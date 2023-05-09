Navigation
Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings

Ariete Hospitality Group’s First-Ever Cigar Bar Opens Downtown

May 9, 2023 9:00AM

Cigars and hella good cocktails? Yes and yes at El Vecino.
Cigars and hella good cocktails? Yes and yes at El Vecino. Ariete Hospitality Group photo
Brasserie LaurelAriete Hospitality Group’s (AHG) modern French spot that opened downtown in 2022 – has a new neighbor in downtown Miami. Conveniently, the spot’s name translates to “the neighbor.”

El Vecino, a chic cigar and cocktail concept from AHG, officially opened on Friday, May 5, at the base of Miami Worldcenter’s Caoba residential tower. It’s the brainchild of chef Michael Beltran, best known for his Michelin-starred, new-American spot, Ariete, in Coconut Grove.

“Cigars, in general, have always been a big part of my life... growing up in Miami and being a Cuban-American, they were at every family gathering,” Beltran tells New Times. “This concept has always been a dream of mine, a lifelong goal. It’s just a nice fit with our French brasserie right next door, where you can have a nice meal right there, too.”

Amid its soft opening, Beltran says early adopters have enjoyed El Vecino’s laidback atmosphere and sophisticated service, with the ambiance anchored by amber-hued lighting, velvet and leather touches, rich wood accents, and vintage furniture touches.
click to enlarge
A "cigar czar" is behind El Vecino's cigar offerings.
Ariete Hospitality Group photo
For cigar buffs, there's a state-of-the-art air purification and humidification system to keep the goods, curated by cigar czar Nicolás Jiménez, in their prime. The cigar list upon launch includes offerings from Nicaragua's Aganorsa Leaf, Drew Estate, Espinosa, and Oliva and Padrón, along with Dominican Republic selections from E.P. Carrillo and Felipe Gregorio.

"When it comes to our focuses, we've really partnered with some of the best cigar manufacturers out there, many of whom I've known for a long time," says Beltran. "We're working with great people and backbone brands here that we'll hopefully carry for a very long time."

You don't have to be a cigar aficionado to find your happy place here – there are beverage offerings, too. Staples include a wine list designed by wine director Adrián López to complement the cigar menu and handcrafted cocktails in the $19 to $26 range. Initial cocktails include the "Peaty's Pepino" (Islay scotch, cognac, aloe liquor, amaro, and cucumber), "El Patio" (gin, passionfruit liqueur, velvet falernum, orgeat, soda, and lemon), and "Exit Row" (aged rum, cognac, and Biscoff cream).

"It was a nice team collaboration behind the cocktail menu. After endless hours of work and several tastings, we've landed on such a nice menu," says Beltran. "At the end of the day, we offer incredible cigars, but more than just cigars. More than anything, we wanted to expand our footprint in this neighborhood with a beautiful and comforting space."

Beyond the opening, El Vecino will offer corporate and individual memberships with perks, including private lockers, invitations to members-only events, and a concierge service offering preferred access to AHG's sister locations.

El Vecino. 698 NE First Ave. #G-172, Miami; elvecinomiami.com. Noon to midnight Sunday through Thursday, and noon to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jesse Scott is a Fort Lauderdale-based contributor for Miami New Times covering culture, food, travel, and entertainment in South Florida and beyond. His work has appeared in Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, National Geographic, and his hometown newspaper, the Free Lance-Star, among others.

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
In the Moment

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation