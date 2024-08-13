 Three Popular South Beach Restaurants Close in One Month | Miami New Times
End of Yard House on Lincoln Road: 3 South Beach Restaurants Close

Yard House on Lincoln Road will close after ten years, and there are more closures in South Beach where that came from.
August 13, 2024
Yard House will close on Lincoln Road on September 1 after ten years.
Yard House will close on Lincoln Road on September 1 after ten years. Yard House photo

More than a decade after opening in South Beach, the popular happy hour and craft beer restaurant Yard House will close its Lincoln Road location on Sunday, September 1.

New Times confirmed the closure with management from the restaurant. Yard House opened its Lenox Avenue location in February 2014 and quickly became a go-to happy hour spot.

The news comes just days after neighboring restaurant Chotto Matte announced it would close for renovations on August 10.

The high-end, Japanese-Peruvian restaurant, which specializes in Nikkei cuisine, took to Instagram to share the news of its closure. In a caption, the restaurant wrote, "From August 10, Chotto Matte Miami will be closing its doors for renovations.⁠ We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience. Stay tuned for updates about our return — we look forward to welcoming you back!⁠"

The statement did not mention a time range nor a specific date of when it would most likely return, leading fans wondering in the comments. "You better come back!" wrote a worried customer. Another wrote, "Why, that's so sad."

The restaurant opened in April 2018 as the first U.S. outpost of the London original.
click to enlarge
The closed exterior of Chotto Matte in South Beach
Photo by Angelo Lanza
Just when news of Chotto Matte's temporary closure began to spread, another South Beach restaurant saw its last day.

Sorbillo, a Neapolitan-style pizzeria founded by one of Italy's best-loved pizza chefs, Gino Sorbillo, closed its doors on Sunday, August 11.

The pizzaiolo — or pizzamaker — is respected throughout Italy for his food. His four restaurants — including the family's first Naples location, which opened in 1935 — have hour-long lines and are regarded among the best in the country.

Now, the Miami Beach location of his eponymous restaurant, at 100 Collins Ave., is no longer open.

Unfortunately, these restaurants need tourists to thrive,e and visitors seldom venture beyond Ocean Drive. Plus, mainland residents rarely visit Lincoln Road Mall and usually only venture to South Beach if the restaurant is located in the more opulent South of Fifth neighborhood.

With the rising cost of rent all around, Lincoln Road Mall may become a ghost town if new life isn't brought to it soon. 
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
