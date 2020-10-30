Halloween 2020, Night Owl Cookies Opening, and Other Food Events in Miami This Weekend

Happy Halloween, Miami! This weekend, Night Owl Cookies debuts a new location in North Miami Beach. Plus, restaurants and bars host spooky specials, Estrella Damm's food and drink partnership returns, and...there's a Blue Moon you can eat.

Your Instagram feed is going to be filled with these Blue Moons Over My Hammy sammies. Courtesy of Denny's

Blue Moons Over My Hammy

This Halloween marks a special, spooky occasion – a Blue Moon – the first on Halloween night since 1944, and 19 years from the next event in 2039. To mark the occasion, Denny's is offering a special Blue Moons Over My Hammy sandwich. The sandwich is exclusively available in 20 select Miami restaurants on October 31 for dine-in only. The sandwich, a grilled ham and scrambled egg sandwich with Swiss and American cheeses on specially created blue sourdough bread, is inspired by the 1935 jazz song, “Moon Over Miami,” and has been a Denny’s best-seller since it was introduced in the early 1990s. To find a Denny’s location serving the Blue Moons Over My Hammy visit dennys.com.

Photo courtesy of Night Owl Cookies

Night Owl Cookies Opens in North Miami Beach

Today (Friday) at 6 p.m., Night Owl will host the grand opening of its newest location in North Miami Beach. To celebrate, the first 150 customers in line will receive a free four-pack of chocolate chip cookies. For customers ages 21 and up, sit on Wynwood Brewing beer while you wait to order a batch of cookies. Ask to try the new "Nightmare at Night Owl" signature cookie, too, which includes a half-pound cookie skull stuffed with "bloody" strawberry jelly. Cookies will be available to order via Postmates as well. 6 p.m. Friday, October 30, at Night Owl North Miami Beach, 13505 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami Beach; nightowlcookieco.com.

EXPAND The Mortal Margarita at Lolo's Surf Cantina Lolo's Surf Cantina/Deep Sleep Studio

Lolo's Dia de Los Muertos Weekend

Celebrate Dia de Los Muertos with a special taco box and a black charcoal margarita at Lolo's Surf Cantina. The taco box ($32) comes with 10 tortillas, your choice of filling, onion and cilantro, salsa, chips, and street corn slaw. Wash it down with the mortal margarita, a spooky black cocktail perfect for your Dia de Los Muertos celebration. Lolo's will even deliver directly to your beach chair, so you don't have to get up to get your taco fix. Through Sunday, November 1, at 161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach;786-276-0535; loloscantina.com.

EXPAND Cheers to the spirits with the FlanTasma at Finka Photo courtesy of Gio Gutierrez of @Chatchowtv

Where to Enjoy a Spooky-Themed Dine on Halloween in Miami

Halloween might look different this year owing to COVID-19, but there is no reason you should entirely skip the most spooktacular holiday of the year. In addition to the blue moon that will illuminate our skies this Saturday, local restaurants and bars are offering entertainment and bewitching specials to help you celebrate Halloween. From 1-800-Lucky to American Social, pair your best costume with your safest mask and celebrate all weekend long at these socially distanced events.

Recover from Halloween at Phuc Yea. Photo courtesy of Phuc Yea

Halloween Hangover Pho Cure at Phuc Yea

Recover from Halloween and celebrate Dia de Los Muertos by bringing yourself back to life with a warm bowl of pho. Options include classic beef with winter spiced beef broth, meatballs, sliced brisket, and rice noodles; and coriander chicken Pho with spiked chicken broth, sliced chicken, and lemongrass chili oil ($13 each). Also expect $1 east coast oysters, $2 west coast oysters, and $10 shots. Sunday, November 1, at Phuc Yea, 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-602-3710; phucyea.com.

EXPAND Tur Kitchen's pairing features an Estrella Damm beer served with the Damm Burger for $25. Photo by Daphne Plug

Estrella Damm Culinary Journey Returns

The four-year-old program, which runs through November 15, highlights the culinary talents of chefs across Miami-Dade and Broward counties as they pair their cuisine with one of Barcelona’s most cherished beers. Over the next few weeks, restaurant-goers can choose from a wide selection of curated, specially priced tasting menus, all paired with Estrella Damm, which has been brewed in Barcelona since 1876. In all, 50 restaurants across both counties have signed on to participate. Some are presenting one special dish, others offer a multi-course menu. This year, diners can order everything from Reuben and pastrami croquetas served with bang bang and horseradish aioli at Kush by Stephen's for $12 to a three-course dinner at Ariete for $65. Other restaurants include Bulla Gastrobar, La Fresa Francesca, and R House. For a complete list of participating restaurants and pairing dishes, visit the Estrella Damm Journey website.

EXPAND Chef Lina Goujjane spent three years perfecting her bolognese recipe, now available at the Da Lida pop-up at Fooq's. Photo by Maya Billig

Da Lida Pop-Up at Fooq's

The next iteration of Fooq's owner David Foulquier's ongoing pop-up residency series, Da Lida highlights the skills of Los Angeles-based chef Lina Goujjane. The pop-up is now open for dinner with indoor dining, delivery, and takeout, offering a casual pasta bar specializing in traditional Italian dishes served alongside various wines. A signature prix fixe ($39) will include an appetizer (antipasti) course, followed by a salad (verdure), a pasta (primi), and a dessert (dulce). A beverage pairing ($25) starts with a welcome spritz cocktail, followed by a glass of white or rosé with the first two courses and a red to accompany the primi. The menu will also be available for à la carte ordering and changes weekly. 1035 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-536-2749; fooqsmiami.com.

Taquiza's Beach Box Taquiza

Taquiza's Beach Box

f you're planning a beach day, make it one with tacos. Taquiza's $10 beach box includes two tacos (choice of pollo, carnitas, or rajas) on stone-ground blue masa tortillas; house-made thin chips and salsa; half of an elote; garnishes; and a hot sauce. The box comes in eco-friendly packaging and is available to-go only at the North Beach Taquiza location. Walk your box to the beach and enjoy a picnic on the sand. 7450 Ocean Ter., Miami Beach; 786-588-4755; taquizatacos.com.

EXPAND Naan pops-up at Taquiza South Beach. VACO Studios

Naan Pop-Up at Taquiza South Beach

Naan has popped up at Taquiza South Beach with a menu of fast-casual Indian dishes and (of course) naan. Pick a naan platter or bowl and fill it with lamb, tandoori shrimp, chicken tikka, palak paneer, or curried quinoa cake and a choice of sides ($11 to 15). Samosas, chicken wings, kofta, and drinks round out the menu. Noon to 10 p.m. Friday to Sunday at 1351 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-353-5313; thefluffygoodness.com.