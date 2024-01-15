Foodie Events in Miami This Week: Jimmy Butler's Espresso Martini and Omakase with Mila

This week's Miami food and drink events include free cocktails during happy hour at the New Schnitzel House, a Voli Vodka cocktail class at Biscayne Bay Brewing Company, an omakase experience with Mila and L'Atelier de Joel Robuchon, and Jimmy Butler's Bigface "Café Con Ocho" cocktail.
New In the Raw cocktails at the New Schnitzel House
Cleveland Jennings photo
Happy Hour at New Schnitzel House
Here's a Monday treat: free cocktails at the New Schnitzel House! Guests can now enjoy a patio happy hour with cocktails made with natural sweetener brand In the Raw and their first drink will be on the house. Cocktail highlights include the "Smoke on the Water" with Ojo De Tigre mezcal, hot agave, pineapple, and lime, and the "Smoke Like it Hot" with Espolon tequila, hot agave, Nixta licor de elote, and fresh orange juice. 5 to 7 p.m. every Monday, at 1085 NE 79th St., Miami; thenewschnitzelhouse.com.
Biscayne Bay Brewing Company's master mixologist David Velasquez behind the bar
Photo by Damionlive
Voli Vodka Cocktail Class at Biscayne Bay Brewing Co.
Biscayne Bay Brewing Company is hosting its first cocktail class of the year with Voli Vodka. Master mixologist David Velasquez will guide attendees through the art of cocktail making, and each guest will get to craft and sip two vodka cocktails. Tickets include light bar bites to be paired with the drinks. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 17, at 8000 NW 25 St., Suite #500, Doral; $25 per person via eventbrite.com.
L'Atelier de Joel Robuchon is the host of Mila's next collaboration.
L'Atelier de Joel Robuchon photo
Chef Collaboration Dinner With Mila at L'Atelier de Joel Robuchon
Mila Omakase and L'Atelier de Joel Robuchon have joined forces for a special chef collaboration dinner. L’Atelier’s executive chef, James Friedberg, will host Mila's head chef, Reji Yoshizawa, behind the counter to serve guests a nine-course omakase with a menu of the season’s freshest ingredients that merges both restaurants' styles. Dishes include "Le Thon Rouge" and L’Atelier’s famed foie gras. 6:30 and 9 p.m. Wednesday, January 17, and Thursday, January 18, at 151 NE 41st St., Miami; $490 per person via resy.com.
Jimmy Butler's Bigface now comes in your favorite drink.
Bacardi photo
Jimmy Butler's Espresso Martini With Bacardi All Around Miami
Jimmy Butler's brand, Bigface Coffee, has partnered with Bacardi for a twist on the popular espresso martini by swapping the vodka with rum. The Bigface "Café Con Ocho" cocktail is made with Bacardi Reserva Ocho, which has bold notes of nutmeg and vanilla, and Bigface Coffee's La Paz espresso. The cocktail can be found in Rumbar at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, the Commodore at the Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove, 1 Hotel South Beach, Cote Miami, and Café La Trova. Available now at various locations; bacardi.com.