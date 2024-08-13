End of Yard House on Lincoln Road: 3 South Beach Restaurants Close

More than a decade after opening in South Beach, the popular happy hour and craft beer restaurant Yard House will close its Lincoln Road location on Sunday, September 1.
New Times confirmed the closure with management from the restaurant. Yard House opened its Lenox Avenue location in February 2014 and quickly became a go-to happy hour spot.
The news comes just days after neighboring restaurant Chotto Matte announced it would close for renovations on August 10.
The high-end, Japanese-Peruvian restaurant, which specializes in Nikkei cuisine, took to Instagram to share the news of its closure. In a caption, the restaurant wrote, "From August 10, Chotto Matte Miami will be closing its doors for renovations. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience. Stay tuned for updates about our return — we look forward to welcoming you back!"
The statement did not mention a time range nor a specific date of when it would most likely return, leading fans wondering in the comments. "You better come back!" wrote a worried customer. Another wrote, "Why, that's so sad."
The restaurant opened in April 2018 as the first U.S. outpost of the London original.
Sorbillo, a Neapolitan-style pizzeria founded by one of Italy's best-loved pizza chefs, Gino Sorbillo, closed its doors on Sunday, August 11.
The pizzaiolo — or pizzamaker — is respected throughout Italy for his food. His four restaurants — including the family's first Naples location, which opened in 1935 — have hour-long lines and are regarded among the best in the country.
Now, the Miami Beach location of his eponymous restaurant, at 100 Collins Ave., is no longer open.
Unfortunately, these restaurants need tourists to thrive,e and visitors seldom venture beyond Ocean Drive. Plus, mainland residents rarely visit Lincoln Road Mall and usually only venture to South Beach if the restaurant is located in the more opulent South of Fifth neighborhood.
With the rising cost of rent all around, Lincoln Road Mall may become a ghost town if new life isn't brought to it soon.