The 5 Best Flanigan's in South Florida Ranked, According to Readers

From the Flanigan's with a nickname to one that's "the only right answer," here are the 5 best Flanigan's in South Florida.
October 2, 2024
Flanigan's in Coconut Grove is a community staple lovingly called "Loggerhead."
Flanigan's in Coconut Grove is a community staple lovingly called "Loggerhead." Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar
A beloved South Florida institution since 1959, Flanigan’s is pretty much synonymous with South Florida.

Whether you still call it the Laughing Loggerhead, Big Daddy's, Flanny's, Piranha Pats, or the Raging Bull, Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill is a South Florida icon — I'll even go so far as to say it is more iconic than the Miami Marlins baseball team, Ocean Drive in South Beach, and LIV nightclub (I get to say this since I was born and raised in the 305).

Adorned with bright green lights and kitschy nautical and "all-American" decor, there is no other restaurant in the state that has such a chokehold on its residents like Flanny's does.

Is it its forest green signage? Its sports bar-meets-80s dining room aesthetic? Or is it the food, like its insanely delicious barbecue baby back ribs, "Rockin' Rib Rolls," or Philly cheesesteak?

Whatever is in the secret sauce at Flanigan's, it's got South Floridians hooked. While every Flanigan's restaurant is great in its own right, there's a few that are far superior from the rest. There are over 20 Flanigan's in the Sunshine State, spanning SoFlo from Pinecrest and Kendall all the way to West Palm Beach and Lake Worth, but there are a few locations that outshine the rest.

This is why we took to Instagram to ask New Times readers, "Which Flanigan's in South Florida is the best?" And, boy, did two of them seriously stand out. The post gained so much traction, that Flanigan's itself reposted it on its official Instagram account, where fans sounded off even louder.

Below, find the five best Flanigan's restaurants in South Florida, ranked in order from the absolute best to simply just great, based on comments left by New Times readers on Instagram.
The bar area of a Flanigan's restaurant in Miami.
Flanigan's photo

1. Flanigan's in Coconut Grove a.k.a. "Laughing Loggerhead"

With over 50 mentions and each comment amassing 20 to 30 likes, there is one Flanigan's that even one reader described as "Something entirely different from the rest," and it's the Flanigan's in Coconut Grove. Opened in 1987 by Michael Flanigan, one of the three sons of the founder of Flanigan's, Joseph "Big Daddy" Flanigan, the Grove location, which was originally called Laughing Loggerhead, is absolutely one of a kind and a gem among the rest. Even popular food blogger Mr. Eats 305 took the comment section to say Coconut Grove had "the best vibes," while Miami historian Miami Stadium confidently proclaims, "Loggerhead." Another proud commenter wrote, "Loggerhead in the Grove is the only choice!" with dozens of exclamation points, while others wrote, "Only the Grove!," "Grove side!" "Grove is the truth." "Coconut Grove is the best, there's no debate," and "Coconut Grove hands down!" Other fans commented on how the vibe at this location was of its own, it has the friendliest staff, and plenty agreed with a fan who wrote, "Grove is only the right answer!" It seems we have a winner winner barbecue chicken dinner (Plus, the Grove location is open until 5 a.m., which helps).

2. Flanigan's in Hialeah

The first Flaniagn's to open in Miami-Dade County, the Flanigan's in Hialeah is honestly iconic. With over ten mentions, one fan over on Flanigan's Instagram account wrote, "Hialeah for the vibes," while another wrote, "Hialeah is the hometown one where if I want to see people from high school I’ll go back over there." Another customer wrote, "Hialeah!" which got over 14 likes of approval, and another worte, "Coconut Grove and Hialeah for the late nights..." Between both Instagram posts, Coconut Grove outpaced Hialeah, but the Hialeah location came in close second. Other Hialeah stans wrote, "Hialeah is the only answer," with someone responding with "Special place in my heart for sure," and another writing, "Everywhere else for the tourist, Hialeah for the culture."

3. Flanigan's in Surfside

The Flanigan's in Surfside has been a watering hole for those who live in Surfisde, North Miami Beach, and Bal Harbour for years, and it's still just as popular today. "Surfside hands down!" wrote one frequent customer, while another responded with "Agreed." Other comments ranged from "The one in Surfside!" which got 15 likes, to "Absolutely 100 million percent Surfisde," and "Surfside for sure, bro."


4. Flanigan's in Pinecrest

The Pinecrest location of Flanigan's has been a Pinecrest dining staple for those who reside in the area for years. It's one of the only true Florida gems in Pinecrest besides longtime seafood spot Captain's Tavern, Two Chefs, and Anacapri. Food blogger Mr. Eats 305 raved that this location has the "coldest beer in South Florida," while another fan wrote, "My kids love the games at the Pinecrest location."

5. Tie between North Miami, Kendall, and Fort Lauderdale

Other notable Flanigan's locations that were mentioned sporadically between New Times' post and Flanigan's post on Instagram were the spots in North Miami, Kendall, and Fort Lauderdale. We'd be remiss if we didn't mention these fan favorite locations.

However, the cutest comment we received of all? From Flanny's itself. The restaurant commented, "They're all special to us" with a happy emoji with a single tear falling out. So, there ya have it, folks. Go try 'em all and report back to us. And make sure to take home a signature Flanny's plastic cup with you on the way out. 
