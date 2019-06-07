The Ten Best Vegan Brunches in Miami

It's Sunday morning. You're desperately hung over. Your head is throbbing and your stomach is rumbling. You need nourishing food and a hair of the dog ASAP.
That's where brunch comes in, the heavenly union of breakfast and lunch that's designed for weekend recovery.
And if you prefer to opt out of the animal products, there are plenty of places where you can get exactly what you need. Here are the best vegan brunches in Miami.
Choices Cafe in vShops Food Hall
2895 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove
305-680-3446
thevshops.com
The vShops is a cornucopia of vegan food options, but its staple is Choices Cafe, Miami's iconic vegan eatery. Most famous for its tres cakes — gluten-free, custom-made pancakes with an array of topping options like chocolate chips, chia, and kale ($12) — the spot also offers a breakfast scramble ($10) and the Kind Slam: a pancake, tofu scramble, and soysage or tempeh ($12). Breakfast is served weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon and weekends from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dirt Eat Clean
900 S. Miami Ave., Miami
786-235-8033
1834 Bay Rd., Miami Beach
786-453-2488
dirteatclean.com
This fresh-focused eatery has an extensive menu that uses locally grown goodies and offers both vegan and nonvegan options. As far as vegan breakfast and brunch are concerned, there are tons of options, including the vegan sausage egg and cheese sammie featuring Atlas Meat Free Deli cheese and a L'Artisane Creative Bakery bun ($12), and the matcha protein pancakes featuring JoJo Tea Matcha and VeganSmart protein powder ($14). Breakfast and brunch are served all day.
Full Bloom Vegan
1670 James Ave., Miami Beach
305-397-8018
fullbloomvegan.com
This upscale eatery offers an array of items guaranteed to cure those killer hangovers. Full Bloom's menu includes an almond garbanzo tart with turmeric cashew cream, red kale, shallots, and carrot salad; mixed-fruit pancakes with seasonal fruit, light maple, and cinnamon; and the Full Bloom omelet, with chickpea flour, mushrooms, spinach, hollandaise, and potatoes or salad. Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday beginning at 11 a.m.
Green Bar & Kitchen
1075 SE 17th St., Fort Lauderdale
954-533-7507
greenbarkitchen.com
This popular eatery draws a consistent brunch crowd and offers an array of dishes loved by omnivores and herbivores alike. Most notable on the brunch menu is the BAD Burger (winner of Seed's annual Plant Based Burger Bash), featuring a maple-glazed Seattle burger, Just Egg, Chao "cheeze," tempeh bacon, grilled hash browns, and chipotle mayo on a toasted croissant ($16). Then there's the PB açai bowl, with açai, banana, house-made granola, blueberries, strawberries, peanut butter, agave, shaved coconut, and chia seeds ($10.95); the breakfast burrito with sprouted tofu, bell peppers, onions, sausage, "cheeze," a flour tortilla, and a side of breakfast potatoes ($9.50); and the French toast, challah french toast sticks, topped with powdered sugar, GBK house granola, and maple syrup ($11). Brunch is served Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Holi Vegan Kitchen
3099 NE 163rd St., North Miami Beach
786- 520-3120
holivegankitchen.com
Breakfast (or brunch, depending upon your fave time to eat) at this cheerful, inspired spot includes healthful versions of some traditional morning meals, such as a pesto garden scramble with tofu, yellow onion, green onion, tomatoes, cremini mushroom, mozzarella, turmeric, tamari, nutritional yeast, pesto, alfalfa sprouts, and toast ($11.95); buckwheat banana bread pancakes with a topping of bananas, blueberries, strawberries, chocolate chips, or coconut flakes plus maple syrup (($9.95); and a warm bagel with vegan cream cheese ($3.95). Breakfast and brunch are served daily beginning at 10 a.m.
L'Artisane Creative Bakery
7423 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
786-502-8595
lartisanebakery.com
Chef Carolina Molea has been earning buzz in culinary circles across the nation for her exceptional vegan croissants. But that's not all she whips up in her cozy cafe in North Miami Beach. There's a full menu of delicious eats (in addition to all the sweets), including empanadas ($4.25); the VTE Sandwich — hash browns, a vegan sausage patty, Just Egg patty, and ají amarillo aioli on a croissant with a side of house salad and citrus vinaigrette ($13.25); and an Impossible burger with tomatoes, romaine lettuce, vegan cheese, and sriracha mayo on a challah bun ($12.75). Breakfast and brunch are served all day.
Love Life Cafe
2616 NW Fifth Ave., Miami
305-456-4148
lovelifecafe.com
Brunch-time standouts at this popular plant-based eatery in Wynwood include the egg and cheese croissandwich, featuring a L’Artisane croissant, a Just Egg patty, and cheddar “cheeze” ($11), and an impressively filling avocado toast featuring Zak the Baker bread, avocado, sweet potato herb fries, a “parm” crumble, superfood basil dressing, and a side kale salad ($11). Love Life Cafe also has a location at the new food hall in South Beach, Time Out Market Miami. Breakfast is served daily beginning at 9 a.m.
Plant Theory at the Whitelaw Hotel
808 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
786-276-6382
plant-theory.com
This organic, vegan spot is all about colorful, nutrient-dense creations reminiscent of traditional favorites. Brunch bites include a raw coconut crepe with banana, walnuts, and house-made chocolate syrup ($11); the Nacho Libre, with tortillas, seasoned jackfruit, sweet peppers, tomatoes, cashew crema, avocado, and vegan pepper jack ($14); and the Famous Missing Egg Burger, with scrambled tofu and smoked coconut bacon ($13). Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Planta South Beach
850 Commerce St., Miami Beach
305-397-8513
plantarestaurants.com
Better wear your Sunday best to brunch at this celebrity hot spot. Planta offers the likes of a sausage, egg, and cheese croissant ($19); avocado toast with pickles, olive oil, lemon, Maldon sea salt, and filone bread ($15.50); and a land lox scramble with tofu, mushrooms, charred tomatillos, smoked carrot, capers, and Sullivan St. Bakery sesame bread ($19.50) — and lots of cocktails. Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Plnthouse in the 1 Hotel South Beach
2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-604-6881
1hotels.com/south-beach/taste
Vegan options at this airy, nature-inspired eatery include overnight oats with organic almond milk, golden raisins, almonds, apples, blueberries, cinnamon, and agave ($13); the harvest sandwich, with ratatouille, arugula, kale pesto, and ciabatta bread ($13); and avocado toast with tomato, affilia crest, black pepper, and lemon oil ($14).
Breakfast and brunch are served all day.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!