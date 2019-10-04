American Icon Brewery Makes Small-Batch Beers in Fort Lauderdale

American Icon Brewery Kitchen and Taproom owner Mike Rechter has a clear depiction of his brewery's fan base.

He pictures boaters and fishermen enjoying a day on the water, and they're listening to the classic rock hits that turned American rockers into legends. That's why the brewery, which opened a second location at 911 NE Fourth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale, is decorated with the likenesses of Jim Morrison and Jimi Hendrix.

The brewery quietly opened in the Flagler Village area last spring, which Rechter describes as "the Wynwood of Fort Lauderdale" for its hipness and the growing number of beer-centric locales. The area includes nearby Khoffner Brewery, Laser Wolf, and Invasive Species Brewing Company.

The brewery's original location opened in Vero Beach in 2017, occupying a 100-year-old building with a 15-barrel brewing system. The Fort Lauderdale location has a smaller system that's used to brew small-batch beers.

"That's the beauty of a small brewhouse, it gives the brewmaster opportunity to experiment," Rechter says.

The Fort Lauderdale brewmaster is 31-year-old Jesse Robles, who has been with American Icon since the beginning. Originally from New Jersey, Robles earned his beer education at the Siebel Institute of Technology in Chicago, which has a tradition of training brewers. He previously brewed at Florida Beer Company and Saratoga Brewing Company in New York.

Cranking out the same beers at a larger production brewery became mind-numbing for Robles, so he moved on.

"For the most part, I always knew I wasn't going to work at a place like that," Robles says, adding that American Icon allows him to work with the creativity of a home brewer again. "I don't think anybody becomes a brewer for the money."

Robles' creations include the Florida Heat, a sour ale brewed with Fresno peppers and blood oranges; a hazy IPA; and the 1926 Hef, a hefeweizen. He's experimenting with a barrel-aging program and has even considered wild fermentation, which he said must be tightly controlled to reduce contamination.

In addition to brewing, Robles is in his third year as a beer judge at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver.

Just like the name implies, American Icon in Fort Lauderdale has a full kitchen serving up classic American fare. Menu items include baby back ribs ($18 for a full rack), a Bavarian pretzel with IPA mustard and Pilsner cheese ($10) and an Icon pizza that places the taproom's Angus burger on top of a stone oven-baked pizza ($16). Each menu item has a suggested beer pairing, for a complete experience.

The Fort Lauderdale taproom also features two happy hours. From 3 to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 10 p.m. to close nightly, guests can enjoy half-priced American Icon beers, wines by the glass, premium well drinks, and $8 bites. Since opening, Rechter has been ironing out the kinks and hopes to hold a grand opening sometime in the fall.

American Icon Brewery Kitchen and Taproom. 911 NE Fourth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-500-4266; americaniconbrewery.com.