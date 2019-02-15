Boulud Sud at the JW Marriott Marquis Serves Upscale Sunday Brunch

After nearly a year, James Beard Award-winning French chef and restaurateur Daniel Boulud's downtown Miami restaurant, Boulud Sud, is finally open for Sunday brunch. The concept, which replaced Boulud's DB Bistro Moderne in the same space, serves American and Mediterranean breakfast dishes in an upscale environment, complete with bottomless cocktails and frosé.

Boulud Sud is a spinoff of a restaurant Boulud opened in Manhattan under the same name. Though DB Bistro Moderne showed no signs of failure, Boulud closed the restaurant in September 2017. The previous year, the chef had hosted a short-lived Boulud Sud pop-up there. "As the restaurant evolved in New York," Boulud told New Times, "I felt the cuisine would be very appropriate in Miami."