New Restaurants to Try This Week: Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, El Secreto Omakase, and La Boulangerie Boul'Mich

click to enlarge Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is home to its famous Thanksgiving-inspired sandwich. Photo courtesy of Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop 1678 NE Miami Gardens Dr., North Miami Beach

786-629-9225

capriottis.com

click to enlarge Paul Qui offers guests a one-on-one omakase experience at El Secreto in Miami Beach's Faena Hotel. Photo courtesy of Faena Hotel

El Secreto Omakase 3201 Collins Ave. (in the Faena Hotel), Miami Beach

786-655-5600

faena.com

click to enlarge Longtime South Florida bakery, La Boulangerie Boul'Mich, has opened a new location in Doral. Photo courtesy of La Boulangerie Boul'Mich

La Boulangerie Boul'Mich 9690 NW 41st St., Doral

786-502-3025

laboulangerieusa.com

South Florida's latest round of openings includes a new restaurant location for Delaware-based Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, a Doral location for La Boulangerie Boul'Mich, and the grand opening of El Secreto Omakase at Miami Beach's Faena Hotel.Capriotti's, the Delaware-based sandwich shop chain, has opened its second South Florida location in North Miami Beach. The shop has a 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole turkeys in-house, where employees hand-pull the meat for sandwiches each morning. The North Miami Capriotti’s will offer an order-ahead option in addition to third-party delivery services.Faena Hotel Miami Beach has opened a new intimate dining experience with El Secreto Omakase, a one-of-a-kind speakeasy-themed offering curated by Pao and James Beard Award-winning chef Paul Qui. Tucked behind the Faena Hotel Miami Beach’s candlelit La Cava private dining room and the red velvet folds of Faena Theater, El Secreto invites guests to a six-seat bar that hosts two omakase seatings per night. The tasting menu presents the best of Tokyo-style sushi and Kyoto-style kaiseki, with highlights that include sea urchin from Hokkaido, sustainable bluefin tuna from Baja, and Sanuki Olive Wagyu from Kagawa Prefecture in Japan. The menu is complemented by a drink list of top-shelf spirits, beer, wine, cocktails, and small-batch sakes.La Boulangerie Boul’Mich, a family-operated artisanal bakery and restaurant that has been servicing South Florida for over 20 years, has opened its newest location in Doral. With six locations throughout Miami Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, the restaurant combines the best of France and the Americas to offer an array of baked goods, sandwiches, and café-style items for any time of the day. La Boulangerie Boul’Mich also sells a large variety of frozen foods to take home, including soups, pasta sauces, and pastries — complete with recipes for preparing the perfect meal.