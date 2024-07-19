 Miami Airport Flight Delays, Cancellations Surge Amid Microsoft Outage | Miami New Times
Miami Airport Swamped by Delays Amid Microsoft Outage

More than 170 flights were delayed at Miami International Airport amid a Microsoft outage that wreaked worldwide havoc.
July 19, 2024
Miami-Dade County urged travelers to check their flight status before heading to the airport on July 19, 2024, amid large-scale delays caused by a Microsoft outage.
Miami-Dade County urged travelers to check their flight status before heading to the airport on July 19, 2024, amid large-scale delays caused by a Microsoft outage. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A Microsoft system outage disrupted life around the globe Friday morning, including delaying flights in and out of Miami.

The widespread outage affected banks, flights, and even IT service for the 2024 Paris Olympics. It generated a fair share of headaches for travelers filing into Miami International Airport (MIA), where 198 flights have been delayed and 45 have been cancelled as of 11:10 a.m., according to FlightAware.

The Federal Aviation Administration doesn't appear to have issued any ground stops at this time.
"Due to a global Microsoft system outage, departures & arrivals at Miami International Airport are currently delayed," the airport wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Passengers are urged to contact their airline to confirm their flight status before coming to MIA this morning & to make other travel arrangements if necessary."

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava added that the airport staff is "on alert and working with our federal partners and airlines to inform travelers of this outage that is affecting flights globally."

"If you're traveling from MIA today, make sure to confirm your flight status before heading to the airport," the mayor wrote on X.

Microsoft acknowledged the global outage, which has affected Windows programs using cybersecurity technology from CrowdStrike.

"The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed," CrowdStrike’s CEO, George Kurtz, said early Friday. Kurtz denied that the outage was caused by a cyberattack.

Nearly 1,500 delays and more than 400 cancellations were logged at U.S. airports Friday morning.

As of 8:20 a.m., there were signs that some airlines' flights were coming back online at MIA.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.
