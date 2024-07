Stuck at Miami International Airport? Here Are the 8 Best Restaurants at MIA

click to enlarge Two mojitos from Mojito Bar at Miami International Airport Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar

Bacardi Mojito Bar North Terminal, Concourse D - Second Level Departures by Gate D-53

Open until 9 p.m.

click to enlarge Café Versailles is a must-try at Miami International Airport. Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar

Café Versailles North Terminal, Concourse D - 2nd Level Departures by Gate D-5

North Terminal, Concourse D - 2nd Level Departures by Gate D-44

North Terminal, Concourse D - 2nd Level Departures by Gate D-20

Central Terminal, Concourse E Satellite - 2nd Level Departures

Central Terminal, Concourse F - 2nd Level Departures

click to enlarge La Carreta at Miami International Airport Miami International Airport photo

La Carreta North Terminal, Concourse D - Second Level Departures by Gate D-37



click to enlarge Travelers dining at Corona Beach House inside of Miami International Airport Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar

Corona Beach House (Both Locations) Open until 10 p.m.: South Terminal, Concourse J - Second Level Departures by Gate J-11

Open until 9:30 p.m.: North Terminal, Concourse D - Second Level Departures by Gate D-23

click to enlarge Estefan Kitchen Express is a go-to for Cuban coffee and plantain chips. Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar

Estefan Kitchen Express North Terminal, Concourse D - Marketplace Second Level Departures by Gate D-27

Open until 7:30 p.m.

click to enlarge Fig & Fennel serves great healthy options at Miami International Airport. Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar

Fig & Fennel North Terminal, Concourse D - Marketplace Second Level Departures by Gate D-28

Open until 9 p.m.

click to enlarge A line of hungry travelers at Half Moon Empanadas at Miami International Airport Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar

Half Moon Empanadas North Terminal, Concourse D - Marketplace Second Level Departures by Gate D-29

Open until 7 p.m.

click to enlarge A chicken salad from Spring Chicken at Miami International Airport Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar

Spring Chicken North Terminal, Concourse D - Second Level Departures by Gate D-22

Open until 10 p.m.