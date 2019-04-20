Miami 4/20 Day Food and Drink Guide

There are made-up holidays to suit everyone's mood and taste. You can celebrate National Chocolate Ice Cream Day on June 2 or justify your penchant for fried chicken and fries on October 25, National Greasy Foods Day. But some "fake" holidays seem to resonate more than others.

Take, for example, 4/20 Day. On April 20, thousands of people celebrate by getting high with friends. There are many legends as to the day's origins, from Grateful Dead connections (they requested room 420 at hotels a lot) to a group of high-school kids in San Rafael, California, meeting daily at 4:20 p.m. to get stoned.

Miami's bars, restaurants, and breweries are getting on on the fun by offering a host of food, drink, and beer specials.

Berry Mimosa With CBD honey Peacock Garden

4/20 Food and Drink Specials in Miami. Saturday is 4/20, a celebration of stoner culture and the opportunity to imbibe CBD-infused cocktails and scarf down childhood favorites made by Miami's best chefs. So whether you're hankering for an adult version of a juice box or a CBD grilled cheese, here are some of Miami's best 4/20 food and drink offerings.

Plant Miami's CBD-infused cocktail, Plant Medicine. Plant Miami

Miami's Best CBD-Infused Food and Drinks. There are no proven scientific claims of CBD's benefits, but that hasn't stopped about 7 percent of the U.S. population from seeking it out. Many Miamians have embraced CBD, and users rave about its therapeutic benefits, including soothing effects and anti-inflammatory properties. And though the most popular way to use CBD is by dropping a bit of tincture under your tongue, there are many more delicious ways to experience it. From coffee and cocktails to cookies and ice cream, here are some of the best CBD-infused food and drinks.

Kaptain Kush reemerges on 4/20. Natalia Parra

The Cayo Hueso, served with or without CBD. The Sylvester

The Sylvester Is Blazing Miami's CBD Cocktail Trail. Ben Potts is no stranger to experimentation when it comes to his cocktails. The Beaker & Gray co-owner has always used a healthy dose of elixirs and botanicals in his recipes. So it stands to reason that Potts is embracing CBD as an ingredient at the Sylvester, his new project with Beaker & Gray partner/chef Brian Nasajon. Potts describes it as a beverage bar that takes equal care in its alcoholic and nonalcoholic potables. The place will serve everything from cocktails to kombucha and coffee when it opens April 23.

Miami Brewers Celebrate 4/20 With Special Events and Beer Releases. Many festivities are planned for 4/20, including events at Miami breweries making special beers inspired by the day, and at least one contains CBD. Beat Culture Brewery's Commander Brain Drain is a limited-edition northeast IPA with blueberry, lactose, French vanilla, and CBD oil. The 7.6 percent ABV beer will be poured at Lokal and Kush on 4/20 and served at Tripping Animals' Irie Jungle Festival.