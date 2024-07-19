Stuck at Miami International Airport? Here Are the 8 Best Restaurants at MIA

If you're one of the travelers headed to Miami International Airport on this chaotic day, or, if you're already at the airport looking for a delicious bite to hold you over before you sit at your crowded gate for hours, New Times has you covered on where to eat.
From tried and true Cuban staples founded in Miami like La Carreta, Café Versailles, and Estefan Kitchen Express to fun newcomers like Corona Beach Cafe and Bacardi Mojito Bar, sit back, try to put your phone down for at least a minute, and dig into a Miami-inspired dish at one of these MIA staples.
Bacardi Mojito BarNorth Terminal, Concourse D - Second Level Departures by Gate D-53
Open until 9 p.m.One sip of a minty Bacardi mojito, and you're almost transported to the Caribbean (OK, we said almost!). If you're looking for a full bar and friendly bartenders, Bacardi Mojito Bar in Concourse D is about to become your favorite MIA gathering spot.
Café VersaillesNorth Terminal, Concourse D - 2nd Level Departures by Gate D-5
North Terminal, Concourse D - 2nd Level Departures by Gate D-44
North Terminal, Concourse D - 2nd Level Departures by Gate D-20
Central Terminal, Concourse E Satellite - 2nd Level Departures
Central Terminal, Concourse F - 2nd Level DeparturesWith five locations at MIA, this Miami institution is one of the greatest — if not the greatest — at the airport. For those who didn't get a taste of Calle Ocho in Little Havana while visiting Miami, make sure to swing by here for some cafecito made by its friendly staff or grab some delicious and crispy croquetas or pastelitos to go.
La CarretaNorth Terminal, Concourse D - Second Level Departures by Gate D-37
Eating at La Carreta at Miami International Airport is a right of passage. Here, expect classic Cuban fare, including pastelitos, croquetas, sandwiches, and hearty Cuban dishes that (almost) taste like abuela made them.
Corona Beach House (Both Locations)Open until 10 p.m.: South Terminal, Concourse J - Second Level Departures by Gate J-11
Open until 9:30 p.m.: North Terminal, Concourse D - Second Level Departures by Gate D-23One of the only great spots open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Corona Beach House even offers vegan, gluten-free, and vegetarian options in a diverse menu with options for everyone from kids to adults (including a great beer, wine, and cocktails menu). Plus, this is Corona's first flagship restaurant and sports bar in the United States. Kind of a cool, fun fact.
Estefan Kitchen ExpressNorth Terminal, Concourse D - Marketplace Second Level Departures by Gate D-27
Open until 7:30 p.m.If you're craving a quick meal with Miami flare, hit up Estefan Kitchen Express. (Yes, it's founded by Gloria and Emilio Estefan, AKA Miami royalty.) Expect Cuban sandwiches, healthy salads, snacks, sweets, and its signature pork flatbreads. Plus, you can't leave MIA without trying one of the spot's delicious "Hot Cuban" pockets or a Bacardi mojito.
Fig & FennelNorth Terminal, Concourse D - Marketplace Second Level Departures by Gate D-28
Open until 9 p.m.Fig and Fennel, a to-go restaurant owned by the former Miami Beach hot spot Icebox Café, is located right in the center of Concourse D. For to-go eats that aren't scary-looking hard-boiled eggs or overly ripe and brown bananas (if you know, you know), then their Mediterranean-inspired dishes like couscous, grilled chicken, pasta, and hummus will be a welcome pre-flight surprise. They have a great selection of grab-and-go sandwiches, wraps, and healthy snacks. Be sure to try the desserts, as well. (They're owned by the former Icebox Café, after all.)
Half Moon EmpanadasNorth Terminal, Concourse D - Marketplace Second Level Departures by Gate D-29
Open until 7 p.m.Winner of New Times' Best Empanadas in 2009, Half Moon is a family-owned, female-run business based in Miami that makes delicious empanadas from scratch using fresh ingredients, superior cuts of meat, and a unique dough rolling process that makes each empanada delicious. The empanadas come baked or fried, and their perfectly flaky crusts come filled with all manner of ingredients that are both traditional (beef, chicken, or ham and cheese) and nontraditional (smoked pancetta with mozzarella and plum sauce).
Spring ChickenNorth Terminal, Concourse D - Second Level Departures by Gate D-22
Open until 10 p.m.Founded by John Kunkel (who amassed a fortune by growing and then selling the fast-casual burrito joint Lime and who also founded Yardbird Southern Table & Bar and Swine), Spring Chicken makes everything from scratch in-house every day from its secret recipe sauces to its fried chicken. If you're craving a beer, a glass of wine, or some fried chicken, this is your spot.