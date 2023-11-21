Tapas Restaurant Barcelona Opens in Wynwood

Barcelona Wine Bar, a popular Spanish tapas and wine bar with a chic European vibe, is now open in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood.
Barcelona Wine Bar is owned and operated by chef Adam Halberg, a Miami native who began as the culinary director for the brand in 2008. The concept originated in Connecticut and has since expanded to locations in Colorado, Georgia, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.
Unlike most restaurants touting small plates and shareable servings, Barcelona firmly embraces tapas-style dining with a sprawling menu that combines more than 40 dishes. The menu touches on Spanish and Mediterranean fare, with rotating and seasonal offerings that hint at influences from North Africa, South America, and Southern France.
The restaurant is located off NW 25th Street near a massive, orange-hued exterior mural. For its latest endeavor, the Barcelona team collaborated with international multimedia artist and Miami resident Patrick Church, who was commissioned to execute a mural in homage to his "Dearest Boy" series along the building's exterior façade.
With an energetic vibe and communal spirit, expect Barcelona to deliver a vibrant bar scene with a wine list that sports more than 400 bottles, available both by the bottle and glass, all with an emphasis on organic and family-run producers that cover Mediterranean, Spanish, and Latin American labels.
A cocktail list highlights Spanish gin and tonics to tequila and whiskey-forward drinks — as well as housemade sangrias, imported and local beers, and Mediterranean-inspired non-alcoholic beverages — round out the beverage menu.
When it comes to food, no two Barcelona menus are the same. At the new Miami restaurant, expect local market finds and the inspiration of the Wynwood restaurant's executive chef, Javier Narvaez.
Narvaez's decade-long career in Miami allows the chef to showcase his prowess at providing an ever-changing, ingredient-driven menu. With deep roots in Ecuador and Puerto Rico from his family's kitchen, his culinary journey has led him from New York City before taking the lead as the long-time executive chef for Miami's Pisco e Nazca.
While favorites like the jamón and Manchego croquetas, potato tortilla, patatas bravas, gambas al ajillo, and boquerones — as well as a selection of paellas — remain mainstays, repeat visitors can experience new dishes every few weeks.
For the opening, they include an aji amarillo red snapper crudo, a spaghetti squash arancini with truffle honey, or chorizo served with sweet and sour figs in a balsamic reduction.
Barcelona Wine Bar. 310 NW 25th St., Miami; 305-824-2999; barcelonawinebar.com. Sunday through Wednesday 4 p.m. to midnight, and Thursday through Saturday 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.