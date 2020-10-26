 
Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Estrella Damm Pairs Dishes at 50 Restaurants With Barcelona's Favorite Beer

Nicole Danna | October 26, 2020 | 9:00am
Tur Kitchen's pairing features an Estrella Damm beer served with the Damm Burger for $25.EXPAND
Photo by Daphne Plug
The four-years strong Estrella Damm Chef’s Choice program has returned, this year rebranded as the Estrella Damm Culinary Journey.

The program, which runs through November 15, highlights the culinary talents of chefs across Miami-Dade and Broward counties as they pair their cuisine with one of Barcelona’s most cherished beers. Over the next few weeks, restaurant goers can choose from a wide selection of curated, specially priced tasting menus, all paired with Estrella Damm, which has been brewed in Barcelona since 1876.

In all, 50 restaurants across both counties have signed on to participate. Some are presenting one special dish, other offer a multi-course menu. This year, diners can order everything from reuben and pastrami croquetas served with bang bang and horseradish aioli at Kush by Stephen's for $12 to a three-course dinner at Ariete for $65. Other restaurants include Bulla Gastrobar, La Fresa Francesca, and R House.

Matt Kuscher, owner of Kush by Stephen's, says signing up to participate with with Chef's Choice program was easy decision. "We thought the combo of Estrella's light and creamy brew with our cured-meat croqueta is a tapa paradise," Kush tells New Times.

Albert Sansalvador, Estrella Damm's manager for the U.S. and Canada, says the overarching goal this year, is to show some love to local restaurants during a time of great need.

"Due to everything restaurants have endured with COVID-19, this year Estrella Damm wanted to make it easy on chefs," Sansalvador says, explaining that the company gave the restaurants free rein to create and price their own offerings this time around. "We all need to be supporting our local restaurants, and our hope is that Estrella Damm Culinary Journey shines a spotlight on an industry that desperately needs some love."

For a complete list of participating restaurants and pairing dishes, visit the Estrella Damm Journey website.

 
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.

