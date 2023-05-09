Ariete Hospitality Group’s First-Ever Cigar Bar Opens Downtown

Brasserie Laurel – Ariete Hospitality Group’s (AHG) modern French spot that opened downtown in 2022 – has a new neighbor in downtown Miami. Conveniently, the spot’s name translates to “the neighbor.”
El Vecino, a chic cigar and cocktail concept from AHG, officially opened on Friday, May 5, at the base of Miami Worldcenter’s Caoba residential tower. It’s the brainchild of chef Michael Beltran, best known for his Michelin-starred, new-American spot, Ariete, in Coconut Grove.
“Cigars, in general, have always been a big part of my life... growing up in Miami and being a Cuban-American, they were at every family gathering,” Beltran tells New Times. “This concept has always been a dream of mine, a lifelong goal. It’s just a nice fit with our French brasserie right next door, where you can have a nice meal right there, too.”
Amid its soft opening, Beltran says early adopters have enjoyed El Vecino’s laidback atmosphere and sophisticated service, with the ambiance anchored by amber-hued lighting, velvet and leather touches, rich wood accents, and vintage furniture touches.
"When it comes to our focuses, we've really partnered with some of the best cigar manufacturers out there, many of whom I've known for a long time," says Beltran. "We're working with great people and backbone brands here that we'll hopefully carry for a very long time."
You don't have to be a cigar aficionado to find your happy place here – there are beverage offerings, too. Staples include a wine list designed by wine director Adrián López to complement the cigar menu and handcrafted cocktails in the $19 to $26 range. Initial cocktails include the "Peaty's Pepino" (Islay scotch, cognac, aloe liquor, amaro, and cucumber), "El Patio" (gin, passionfruit liqueur, velvet falernum, orgeat, soda, and lemon), and "Exit Row" (aged rum, cognac, and Biscoff cream).
"It was a nice team collaboration behind the cocktail menu. After endless hours of work and several tastings, we've landed on such a nice menu," says Beltran. "At the end of the day, we offer incredible cigars, but more than just cigars. More than anything, we wanted to expand our footprint in this neighborhood with a beautiful and comforting space."
Beyond the opening, El Vecino will offer corporate and individual memberships with perks, including private lockers, invitations to members-only events, and a concierge service offering preferred access to AHG's sister locations.
El Vecino. 698 NE First Ave. #G-172, Miami; elvecinomiami.com. Noon to midnight Sunday through Thursday, and noon to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.