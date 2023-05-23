Navigation
Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Sports

Azucar Ice Cream Creates Miami Heat Tribute Flavor

May 23, 2023 8:00AM

Azucar's Suzy Batlle celebrates the Miami Heat with ice cream.
Azucar's Suzy Batlle celebrates the Miami Heat with ice cream. Azucar Ice Cream Company photo
The nation's eyes are on South Florida this week with two of its home teams making headlines.

On Sunday, the Miami Heat trounced the Boston Celtics 128-102. The Heat face off against the Celtics again tonight for game four of the series. If they win, our home team advances to the NBA Finals.

The Miami Heat has served as a delicious inspiration to some Miami restaurants such as the "Miami Heat" burger at Lokal and Kush at Clevelander and the Miami Heat cocktail at Red South Beach.

Now comes the sweetest way to celebrate the Miami Heat.

Azucar Ice Cream is now offering a special ice cream in the team's honor.

Azucar's Suzy Batlle said the idea for a flavor came to her after the Heat's last win. The ice cream maven said she wanted to re-create the excitement that Miami has for the team in edible form. The result is a sweet treat with a bit of spice. The "White Hot Heat" starts with a base of sweet cream ice cream before adding swirls of cinnamon Red Hots candy. "We're going to pulverize the candies and add them in layers," says Batlle. The ice cream makes its debut on Wednesday at Azucar for $5.50 a cup at both Miami-area locations. Batlle is also thinking of a possible Florida Panthers-inspired ice cream to mark their winning season.

Batlle dished on how the Pinecrest location is doing a few months after opening this past February. "It wasn't easy to open. The shop used to be a yogurt shop, and it took longer than I expected to get the renovations done, but other than that, it's been a pleasure to be there. For me, it's a real hometown neighborhood. It's been great, amazing, and surprising."

Azucar, which also has a location in Dallas, might expand further north. "I wanted to go to Tampa, and maybe I'll still do that, but I'm also looking at Fort Lauderdale."

Still, Batlle says that the Little Havana neighborhood — and her flagship store — are going strong. Batlle is also planning some surprises for the coming months. "We're working on some new flavors for summer. I want to start using potato chips and chocolate pretzels. We're going to invent something there. It should be fun."

Azucar Ice Cream. 1503 SW Eighth St., Miami, and 11429 S. Dixie Hwy., Pinecrest; azucaricecream.com.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.
Contact: Laine Doss

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Afro Nation Occupation

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation