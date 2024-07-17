 Award-Winning Sandwich Shop Capriotti's to Open in Plantation | Miami New Times
One of the Most Popular Sandwich Shops in the U.S. to Open in Plantation

The nation's most famous Thanksgiving-inspired turkey sandwich is coming to Plantation in South Florida this summer.
July 17, 2024
Popular sandwich chain Capriotti's is opening its second Florida location in Plantation this July.
Popular sandwich chain Capriotti's is opening its second Florida location in Plantation this July. Capriotti's photo
One of the most popular sandwich chains in the U.S. is making its way to Florida with its award-winning turkey sandwiches that are slow-roasted every night in house. We're not even kidding.

Award-winning sandwich chain Capriotti's will open its second location in Florida, in Plantation near Fort Lauderdale, on Tuesday, July 23. 

Established in Wilmington, Delaware, in 1976, the fast-casual sandwich chain is known for its 47-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in house every single night and hand-shredding them each morning to feature in a variety of sandwiches.

One of said sandwiches is "the Bobbie," the shop's acclaimed best-seller.
click to enlarge a sandwich with toppings
"The Bobbie" sandwich by Capriotti's is made of slow-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, and housemade stuffing.
Capriotti's photo

The Story of "the Bobbie," Unofficial Sandwich of Delaware

Voted "the Greatest Sandwich in America" by AOL's Lemondrop.com in 2009, the sandwich has since become synonymous with not only the brand, but with the entire state of Delaware. It consists of slow-roasted turkey topped with cranberry sauce, house-made stuffing, and a schmear of mayonnaise piled high onto a freshly baked roll.

"The Bobbie," also known as "Thanksgiving on a roll," got its name from a family member of Capriotti's founders and siblings Lois and Alan Margolet. When the brother and sister duo opened their first store in the city's Little Italy neighborhood in 1976, they wanted to re-create a beloved sandwich that was served to them by their Aunt Bobbie the day after Thanksgiving each year during their childhood.

Capriotti's is also known for its cheesesteaks, American wagyu subs, and other subs. But "the Bobbie" is its claim to fame.
click to enlarge two men posing for a photo
From left: Marco Roca Sr. and Marco Roca Jr. have brought Capriotti's famous sandwiches to South Florida.
Capriotti's photo

Bringing Capriotti's to Plantation in South Florida

Since its humble beginnings in the Northeast, Capriotti's has grown to have numerous locations across the United States. Now, its Florida expansion is in the works thanks to owner Marco Roca Jr., a U.S. immigrant who is living the American dream. He opened Florida's first Capriotti's in North Miami Beach, as well. "As a local business owner, we are thrilled to bring Capriotti's to Plantation!" he tells New Times. "The Plantation community has shown us incredible support, and we're excited to continue serving our delicious sandwiches at our second location to even more of our neighbors here in South Florida.

"The community in Plantation has embraced Capriotti's with open arms, and we're honored to open another location to serve even more people," he shares. "As an immigrant to the United States and as a family owned and operated business, we truly feel we are living the American dream. We look forward to continuing to be a part of the Plantation family."

Roca Jr. is a fourth-generation hospitality executive turned entrepreneur who leads a hotel development business and an agency that collaborates with various hospitality concepts, including hotel and food and beverage brands."The rave-worthy culture of Capriotti’s in Vegas captivated us, and we knew we had to bring that magic to South Florida," he says. " The cheesesteak at Capriotti’s blew my mind—better than any Michelin-starred restaurant I’ve tried around the world. The best part? It’s at approachable pricing and convenience.”

Capriotti's also offers catering services. Their catering menu typically includes a variety of options suitable for gatherings, meetings, and events. This can range from party trays with an assortment of sandwiches, salads, and side dishes to boxed lunches and platters. Their catering services are designed to accommodate different group sizes and dietary preferences.

Capriotti's is offering a 20 percent discount code that may be used online for delivery delivery to those in Miami or Broward County. The promi code is "ILOVESUBS" at checkout.

Capriotti's Plantation. 1023 S. University Dr., Plantation; 954-999-0837; capriottis.com.
