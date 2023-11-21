 Barcelona Wine Bar Is a True Tapas Restaurant in Miami | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Openings & Closings

Tapas Restaurant Barcelona Opens in Wynwood

The tapas restaurant Barcelona Wine Bar offers an authentic Spanish experience in Miami's arts district.
November 21, 2023
Connecticut-based Barcelona Wine Bar is open in Wynwood,
Connecticut-based Barcelona Wine Bar is open in Wynwood, Barcelona Wine Bar photo
Share this:
Barcelona Wine Bar, a popular Spanish tapas and wine bar with a chic European vibe, is now open in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood.

Barcelona Wine Bar is owned and operated by chef Adam Halberg, a Miami native who began as the culinary director for the brand in 2008. The concept originated in Connecticut and has since expanded to locations in Colorado, Georgia, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

Unlike most restaurants touting small plates and shareable servings, Barcelona firmly embraces tapas-style dining with a sprawling menu that combines more than 40 dishes. The menu touches on Spanish and Mediterranean fare, with rotating and seasonal offerings that hint at influences from North Africa, South America, and Southern France.

The restaurant is located off NW 25th Street near a massive, orange-hued exterior mural. For its latest endeavor, the Barcelona team collaborated with international multimedia artist and Miami resident Patrick Church, who was commissioned to execute a mural in homage to his "Dearest Boy" series along the building's exterior façade.
click to enlarge
Barcelona's exterior mural by artist Patrick Church
Barcelona Wine Bar photo
Inside, the space is designed to re-create the look and feel of an evening in Spain, from the deep communal u-shaped bar centering the dining space to robust street-side patio tables for drinking, dining, and people-watching late into the evening.

With an energetic vibe and communal spirit, expect Barcelona to deliver a vibrant bar scene with a wine list that sports more than 400 bottles, available both by the bottle and glass, all with an emphasis on organic and family-run producers that cover Mediterranean, Spanish, and Latin American labels.

A cocktail list highlights Spanish gin and tonics to tequila and whiskey-forward drinks — as well as housemade sangrias, imported and local beers, and Mediterranean-inspired non-alcoholic beverages — round out the beverage menu.

When it comes to food, no two Barcelona menus are the same. At the new Miami restaurant, expect local market finds and the inspiration of the Wynwood restaurant's executive chef, Javier Narvaez.

Narvaez's decade-long career in Miami allows the chef to showcase his prowess at providing an ever-changing, ingredient-driven menu. With deep roots in Ecuador and Puerto Rico from his family's kitchen, his culinary journey has led him from New York City before taking the lead as the long-time executive chef for Miami's Pisco e Nazca.

While favorites like the jamón and Manchego croquetas, potato tortilla, patatas bravas, gambas al ajillo, and boquerones — as well as a selection of paellas — remain mainstays, repeat visitors can experience new dishes every few weeks.

For the opening, they include an aji amarillo red snapper crudo, a spaghetti squash arancini with truffle honey, or chorizo served with sweet and sour figs in a balsamic reduction.

Barcelona Wine Bar. 310 NW 25th St., Miami; 305-824-2999; barcelonawinebar.com. Sunday through Wednesday 4 p.m. to midnight, and Thursday through Saturday 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based contributor who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She began covering food and beverage news as the entertainment editor and reporter for the Colorado Daily. Her work has also appeared in the New York Times, the New York Post, New York Moves, and her hometown newspaper, Darien Times, among others.
Contact: Nicole Danna

Trending

New Restaurants to Try This Week: American Social, Café Bastille, and Giorgina

Openings & Closings

New Restaurants to Try This Week: American Social, Café Bastille, and Giorgina

By Nicole Danna
Live-Fire Cooking Arrives in Aventura With Amalfi Llama

Openings & Closings

Live-Fire Cooking Arrives in Aventura With Amalfi Llama

By Jesse Scott
Miami Food and Drink Events This Week: Drinksgiving, Espresso Martinis, and Latin Cabaret

Things To Do

Miami Food and Drink Events This Week: Drinksgiving, Espresso Martinis, and Latin Cabaret

By Rachel Costa
Tâm Tâm Brings Vietnamese-Style Dining to Downtown

Restaurant Reviews

Tâm Tâm Brings Vietnamese-Style Dining to Downtown

By Theresa Kurtz
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation