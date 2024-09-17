 8 Best Miami Fall and Pumpkin Foods, Drinks | Miami New Times
8 Best Fall and Pumpkin Treats in Miami

The best fall treats in Miami this year include pumpkin y queso pastelitos, pumpkin spice lattes, and pumpkin spice French toast.
September 17, 2024
The pumpkin flan and pumpkin y queso pastelitos at Vicky Bakery
The pumpkin flan and pumpkin y queso pastelitos at Vicky Bakery
What comes after Miami Spice? It's pumpkin spice! Whether you like it or not, it's officially pumpkin spice season in Miami.

Even though it's 80 degrees, sticky, and rainy outside, that doesn't mean we can't be delusional (or "delulu," as Gen Z calls it) and pretend we're bundled up in a coffee shop with a warm pumpkin spice latte, a maple or cinnamon apple-flavored baked treat, and a comfy scarf.

This year, more restaurants and shops in Miami are going all out for pumpkin spice, apple, and maple-flavored dishes and treats than ever before, truly embracing the unique warmth and comfort of the autumn season.

From simple autumnal latte iterations to decadent seasonal pies and cakes, we rounded up some of the best fall-inspired food and drinks available across Miami this fall.
Pumpkin spice latte at Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar
The Louis Collection photo

Pumpkin Spice Latte at Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar

Crema is celebrating fall with a limited-edition pumpkin spice latte. The seasonal beverage is made with Lilly beans espresso, steamed milk, a special blend of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove, and topped with whipped cream. Guests can order it hot or iced. Prices range from $5.75 to $6.75. Multiple locations; cremagourmet.com.
Sweet potato & brown butter gnocchi at Edan Bistro
Edan Bistro photo

Sweet Potato and Brown Butter Gnocchi at Edan Bistro

Pasta is a versatile dish that can be served year-round. Inspired by fall, Chef Aitor Garate Berasaluze has crafted a special, hearty gnocchi dish made with sweet potato and brown butter that combines creamy sweet potato purée with demi-glace and is topped with chips for a touch of crunch. 650 NE 125th St., Miami; 305-517-6801; edanbistro.com.
Pecan pie at Fireman Derek's Bake Shop
Pecan pie at Fireman Derek's Bake Shop

Pumpkin Pie, Pumpkin Cheesecake, and Pecan Pie at Fireman Derek's

Fireman Derek’s is offering a list of autumn delights this year, including pumpkin pie that features a signature crust, creamy, custard pumpkin spice purée filling topped with fresh whipped cream, crunchy streusel, and caramel; and pumpkin cheesecake, cradled in the bake shop’s classic graham cracker crust and made with a spiced filling that is crowned with housemade pralines and caramel sauce drizzle. The bake shop is also featuring pecan pie, apple pie, carrot cake, and salted caramel pie. Each is available whole or by the slice ($11 to $90). Multiple locations; firemandereks.com.
Hot chocolate pumpkin bomb at Garcia Nevett Chocolatier de Miami
Garcia Nevett Chocolatier de Miami photo

Hot Chocolate Pumpkin Bomb at Garcia Nevett Chocolatier de Miami

Chocolate aficionados can't miss Garcia Nevett's hot chocolate pumpkin bomb this fall, a milk chocolate pumpkin treat that comes filled with hot chocolate laced with pumpkin spice mix, made to melt in the guest's preferred choice of milk. Available to order online or for takeout for $25, the treat includes housemade pumpkin spice marshmallows. 7312 SW 57th Ave., Miami; 305-749-0506; garcianevett.com.
A pumpkin bundt cake
A pumpkin bundt cake

Pumpkin Spice Bundt Cake at Mo's Bundt Cakes

Mo's is featuring a special bundt cake iteration this fall that gets next-level flavor from pumpkin spice, covered with
a tangy cream cheese frosting and sprinkled with chopped pecans for extra texture. Available in eight-and ten-inch sizes, the cake is available to order through the eatery's website for $45. 7287 NW 78th Ter.; Miami; 866-276-9255; mosbundtcakes.com.
Pumpkin spice latte at Pura Vida Miami
Pura Vida Miami photo

Pumpkin Spice Latte at Pura Vida Miami

At Pura Vida, guests can sip their way into the autumn season with the eatery's pumpkin spiced latte, a favorite made with a mix of pumpkin purée, espresso, and maple syrup, enhanced with the quintessential fall blend of nutmeg, clove, and cinnamon, available hot or iced. Sip your way into the season with this autumnal treat! Priced at $7.95. Multiple locations; 305-535-4142; puravidamiami.com.
Pumpkin spice French toast at R House
R House photo

Pumpkin Spice French Toast at R House in Wynwood

R House will spice up the fall season with a pumpkin spice french toast special. Think thick slices of challah bread soaked in a homemade pumpkin spice batter and grilled golden brown. Each piece is topped with pumpkin cream, drizzled with pumpkin spice syrup, and garnished with candied pecans for a delightful autumn treat. The item will be available in the restaurant's brunch package, which costs $60 per person and includes bottomless alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. 2727 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-576-0201; rhousewynwood.com.
Fall pastelitos at Vicky Bakery
Fall pastelitos at Vicky Bakery

Pumpkin Flan, Pumpkin y Queso Pastelitos, and More at Vicky Bakery

Vicky Bakery is going full-on with fall-flavored pastries this year:
- Pumpkin flan: A classic flan made with real pumpkin purée and a blend of spices, topped with caramel sauce
- Pumpkin y queso flan cheesecake: A combination of creamy cheesecake and spiced pumpkin flan
- Pumpkin y queso pastelitos: Puff pastries filled with spiced pumpkin purée and cream cheese, brushed with Vicky Bakery’s signature simple syrup infused with cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and clove
- Pumpkin spice coffee: Available iced or hot made with Cuban coffee, Vicky Bakery pumpkin spice syrup, and milk
Multiple locations; vickybakery.com.
