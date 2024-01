Foodie Events in Miami This Week: Jimmy Butler's Espresso Martini and Omakase with Mila

click to enlarge New In the Raw cocktails at the New Schnitzel House Cleveland Jennings photo

Happy Hour at New Schnitzel House

click to enlarge Biscayne Bay Brewing Company's master mixologist David Velasquez behind the bar Photo by Damionlive

Voli Vodka Cocktail Class at Biscayne Bay Brewing Co.

click to enlarge L'Atelier de Joel Robuchon is the host of Mila's next collaboration. L'Atelier de Joel Robuchon photo

Chef Collaboration Dinner With Mila at L'Atelier de Joel Robuchon

click to enlarge Jimmy Butler's Bigface now comes in your favorite drink. Bacardi photo

Jimmy Butler's Espresso Martini With Bacardi All Around Miami