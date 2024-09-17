8 Best Fall and Pumpkin Treats in Miami

click to enlarge Pumpkin spice latte at Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar The Louis Collection photo

Pumpkin Spice Latte at Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar

Sweet potato & brown butter gnocchi at Edan Bistro Edan Bistro photo

Sweet Potato and Brown Butter Gnocchi at Edan Bistro

Pecan pie at Fireman Derek's Bake Shop Fireman Derek's Bake Shop photo

Pumpkin Pie, Pumpkin Cheesecake, and Pecan Pie at Fireman Derek's

Hot chocolate pumpkin bomb at Garcia Nevett Chocolatier de Miami Garcia Nevett Chocolatier de Miami photo

Hot Chocolate Pumpkin Bomb at Garcia Nevett Chocolatier de Miami

A pumpkin bundt cake Mo's Bundt Cakes photo

Pumpkin Spice Bundt Cake at Mo's Bundt Cakes

Pumpkin spice latte at Pura Vida Miami Pura Vida Miami photo

Pumpkin Spice Latte at Pura Vida Miami

Pumpkin spice French toast at R House R House photo

Pumpkin Spice French Toast at R House in Wynwood

Fall pastelitos at Vicky Bakery Photos by Ari / Vicky Bakery photo

Pumpkin Flan, Pumpkin y Queso Pastelitos, and More at Vicky Bakery

What comes after Miami Spice? It's pumpkin spice! Whether you like it or not, it's officially pumpkin spice season in Miami.Even though it's 80 degrees, sticky, and rainy outside, that doesn't mean we can't be delusional (or "delulu," as Gen Z calls it) and pretend we're bundled up in a coffee shop with a warm pumpkin spice latte, a maple or cinnamon apple-flavored baked treat, and a comfy scarf.This year, more restaurants and shops in Miami are going all out for pumpkin spice, apple, and maple-flavored dishes and treats than ever before, truly embracing the unique warmth and comfort of the autumn season.From simple autumnal latte iterations to decadent seasonal pies and cakes, we rounded up some of the best fall-inspired food and drinks available across Miami this fall.Crema is celebrating fall with a limited-edition pumpkin spice latte. The seasonal beverage is made with Lilly beans espresso, steamed milk, a special blend of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove, and topped with whipped cream. Guests can order it hot or iced. Prices range from $5.75 to $6.75.Pasta is a versatile dish that can be served year-round. Inspired by fall, Chef Aitor Garate Berasaluze has crafted a special, hearty gnocchi dish made with sweet potato and brown butter that combines creamy sweet potato purée with demi-glace and is topped with chips for a touch of crunch.Fireman Derek’s is offering a list of autumn delights this year, including pumpkin pie that features a signature crust, creamy, custard pumpkin spice purée filling topped with fresh whipped cream, crunchy streusel, and caramel; and pumpkin cheesecake, cradled in the bake shop’s classic graham cracker crust and made with a spiced filling that is crowned with housemade pralines and caramel sauce drizzle. The bake shop is also featuring pecan pie, apple pie, carrot cake, and salted caramel pie. Each is available whole or by the slice ($11 to $90).Chocolate aficionados can't miss Garcia Nevett's hot chocolate pumpkin bomb this fall, a milk chocolate pumpkin treat that comes filled with hot chocolate laced with pumpkin spice mix, made to melt in the guest's preferred choice of milk. Available to order online or for takeout for $25, the treat includes housemade pumpkin spice marshmallows.Mo's is featuring a special bundt cake iteration this fall that gets next-level flavor from pumpkin spice, covered witha tangy cream cheese frosting and sprinkled with chopped pecans for extra texture. Available in eight-and ten-inch sizes, the cake is available to order through the eatery's website for $45.At Pura Vida, guests can sip their way into the autumn season with the eatery's pumpkin spiced latte, a favorite made with a mix of pumpkin purée, espresso, and maple syrup, enhanced with the quintessential fall blend of nutmeg, clove, and cinnamon, available hot or iced. Sip your way into the season with this autumnal treat! Priced at $7.95.R House will spice up the fall season with a pumpkin spice french toast special. Think thick slices of challah bread soaked in a homemade pumpkin spice batter and grilled golden brown. Each piece is topped with pumpkin cream, drizzled with pumpkin spice syrup, and garnished with candied pecans for a delightful autumn treat. The item will be available in the restaurant's brunch package, which costs $60 per person and includes bottomless alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.Vicky Bakery is going full-on with fall-flavored pastries this year:- Pumpkin flan: A classic flan made with real pumpkin purée and a blend of spices, topped with caramel sauce- Pumpkin y queso flan cheesecake: A combination of creamy cheesecake and spiced pumpkin flan- Pumpkin y queso pastelitos: Puff pastries filled with spiced pumpkin purée and cream cheese, brushed with Vicky Bakery’s signature simple syrup infused with cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and clove- Pumpkin spice coffee: Available iced or hot made with Cuban coffee, Vicky Bakery pumpkin spice syrup, and milk