 Best Restaurants in Miami Airport Terminals | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Stuck at Miami International Airport? Here Are the 8 Best Restaurants at MIA

The best restaurants at Miami International Airport include Cuban classics like Versailles and bars like Bacardi Mojito Bar.
July 19, 2024
Empanadas from Half Moon Empanadas
Empanadas from Half Moon Empanadas Half Moon Empanadas photo
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

More than 160 flights were delayed at Miami International Airport (MIA) on Friday, July 19, amid a Microsoft outage that wreaked worldwide havoc.

If you're one of the travelers headed to Miami International Airport on this chaotic day, or, if you're already at the airport looking for a delicious bite to hold you over before you sit at your crowded gate for hours, New Times has you covered on where to eat.

From tried and true Cuban staples founded in Miami like La Carreta, Café Versailles, and Estefan Kitchen Express to fun newcomers like Corona Beach Cafe and Bacardi Mojito Bar, sit back, try to put your phone down for at least a minute, and dig into a Miami-inspired dish at one of these MIA staples. 
click to enlarge two drinks on a blue table
Two mojitos from Mojito Bar at Miami International Airport
Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar

Bacardi Mojito Bar

North Terminal, Concourse D - Second Level Departures by Gate D-53
Open until 9 p.m.
One sip of a minty Bacardi mojito, and you're almost transported to the Caribbean (OK, we said almost!). If you're looking for a full bar and friendly bartenders, Bacardi Mojito Bar in Concourse D is about to become your favorite MIA gathering spot.
click to enlarge a coffee cup
Café Versailles is a must-try at Miami International Airport.
Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar

Café Versailles

North Terminal, Concourse D - 2nd Level Departures by Gate D-5
North Terminal, Concourse D - 2nd Level Departures by Gate D-44
North Terminal, Concourse D - 2nd Level Departures by Gate D-20
Central Terminal, Concourse E Satellite - 2nd Level Departures
Central Terminal, Concourse F - 2nd Level Departures
With five locations at MIA, this Miami institution is one of the greatest — if not the greatest — at the airport. For those who didn't get a taste of Calle Ocho in Little Havana while visiting Miami, make sure to swing by here for some cafecito made by its friendly staff or grab some delicious and crispy croquetas or pastelitos to go.
click to enlarge a restaurant
La Carreta at Miami International Airport
Miami International Airport photo

La Carreta

North Terminal, Concourse D - Second Level Departures by Gate D-37
Eating at La Carreta at Miami International Airport is a right of passage. Here, expect classic Cuban fare, including pastelitos, croquetas, sandwiches, and hearty Cuban dishes that (almost) taste like abuela made them.
click to enlarge a dining room and a bar
Travelers dining at Corona Beach House inside of Miami International Airport
Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar

Corona Beach House (Both Locations)

Open until 10 p.m.: South Terminal, Concourse J - Second Level Departures by Gate J-11
Open until 9:30 p.m.: North Terminal, Concourse D - Second Level Departures by Gate D-23
One of the only great spots open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Corona Beach House even offers vegan, gluten-free, and vegetarian options in a diverse menu with options for everyone from kids to adults (including a great beer, wine, and cocktails menu). Plus, this is Corona's first flagship restaurant and sports bar in the United States. Kind of a cool, fun fact.
click to enlarge a restaurant vendor table
Estefan Kitchen Express is a go-to for Cuban coffee and plantain chips.
Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar

Estefan Kitchen Express

North Terminal, Concourse D - Marketplace Second Level Departures by Gate D-27
Open until 7:30 p.m.
If you're craving a quick meal with Miami flare, hit up Estefan Kitchen Express. (Yes, it's founded by Gloria and Emilio Estefan, AKA Miami royalty.) Expect Cuban sandwiches, healthy salads, snacks, sweets, and its signature pork flatbreads. Plus, you can't leave MIA without trying one of the spot's delicious "Hot Cuban" pockets or a Bacardi mojito.
click to enlarge food in containers
Fig & Fennel serves great healthy options at Miami International Airport.
Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar

Fig & Fennel

North Terminal, Concourse D - Marketplace Second Level Departures by Gate D-28
Open until 9 p.m.
Fig and Fennel, a to-go restaurant owned by the former Miami Beach hot spot Icebox Café, is located right in the center of Concourse D. For to-go eats that aren't scary-looking hard-boiled eggs or overly ripe and brown bananas (if you know, you know), then their Mediterranean-inspired dishes like couscous, grilled chicken, pasta, and hummus will be a welcome pre-flight surprise. They have a great selection of grab-and-go sandwiches, wraps, and healthy snacks. Be sure to try the desserts, as well. (They're owned by the former Icebox Café, after all.)
click to enlarge people waiting in line
A line of hungry travelers at Half Moon Empanadas at Miami International Airport
Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar

Half Moon Empanadas

North Terminal, Concourse D - Marketplace Second Level Departures by Gate D-29
Open until 7 p.m.
Winner of New Times' Best Empanadas in 2009, Half Moon is a family-owned, female-run business based in Miami that makes delicious empanadas from scratch using fresh ingredients, superior cuts of meat, and a unique dough rolling process that makes each empanada delicious. The empanadas come baked or fried, and their perfectly flaky crusts come filled with all manner of ingredients that are both traditional (beef, chicken, or ham and cheese) and nontraditional (smoked pancetta with mozzarella and plum sauce).
click to enlarge a salad on a grey table
A chicken salad from Spring Chicken at Miami International Airport
Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar

Spring Chicken

North Terminal, Concourse D - Second Level Departures by Gate D-22
Open until 10 p.m.
Founded by John Kunkel (who amassed a fortune by growing and then selling the fast-casual burrito joint Lime and who also founded Yardbird Southern Table & Bar and Swine), Spring Chicken makes everything from scratch in-house every day from its secret recipe sauces to its fried chicken. If you're craving a beer, a glass of wine, or some fried chicken, this is your spot.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the food editor of Miami New Times, a position she has been honored to take on since December 2023. Prior to her work at Miami New Times, she was a digital journalist covering breaking news, restaurants, arts, and culture at WPLG Local 10 News and WSVN 7 News. When she’s not writing about restaurants and chefs for her day job, Nicole can be found blogging about food on her personal Instagram account. Nicole received a Bachelor’s of Science in Communication degree from the University of Miami where she studied broadcast journalism. Readers might have also seen her on the 23rd season of ABC's The Bachelor and the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise.
Contact: Nicole Lopez-Alvar
One of the Most Popular Sandwich Shops in the U.S. to Open in Plantation

Openings & Closings

One of the Most Popular Sandwich Shops in the U.S. to Open in Plantation

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Former Employee of Beverly Hills Café to Open Hills Cafe in Hialeah

Openings & Closings

Former Employee of Beverly Hills Café to Open Hills Cafe in Hialeah

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
TikToker Keith Lee Gives Miami Sushi Spot a Rave Review

Social Media

TikToker Keith Lee Gives Miami Sushi Spot a Rave Review

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Fort Lauderdale Staple Carlos &amp; Pepe's Has Closed After 45 Years

Openings & Closings

Fort Lauderdale Staple Carlos & Pepe's Has Closed After 45 Years

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation