Allen Susser Wants You to Eat More Lionfish

Allen Susser has a murderous intention.

The venerable chef wants to put an end to lionfish, the invasive species that has been taking over reefs in Florida, the Bahamas, and the Caribbean. "They're currently desecrating our reefs and we need to rid ourselves of these lionfish."

According to Chef Allen, as he's known by most Miamians, there's an easy solution to the problem: Just eat them. "Thankfully, they're delicious. They have a white flesh with a nice, briny flavor."

Susser's new book, Green Fig and Lionfish: Sustainable Caribbean Cooking ($33 on Amazon, $10.99 for Kindle download), lists several recipes that call for lionfish. There's lionfish ceviche, lionfish stew, lionfish tacos, banana leaf-wrapped lionfish and many more. The recipes, say Susser, work for any white fleshed fish, but he really encourages home chefs to try lionfish, which gets its name from the pectoral fins and spiky fin rays that frame the fish like a lion's mane.

The beauty of this fish is the reason why the Indian Ocean native is now taking over — and destroying — our reef system. According to Susser, in the 1980s, people kept these beautiful and rare creatures in home aquariums, but soon found their lionfish ate all the other creatures in their tanks. Frustrated, some people let them out in the ocean, unwillingly setting loose a predator that has no natural enemies in our waters.

Says Susser, "The first time a lionfish was found in the Atlantic was in 1980. 40 years later, the fish has traveled to the Bahamas, the Caribbean, up the Gulf of Mexico, and up the east coast to the Carolinas. I just read an article that they were found in the Mediterranean."

A prolific breeder and eater, a lionfish eats seven times its weight and matures within a year. A female can lay two million eggs a year. Susser says this is a major problem. "They'll eat anything and they have no known predators locally. All their known predators are in the Indian Ocean. They're living the high life here."

Though there are no restrictions on harvesting lionfish, right now the best way of getting them is spearfishing. In the future, Susser is hoping that lionfish will become so popular on plates that fishermen will start setting traps specifically for the lionfish.

Right now, though, the fish are available readily at Whole Foods Market and local fish purveyors. An adult lionfish weight between 1 to 2 pounds and each yields two good sized filets. Though the fins are venomous, the toxins do not travel from the fins, which are usually snipped off when the fish is caught.

Whether or not you seek out lionfish, Susser stresses buying seafood that's sustainable. "I focus on being a good fish buyer so our grandkids have fresh fish from the sea to eat." The chef says the best way to buy and eat sustainable is by looking at the labels and asking questions. "Sustainable doesn't mean only local or fresh. You can buy frozen sustainable seafood and there's nothing wrong with that."

The chef also recommends asking where the fish came from at your favorite restaurant. "Ask the server what fish might be sustainable. If we mkae this conversation louder, more chefs will buy sustainable seafood."

And, when you've purchased your sustainable fish, Chef Allen's new book will help you prepare a colorful and delicious dish steeped in flavors from the Caribbean. The chef's recipes were inspired by his time in St. Lucia, where he's a chef consultant at Jade Mountain and Anse Chastanet resorts. "I think Caribbean cooking is honest, hearty, and well flavored."

Here's a recipe from Chef Allen's new book:

West Indian Coconut Spiced Lionfish



2 Tablespoons unsweetened shredded coconut

1 Tablespoon ground cinnamon

? teaspoon ground cloves

1 Tablespoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

4 large lionfish fillets

4 Tablespoons coconut oil

2 Tablespoons minced green onions

½ teaspoon fresh grated ginger

1 cup freshly made organic carrot juice

½ cup freshly squeezed local orange juice

2 Tablespoons cold sweet butter

To Prepare the Spices

In a small bowl, combine the coconut, cinnamon, cloves, coriander, ½ teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper, then blend well.

To Prepare the Lionfish

Sprinkle the lionfish liberally with the coconut spice and drizzle with 2 Tablespoons of warmed coconut oil. Cover and refrigerate for 4 hours.

To Prepare the Carrot Ginger Sauce

In a medium saucepan over moderate heat, warm the remaining oil, adding the onion and ginger. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes until softened. Mix in the carrot and orange juices and bring the mixture to a simmer. Reduce the liquid to half the volume and season with salt and pepper. Cut the cold butter into 3 pieces and whisk into the sauce.

To Pan Grill the Lionfish

Preheat a large seasoned grill pan over high heat. Sear the fish for about 2 to 3 minutes on each side until just cooked through. Place the cooked lionfish on a platter and serve with the sauce on the side.