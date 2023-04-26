Navigation
Red South Beach, Lokal, and Kush at Clevelander Offer Miami Heat-Themed Food and Drink

April 26, 2023 10:23AM

The Miami Heat burger
The Miami Heat burger Kush Hospitality Photo
Miami has Heat fever.

Tonight at 9 p.m., the Miami Heat face the Milwaukee Bucks in the fifth game of their series. The Heat lead 3-1, meaning if they win tonight, they make it to the NBA finals. If the Bucks win, the two teams face off this Friday (with a possible game on Sunday).

If you're feeling the pressure and want to eat your feelings or grab a cocktail to steady those emotions, New Times has the perfect suggestion: a Miami Heat-themed burger and cocktail.

Here's a fair warning: these items are as on fire as our home team, so be prepared for some spice in your life as you eat and drink to celebrate.

The Miami Heat Burger at Lokal and Kush at Clevelander

The Miami Heat burger ($18-$20) is a year-round favorite with Miamians who love a burger with a kick. It all starts with a beef patty, freshly ground in house. The burger is topped with Jack cheese, grilled onions for a bit of sweetness, chipotle mayo, and sriracha. Lettuce and tomatoes are added, and the entire burger is topped with fresh jalapeños. Vegetarians can indulge in this savory sandwich by asking for a housemade veggie patty. This burger is zesty, spicy, and guaranteed to raise your heart rate. It's available at Lokal (3190 Commodore Plz., Coconut Grove; 305-442-3377; kushhospitality.com) and Kush at Clevelander (1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-532-4006); clevelander.com).
The Miami Heat cocktail at Red South Beach
Red South Beach photo

The Miami Heat Cocktail at Red South Beach

Red South Beach's Miami Heat cocktail will put a gentle tingle on your lips as you toast the team to victory. This sweet and spicy libation is made with Grey Goose vodka, mango puree, spicy peppers, and fresh lemon juice. The Miami Heat cocktail is finished with a sugared rim. 801 South Pointe Dr., Miami Beach; 305-534-3688, redsobe.com.
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.
Contact: Laine Doss

