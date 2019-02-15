 


Boulud Sud at the JW Marriott Marquis Serves Upscale Sunday BrunchEXPAND
Courtesy of Boulud Sud

Boulud Sud at the JW Marriott Marquis Serves Upscale Sunday Brunch

Clarissa Buch | February 15, 2019 | 8:00am
After nearly a year, James Beard Award-winning French chef and restaurateur Daniel Boulud's downtown Miami restaurant, Boulud Sud, is finally open for Sunday brunch. The concept, which replaced Boulud's DB Bistro Moderne in the same space, serves American and Mediterranean breakfast dishes in an upscale environment, complete with bottomless cocktails and frosé.

Boulud Sud is a spinoff of a restaurant Boulud opened in Manhattan under the same name. Though DB Bistro Moderne showed no signs of failure, Boulud closed the restaurant in September 2017. The previous year, the chef had hosted a short-lived Boulud Sud pop-up there. "As the restaurant evolved in New York," Boulud told New Times, "I felt the cuisine would be very appropriate in Miami."

Clark Bowen, a seven-year Boulud vet who began at DB Bistro Moderne in 2011 as sous-chef and later became executive toque, oversees the restaurant's newly launched brunch service. Offerings include a selection of never-before-seen items, as well as best-selling plates from the lunch and dinner menus, and a three-course, prix-fixe option.

Setas con huevosEXPAND
Setas con huevos
Courtesy of Boulud Sud

À la carte highlights include the setas con huevos, a roasted mushroom and egg dish with tomato confit and croutons; the Moroccan shakshouka with kale and a slow poached egg; the brioche French toast drizzled with chantilly and raspberry marmalade; and the pancakes with sheep’s milk ricotta, Chantilly, butter, and pure maple syrup. Keep an eye out for the octopus a la plancha, the Frenchie burger smothered in tomato compote and raclette cheese, the slow-baked salmon, and the Mediterranean branzino. Items range from $10 to $30.

Brioche French toastEXPAND
Brioche French toast
Courtesy of Boulud Sud

Pastry chef Saeko Nemoto is in charge of dessert, which features caramel fondant with cacao bean crumble and vanilla ice cream, as well as a Mediterranean sundae with baklava, lemon gelato, and rose lokum.

The restaurant offers a prix-fixe option as well, which includes three courses and two hours of bottomless beverages for $55. Begin with hummus and pita, Greek parfait, an arugula salad with avocado and grapefruit, or a traditional gazpacho. Continue with eggs Florentine, grilled steak and eggs, or Belgian waffles, followed by the Mediterranean sundae or caramel fondant.

As for cocktails, head bartender Craig Welsh offers the Grapefruit Blossom made with gin, elderflower, and fresh grapefruit; the Old Cuban featuring rum, mint, sparkling wine, and bitters; and a bloody Maria with smoky mezcal.

If you love to brunch, check out New Times' Out to Brunch. It takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Jungle Plaza. 3801 NE First Ave., Miami; newtimesouttobrunch.com. Tickets cost $40 to $60 at ticketfly.com.

Boulud Sud. 255 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; 305-421-8800; bouludsud.com/miami. Brunch is served Sundays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

