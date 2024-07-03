 Best Fourth of July Restaurant and Bar Events in Miami | Miami New Times
Best Fourth of July Restaurant and Bar Events in Miami and Fort Lauderdale

From a hot dog eating contest at Off Site to patriotic cocktails at the Wharf, these are the best July 4th restaurant events.
July 3, 2024
The Wharf Fort Lauderdale
The Wharf Fort Lauderdale Breakwater Hospitality Group
Fourth of July week is here, Miami! The Magic City will be filled with barbecue gatherings, epic Fourth of July fireworks, restaurant specials, and beach celebrations July 3-7.

Below, New Times has rounded up the most fun patriotic events happening at restaurants and bars in Miami and Fort Lauderdale, including Off Site Nano Brewery, Pinstripes Aventura, and the Wharf Fort Lauderdale. Oh, and if you're craving a great hot dog, check out New Times' list of the eight best in Miami.
click to enlarge
Corsair Kitchen & bar at the JW Marriott Turnberry Resort & Spa
Photo courtesy of Corsair

Fireworks, Buffet, and Food Trucks at Corsair Kitchen & Bar

Corsair Kitchen & Bar's "Fourth On The Green experience" in Aventura will begin at 6:30 p.m. on July 4 and will include a dinner buffet with champagne, along with an unlimited selection from local food trucks and live food stations. There will be special activations from Patron tequila, Tito’s vodka, Heineken, and more, along with unlimited beer, wine, water, and soda. Guests will enjoy additional live entertainment and a VIP fireworks viewing area. Tickets start at $180 per adult and $90 per child and can be purchased via OpenTable. Thursday, July 4, at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa, 19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura; 786-279-6800; marriott.com.
click to enlarge
There's a variety of food to choose from at Doral Yard.
Photo courtesy of Doral Yard

Firework Pregame at the Doral Yard

The Doral Yard will host a "Firework Pregame" on Thursday, July 4, featuring live DJ sets from 2 to 4 p.m. and drink specials from noon to 8 p.m., including a buy-one-get-one beer special. Thursday, July 4, at 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral; 786-843-5106; thedoralyard.com.
click to enlarge a beer and a view
Gramps Getaway is perfect for the Fourth of July.
Photo by Abel Sanchez

Spicy Paloma Cart at Gramps Getaway

In the Raw will be hosting a $10 cocktail cart at Gramps Getaway this Thursday from 12 to 3 p.m., offering Spicy Palomas made with In the Raw's "Hot Agave In the Raw." Miami's very own bartender and influencer, Miss Agave, will also be serving the fun cocktails. Thursday, July 4, at 3301 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne; instagram.com/grampsgetaway.
click to enlarge
La Terraza Rooftop & Pool at Angler's
La Terraza Rooftop & Pool

$1 Chicken Wings and Complimentary Wine at La Terraza Rooftop & Pool

Head to this new rooftop this Fourth of July for a day of poolside fun and lounging. While waiting for the fireworks to light up the night sky over South Beach, enjoy a menu of Mediterranean fare with Cuban and South American influences, as well as a bunch of specials: $1 chicken wings, a complimentary bottle of wine with an order of braised short ribs, and a free soft drink or beer with every order of the "Gigante Burger," a twelve-ounce patty burger topped with caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, tomato, and lettuce. Thursday, July 4, at 660 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-9600; anglershotelmiami.com.
click to enlarge an ad for an event
An epic hot dog eating contest is going down at Off Site.
Off Site photo

Hot Dog Eating Contest at Off Site

Off Site Nano Brewery & Kitchen is throwing an epic inaugural Fourth of July bash fully equipped with a hot dog eating contest featuring their house-made "Champion Dog" hot dogs, free Super Good Lager beer with any hot dog purchase, El Bagel “Bagel Dogs,” (El Bagel “Everything Dog” ($10) featuring a "Champion Dog" corn dog wrapped in El Bagel’s "Everything Bagel)," hot dog trivia (and prizes) with special guest Burger Beast, community leader Marvin Tapia on the mic as MC, and DJ Master Feathers on the turntables. The family-friendly event will include activities for the kids and run from 2 to 7 p.m. with the hot dog eating contest starting at 5 p.m. sharp. Thursday, July 4, at 8250 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-360-4237; offsite.miami.
click to enlarge
Pinstripes Aventura
Pinstripes Aventura

Fourth of July Takeout from Pinstripes Aventura

Pinstripes Aventura will offer a special Fourth of July grilling package, a customized takeout experience of four salads, four sides, six entrées, and four desserts. Savory options include cobb salad tossed with applewood bacon, gorgonzola, grape tomato, avocado, white balsamic vinaigrette ($36); loaded Mac 'n' cheese with truffle, sharp cheddar, applewood bacon, scallion, and breadcrumb ($57); and a dozen all-naturalgrilled pesto chicken skewers with fresh herb pesto and pesto-ranch ($35). The list of dessert choices features twelve-piece caramelized cheesecakes ($42) and eight-piece classic tiramisu ($46). Available throughout the month of July, at 19505 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-998-2180; pinstripes.com.
click to enlarge
The pool at Strawberry Moon at the Goodtime Hotel.
World Red Eye

Matua Wines Pop-Up at Strawberry Moon

On Saturday, July 6, guests at Strawberry Moon can enjoy a Matua Wines pop-up on the pool deck and hotel breezeway with a complimentary sampling. Entertainment will be offered July 5-7, beginning at noon. Saturday, July 6, at 601 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-506-2112; strawberrymoonmiami.com.
click to enlarge
The Wharf in Fort Lauderdale goes full country this weekend.
Breakwater Hospitality Group photo

Fourth of July Week at the Wharf Fort Lauderdale

The Wharf will mark the Fourth of July with five days of celebrations and plenty of food, drinks, and entertainment, including country music, line dancing, and a mechanical bull. On July 3, guests can attend "Party Like a Patriot" festivities that will have Pabst Blue Ribbon specials. Then, on July 4, people at the "Star Spangled Awesome" party can partake in axe throwing and $10 Red, White, and Blue cocktails. On July 5, mules, mojitos, and margaritas will be offered at $4 to $7 from 4 to 7 p.m., and on July 6, $35 pitchers of whiskey limonada will be on deck. On the last day of celebration, the venue will host a "Red, White, and Boots" party with $35 Ranch Water pitchers. Children and leashed dogs are welcome with a parent or guardian before 6 p.m. always. After 6 p.m., the venue is for guests strictly 21 and older. 20 W. Las Olas Blvd.; Fort Lauderdale; 954-372-7606; wharfftl.com.
