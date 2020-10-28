Halloween 2020 Restaurant Event Guide

Halloween might look different this year owing to COVID-19, but there is no reason you should entirely skip the most spooktacular holiday of the year.

In addition to the blue moon that will illuminate our skies this Saturday, October 31, local restaurants and bars are offering entertainment and bewitching specials to help you celebrate Halloween.

Pair your best costume with your safest mask and celebrate all weekend long at the socially distanced events listed below.

EXPAND DJs and costumes at 1-800-Lucky. Photo by Deyson Rodriguez

1-800-Lucky 143 NW 23rd St., Miami

305-768-9826

1800lucky.com 143 NW 23rd St., Miami305-768-9826



Head to Wynwood for a scary good Halloween dance party led by resident DJ Damaged Goods, Carnage, and other special guests. Wear your best face protection to compete for a special grand prize. Craft cocktails are $16 and bottles start at $250. Admission costs $30. Saturday, October 31 from 9 p.m. to midnight.

EXPAND The patio at American Social Photo courtesy of American Social Brickell

American Social 90 SW First Ct., Miami

305-223-7004

americansocialbar.com 90 SW First Ct., Miami305-223-7004



Enjoy three days of themed festivities at this waterfront restaurant and bar. The kickoff is Thursday, October 29, with Zombie Athletes and the eatery's drink and bottle special menu of $15 Zombie cocktails; $5 Espolon, Appleton, and Skyy; and $4 Modelo and Corona. The party will proceed with Nightmare on the Miami River on Friday and an AmSoWeen costume contest on Saturday. Festivities will culminate on Sunday, November 1, with a Sunday Scaries brunch from 11 a.m. to 3.pm. Drink specials will be available each night. Admission is free.

EXPAND Black Market Photo by Deyson Rodriguez

Black Market Miami 168 SE First St, Miami

305-400-8023

blackmarketmia.com 168 SE First St, Miami305-400-8023



Black Market's upstairs lounge will turn into spooky "Quarantine Headquarters" on Halloween night, featuring Quaran-tunes by resident DJ Emkay and spooky drinks such as the Devil Wears Nada, a mix of Tullamore D.E.W. XO Caribbean Rum Cask, Campari, and a dash of Grenadine, rimmed with a smoked citrus zest garnished with two devilish peppers and a skull-shaped ice-cube ($13). Saturday, October 31, from 9 p.m. to midnight.

EXPAND Photo courtesy of the Butcher Shop



165 NW 23rd St., Miami

305-846-9120

butchershopbeergarden.com The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill165 NW 23rd St., Miami305-846-9120



The Wynwood outpost will host its fifth annual pumpkin contest this year at its beer garden on Thursday, October 29. The Halloween edition starts at 7 p.m. and a pumpkin, paint, and supplies will be provided with the purchase of a craft beer. Participants who post a photo of their masterpiece on either Facebook or Instagram and tag @butchershopmia and #artsandcraftsseries will be entered to win gift cards, Butcher Shop merchandise, and other prizes. Thursday, October 29, from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Chotto Matte's brightly lit dining room. Photo courtesy of Chotto Matte

Chotto Matte 1666 Lenox Ave #1664, Miami Beach

305-690-0743

chotto-matte.com 1666 Lenox Ave #1664, Miami Beach305-690-0743



The Nikkei eatery on Lincoln Road will morph into a Day of the Dead shrine and offer a special prix-fixe menu of Soul of the Dead tempura, shishito peppers, nikkei sashimi, tuna tataki, sato maki, chuleta de cordero ahumada, tentaculos de pulpo, and a Day of the Dead dessert ($95 per person). Festive libations made with La Adelita tequila blanco will be featured, including the Deadly Spice with passionfruit purée, St Germain, jalapeño, cilantro leaves, and a pinch of tajin ($14) and Vampire Ritual, a mix of Chambord liqueur, passion fruit puree, filthy cherries, land lemon twist ($18). South American-themed performers and DJs will keep the party going all night... or until curfew. Saturday, October 31 from 7 p.m. to midnight.

EXPAND Clevelander South Beach Photo courtesy of Clevelander South Beach

Clevelander South Beach 1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

305-532-4006

clevelander.com 1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach305-532-4006



The Clevelander will offer a spine-chilling Hallowcleve party, featuring live DJ entertainment a $13 special drink menu, and a costume contest awarding a two-night-stay grand prize. Admission is free. Saturday, October 31, from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Margaritas at Coyo Taco. Photo courtesy of Coyo Taco

Coyo Taco 111 S.W. First Ave. Miami

786-773-3337

coyo-taco.com 111 S.W. First Ave. Miami786-773-3337



Join Coyo Taco's Brickell location for a spooky brunch in celebration of Día de Los Muertos, complete with festive décor, mariachis, and a DJ set. Guests can honor the deceased by leaving an ofrenda of favorite foods and other offerings. Sunday, November 1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

EXPAND Photo courtesy of the Deck at Island Gardens

The Deck at Island Gardens 888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami

786-627-4949

islandgardens.com 888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami786-627-4949



The Deck's Veuve Clicquot Yelloween "Fiery Moon" Halloween night will start with a sunset hour featuring specials of Veuve Clicquot ($16/glass and $100/bottles) from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by a waterfront dinner with a curated menu of specials such as roasted blood clams, fiery blood cheesecake, and Blackberry Forest mojito. The party will feature live-action fire performers, champagne parade presentations, instrumental acts, and live music DJ Alex Fever. Admission is free. Saturday, October 31, from 5 to 7 p.m.

EXPAND The Lightkeepers Photo courtesy of the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne

Lightkeepers 455 Grand Bay Dr., Key Biscayne

305-365-4156

lightkeepersmiami.com 455 Grand Bay Dr., Key Biscayne305-365-4156



The eatery at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne will kick off Halloween weekend with a full moon party on Friday, October 30, Enjoy half-off specials on oysters and $25 bottomless rosé packages. Festivities will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. Admission is free.

EXPAND Sala’o Cuban Restaurant & Bar Photo courtesy of Sala’o Cuban Restaurant & Bar

Sala'o Cuban Restaurant & Bar 642 SW Eighth St., Miami

305-642-8989

salaorestaurant.com 642 SW Eighth St., Miami305-642-8989



On Friday, October 30 and Saturday, October 31, the Calle Ocho restaurant will transform into an extravagant Pirates of the Caribbean Halloween party. Enjoy live entertainment while indulging in chef Alejandro Porben’s menu of dishes such as shrimp cocktail with tomato foam served over dry ice and black squid ink rice with stuffed squid. Admission is free. Friday, October 30, and Saturday, October 31, from 7 to 11 p.m.

EXPAND Coconut Grove's longtime watering hole will celebrate Halloween with food and drink specials. Photo courtesy of the Taurus Coconut Grove

The Taurus 3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove

305-529-6523

thetauruscoconutgrove.com 3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove305-529-6523



On Saturday, October 31, the Taurus will come alive host a Grove In The '90s Halloween Party. Come ready to enjoy the Four Horsemen, Jamaican Lizards, Incredible Hulk, and Frozen Call a Cab, and other '90s inspired cocktails. Festive shots and beer specials will also be on offer. Wear your best mask for a chance to win a $50 gift certificate. Admission is free. From noon to close.