Avra Estiatorio to Open Second Local Spot in Brickell

One of South Florida’s buzziest Mediterranean spots is doubling its local footprint.
After opening at the Estates at Acqualina in Sunny Isles Beach in November, Avra Estiatorio is coming to Brickell. The location will be a part of the budding, 44-story Lofty Brickell at 99 SW Seventh St.,, across the street from Brickell City Centre.
“We saw a number of different locations and this one certainly stuck out,” Nick Tsoulus, cofounder of Avra, tells New Times. “This is going to have a much bigger outdoor dining area than usual; more glass, and it will be right on the river.”
“Avra is an upscale restaurant brand that fits ideally with our high-end Lofty brand,” adds Harvey Hernandez, CEO of Newgard Development Group, developer of Lofty Brickell. “Their menu contains many unique seafood dishes which thematically work well with the waterfront dining experience we will be treating our owners and guests to. There is no restaurant like this in the Brickell area, and that helps differentiate our condominium project even further.”
Core to the Avra experience is its seaside taverna-inspired offerings, particularly its fresh fish selections, including branzino, wild Dover sole, and lithrini. Its beverage program includes more than 1,200 wine varieties and 25 cocktails, often incorporating Greek mastihas and ouzos. Its existing Sunny Isles Beach location has become a social flocking point for its recently launched weekend brunch and periodic DJ performances.
Designed by Rockwell Group, Avra Brickell promises a 300-seat dining room, spacious bar, Greek market-inspired iced seafood display, and its outdoor patio with Miami River vistas. The overarching modern vibe is inspired by the Greek village of Nafpaktos, where Tsoulos was raised.
There is no firm opening date for Avra Brickell at this point. But, according to Tsoulus, it will open following the completion of the Lofty condo building, which is currently slated for the third quarter of 2025. Beyond Miami, Tsoulus says Avra is looking at prospective outposts in Dallas, Las Vegas, Boston, and London.
Avra Estiatorio at Lofty Brickell. 99 SW Seventh St., Miami. theavragroup.com. Opening 2025.