrite. Pickup is available from noon to 4 p.m., and orders are limited to about 200 sandwiches per day.

Bebito's. 1504 Bay Rd., Miami Beach; 786-353-2829; bebitos.cafe.