Not Just a Sports Bar: American Social Reopens With New Focus

Longtime Brickell restaurant and bar American Social wants you to see the establishment — long considered a sports bar — in a new light.
After being closed for nearly a month, the brand's Miami outpost will open its doors again this weekend. The establishment, located at 690 SW First Court in Brickell, will welcome diners starting Saturday — this time with a newly revamped interior and all-new menu options.
American Social opened its doors in Fort Lauderdale in 2012 and welcomed a second location in Miami in 2014.
"We opened in Brickell, and back then, it was a different time," Michael Herchuck, the restaurant's director of operations, tells New Times. "That was in the heart of the craft beer and sports bar boom. We're looking to change that now."
Instead, the goal is to offer guests a decidedly refined experience.
For regional AmSo fans, the vibe of the Brickell spot mimics that of its newest Boca Raton location, which opened in the city's Mizner Park complex in May. Last week, American Social also reopened its Las Olas Boulevard location, in Fort Lauderdale, with a similar contemporary flair.
Visually, Herchuck says American Social has toned down the array of magazines that once plastered its walls, now opting for an “American art and Americana” vibe. Touches include darker wood elements and a “more polished industrial look” accented by chic furniture, marble and bronze accents.
One thing you can expect to see soon at the Brickell location: a totally remodeled waterfront patio bar with panoramic vistas of the Miami River that Herchuck estimates will be completed by the end of the month.
For now, guests can head over to experience new menu items and an expanded entrée section that has grown from four to 10 options. Highlights include a Wagyu steak served with fried rice doused in bacon, mojo rojo and an over easy egg; a chicken Milanese layered with balsamic gravy; and a plant-based grilled cauliflower steak flavored with miso and served alongside a vibrant carrot puree.
The shareables menu has grown thanks to the likes of a bacon-loaded guac option, char-grilled octopus with citrus vinaigrette, and meatball sliders on toasted brioche. Its salads, bowls, and "handheld" selections have expanded, as well, with new arrivals like the Wagyu truffle melt, a pressed steak sandwich with truffle aioli, caramelized onion, and Havarti cheese.
"Even the physical menu itself has changed to printed menus and a beverage book with a dozen new cocktails," he adds.
Beyond its existing locations, Herchuck shares news that American Social is looking to expand throughout Florida. Moving into the new year, the company is also eyeing select cities outside the Sunshine State for expansion, with Nashville, Austin, and Scottsdale, Ariz., on the list of possible expansion locations.
"We've got some really cool, outside-the-box things happening, and while sports viewing will always be a part of the experience and heritage at American Social, we consider ourselves less of a sports bar now," sums up Herchuck. "It's a new experience."
American Social. 690 SW First Ct., Miami; 305-680-1326; americansocialbar.com.