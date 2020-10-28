Halloween 2020 Restaurant Event Guide

Halloween might look different this year owing to COVID-19, but there is no reason you should entirely skip the most spooktacular holiday of the year.
In addition to the blue moon that will illuminate our skies this Saturday, October 31, local restaurants and bars are offering entertainment and bewitching specials to help you celebrate Halloween.
Pair your best costume with your safest mask and celebrate all weekend long at the socially distanced events listed below.
1-800-Lucky143 NW 23rd St., Miami
305-768-9826
1800lucky.com
Head to Wynwood for a scary good Halloween dance party led by resident DJ Damaged Goods, Carnage, and other special guests. Wear your best face protection to compete for a special grand prize. Craft cocktails are $16 and bottles start at $250. Admission costs $30. Saturday, October 31 from 9 p.m. to midnight.
American Social90 SW First Ct., Miami
305-223-7004
americansocialbar.com
Enjoy three days of themed festivities at this waterfront restaurant and bar. The kickoff is Thursday, October 29, with Zombie Athletes and the eatery's drink and bottle special menu of $15 Zombie cocktails; $5 Espolon, Appleton, and Skyy; and $4 Modelo and Corona. The party will proceed with Nightmare on the Miami River on Friday and an AmSoWeen costume contest on Saturday. Festivities will culminate on Sunday, November 1, with a Sunday Scaries brunch from 11 a.m. to 3.pm. Drink specials will be available each night. Admission is free.
Black Market Miami168 SE First St, Miami
305-400-8023
blackmarketmia.com
Black Market's upstairs lounge will turn into spooky "Quarantine Headquarters" on Halloween night, featuring Quaran-tunes by resident DJ Emkay and spooky drinks such as the Devil Wears Nada, a mix of Tullamore D.E.W. XO Caribbean Rum Cask, Campari, and a dash of Grenadine, rimmed with a smoked citrus zest garnished with two devilish peppers and a skull-shaped ice-cube ($13). Saturday, October 31, from 9 p.m. to midnight.
165 NW 23rd St., Miami
305-846-9120
butchershopbeergarden.com
The Wynwood outpost will host its fifth annual pumpkin contest this year at its beer garden on Thursday, October 29. The Halloween edition starts at 7 p.m. and a pumpkin, paint, and supplies will be provided with the purchase of a craft beer. Participants who post a photo of their masterpiece on either Facebook or Instagram and tag @butchershopmia and #artsandcraftsseries will be entered to win gift cards, Butcher Shop merchandise, and other prizes. Thursday, October 29, from 7 p.m. to midnight.
Chotto Matte1666 Lenox Ave #1664, Miami Beach
305-690-0743
chotto-matte.com
The Nikkei eatery on Lincoln Road will morph into a Day of the Dead shrine and offer a special prix-fixe menu of Soul of the Dead tempura, shishito peppers, nikkei sashimi, tuna tataki, sato maki, chuleta de cordero ahumada, tentaculos de pulpo, and a Day of the Dead dessert ($95 per person). Festive libations made with La Adelita tequila blanco will be featured, including the Deadly Spice with passionfruit purée, St Germain, jalapeño, cilantro leaves, and a pinch of tajin ($14) and Vampire Ritual, a mix of Chambord liqueur, passion fruit puree, filthy cherries, land lemon twist ($18). South American-themed performers and DJs will keep the party going all night... or until curfew. Saturday, October 31 from 7 p.m. to midnight.
Clevelander South Beach1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
305-532-4006
clevelander.com
The Clevelander will offer a spine-chilling Hallowcleve party, featuring live DJ entertainment a $13 special drink menu, and a costume contest awarding a two-night-stay grand prize. Admission is free. Saturday, October 31, from 7 p.m. to midnight.
Coyo Taco111 S.W. First Ave. Miami
786-773-3337
coyo-taco.com
Join Coyo Taco's Brickell location for a spooky brunch in celebration of Día de Los Muertos, complete with festive décor, mariachis, and a DJ set. Guests can honor the deceased by leaving an ofrenda of favorite foods and other offerings. Sunday, November 1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Deck at Island Gardens888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami
786-627-4949
islandgardens.com
The Deck's Veuve Clicquot Yelloween "Fiery Moon" Halloween night will start with a sunset hour featuring specials of Veuve Clicquot ($16/glass and $100/bottles) from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by a waterfront dinner with a curated menu of specials such as roasted blood clams, fiery blood cheesecake, and Blackberry Forest mojito. The party will feature live-action fire performers, champagne parade presentations, instrumental acts, and live music DJ Alex Fever. Admission is free. Saturday, October 31, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Lightkeepers455 Grand Bay Dr., Key Biscayne
305-365-4156
lightkeepersmiami.com
The eatery at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne will kick off Halloween weekend with a full moon party on Friday, October 30, Enjoy half-off specials on oysters and $25 bottomless rosé packages. Festivities will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. Admission is free.
Sala'o Cuban Restaurant & Bar642 SW Eighth St., Miami
305-642-8989
salaorestaurant.com
On Friday, October 30 and Saturday, October 31, the Calle Ocho restaurant will transform into an extravagant Pirates of the Caribbean Halloween party. Enjoy live entertainment while indulging in chef Alejandro Porben’s menu of dishes such as shrimp cocktail with tomato foam served over dry ice and black squid ink rice with stuffed squid. Admission is free. Friday, October 30, and Saturday, October 31, from 7 to 11 p.m.
The Taurus3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove
305-529-6523
thetauruscoconutgrove.com
On Saturday, October 31, the Taurus will come alive host a Grove In The '90s Halloween Party. Come ready to enjoy the Four Horsemen, Jamaican Lizards, Incredible Hulk, and Frozen Call a Cab, and other '90s inspired cocktails. Festive shots and beer specials will also be on offer. Wear your best mask for a chance to win a $50 gift certificate. Admission is free. From noon to close.
