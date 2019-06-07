The Ten Best Vegan Brunches in Miami

It's Sunday morning. You're desperately hung over. Your head is throbbing and your stomach is rumbling. You need nourishing food and a hair of the dog ASAP.

That's where brunch comes in, the heavenly union of breakfast and lunch that's designed for weekend recovery.

And if you prefer to opt out of the animal products, there are plenty of places where you can get exactly what you need. Here are the best vegan brunches in Miami.

Custom vegan pancakes Choices Cafe

Choices Cafe in vShops Food Hall

2895 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove

305-680-3446

thevshops.com 2895 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove305-680-3446



The vShops is a cornucopia of vegan food options, but its staple is Choices Cafe, Miami's iconic vegan eatery. Most famous for its tres cakes — gluten-free, custom-made pancakes with an array of topping options like chocolate chips, chia, and kale ($12) — the spot also offers a breakfast scramble ($10) and the Kind Slam: a pancake, tofu scramble, and soysage or tempeh ($12). Breakfast is served weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon and weekends from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SoCal burrito Photo by Dorian Ash

Dirt Eat Clean

900 S. Miami Ave., Miami

786-235-8033

1834 Bay Rd., Miami Beach

786-453-2488

dirteatclean.com 900 S. Miami Ave., Miami786-235-80331834 Bay Rd., Miami Beach786-453-2488



This fresh-focused eatery has an extensive menu that uses locally grown goodies and offers both vegan and nonvegan options. As far as vegan breakfast and brunch are concerned, there are tons of options, including the vegan sausage egg and cheese sammie featuring Atlas Meat Free Deli cheese and a L'Artisane Creative Bakery bun ($12), and the matcha protein pancakes featuring JoJo Tea Matcha and VeganSmart protein powder ($14). Breakfast and brunch are served all day.

Jackfruit Cuban sandwich with jackfruit carnitas, pickles and melted queso on a Cuban bread. Full Bloom Vegan

Full Bloom Vegan

1670 James Ave., Miami Beach

305-397-8018

fullbloomvegan.com 1670 James Ave., Miami Beach305-397-8018



This upscale eatery offers an array of items guaranteed to cure those killer hangovers. Full Bloom's menu includes an almond garbanzo tart with turmeric cashew cream, red kale, shallots, and carrot salad; mixed-fruit pancakes with seasonal fruit, light maple, and cinnamon; and the Full Bloom omelet, with chickpea flour, mushrooms, spinach, hollandaise, and potatoes or salad. Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday beginning at 11 a.m.

BAD Burger Photo by Hannah Sentenac

Green Bar & Kitchen

1075 SE 17th St., Fort Lauderdale

954-533-7507

greenbarkitchen.com 1075 SE 17th St., Fort Lauderdale954-533-7507



This popular eatery draws a consistent brunch crowd and offers an array of dishes loved by omnivores and herbivores alike. Most notable on the brunch menu is the BAD Burger (winner of Seed's annual Plant Based Burger Bash), featuring a maple-glazed Seattle burger, Just Egg, Chao "cheeze," tempeh bacon, grilled hash browns, and chipotle mayo on a toasted croissant ($16). Then there's the PB açai bowl, with açai, banana, house-made granola, blueberries, strawberries, peanut butter, agave, shaved coconut, and chia seeds ($10.95); the breakfast burrito with sprouted tofu, bell peppers, onions, sausage, "cheeze," a flour tortilla, and a side of breakfast potatoes ($9.50); and the French toast, challah french toast sticks, topped with powdered sugar, GBK house granola, and maple syrup ($11). Brunch is served Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Vegan Burgerlicious Holi Vegan Kitchen

Holi Vegan Kitchen

3099 NE 163rd St., North Miami Beach

786- 520-3120

holivegankitchen.com 3099 NE 163rd St., North Miami Beach786- 520-3120



Breakfast (or brunch, depending upon your fave time to eat) at this cheerful, inspired spot includes healthful versions of some traditional morning meals, such as a pesto garden scramble with tofu, yellow onion, green onion, tomatoes, cremini mushroom, mozzarella, turmeric, tamari, nutritional yeast, pesto, alfalfa sprouts, and toast ($11.95); buckwheat banana bread pancakes with a topping of bananas, blueberries, strawberries, chocolate chips, or coconut flakes plus maple syrup (($9.95); and a warm bagel with vegan cream cheese ($3.95). Breakfast and brunch are served daily beginning at 10 a.m.

EXPAND Nouvelle croissants Photo by Jonathan Molea and Eduardo Hernandez

L'Artisane Creative Bakery

7423 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

786-502-8595

lartisanebakery.com 7423 Collins Ave., Miami Beach786-502-8595



Chef Carolina Molea has been earning buzz in culinary circles across the nation for her exceptional vegan croissants. But that's not all she whips up in her cozy cafe in North Miami Beach. There's a full menu of delicious eats (in addition to all the sweets), including empanadas ($4.25); the VTE Sandwich — hash browns, a vegan sausage patty, Just Egg patty, and ají amarillo aioli on a croissant with a side of house salad and citrus vinaigrette ($13.25); and an Impossible burger with tomatoes, romaine lettuce, vegan cheese, and sriracha mayo on a challah bun ($12.75). Breakfast and brunch are served all day.

Blueberry pancakes Photo by Diego Tosoni

Love Life Cafe

2616 NW Fifth Ave., Miami

305-456-4148

lovelifecafe.com 2616 NW Fifth Ave., Miami305-456-4148



Brunch-time standouts at this popular plant-based eatery in Wynwood include the egg and cheese croissandwich, featuring a L’Artisane croissant, a Just Egg patty, and cheddar “cheeze” ($11), and an impressively filling avocado toast featuring Zak the Baker bread, avocado, sweet potato herb fries, a “parm” crumble, superfood basil dressing, and a side kale salad ($11). Love Life Cafe also has a location at the new food hall in South Beach, Time Out Market Miami. Breakfast is served daily beginning at 9 a.m.

Southern artichik'n waffle burger Plant Theory

Plant Theory at the Whitelaw Hotel

808 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

786-276-6382

plant-theory.com 808 Collins Ave., Miami Beach786-276-6382



This organic, vegan spot is all about colorful, nutrient-dense creations reminiscent of traditional favorites. Brunch bites include a raw coconut crepe with banana, walnuts, and house-made chocolate syrup ($11); the Nacho Libre, with tortillas, seasoned jackfruit, sweet peppers, tomatoes, cashew crema, avocado, and vegan pepper jack ($14); and the Famous Missing Egg Burger, with scrambled tofu and smoked coconut bacon ($13). Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vegan banana nut pancakes Planta

Planta South Beach

850 Commerce St., Miami Beach

305-397-8513

plantarestaurants.com 850 Commerce St., Miami Beach305-397-8513



Better wear your Sunday best to brunch at this celebrity hot spot. Planta offers the likes of a sausage, egg, and cheese croissant ($19); avocado toast with pickles, olive oil, lemon, Maldon sea salt, and filone bread ($15.50); and a land lox scramble with tofu, mushrooms, charred tomatillos, smoked carrot, capers, and Sullivan St. Bakery sesame bread ($19.50) — and lots of cocktails. Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Avocado toast Plnthouse

Plnthouse in the 1 Hotel South Beach

2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-604-6881

1hotels.com/south-beach/taste 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach305-604-6881



Vegan options at this airy, nature-inspired eatery include overnight oats with organic almond milk, golden raisins, almonds, apples, blueberries, cinnamon, and agave ($13); the harvest sandwich, with ratatouille, arugula, kale pesto, and ciabatta bread ($13); and avocado toast with tomato, affilia crest, black pepper, and lemon oil ($14).

Breakfast and brunch are served all day.