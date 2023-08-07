Navigation
Support Us
Search

Openings & Closings

New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Elcielo, Normandy Gourmandy, and Olive & Sea

This week's restaurant openings include Elcielo at the SLS South Beach, a gourmet market from the owners of Silverlake Bistro, and a rooftop waterfront restaurant in Fort Lauderdale.
August 7, 2023
The third location of one Michelin star-awarded Elcielo is now open at the SLS South Beach.
The third location of one Michelin star-awarded Elcielo is now open at the SLS South Beach. Photo by Rachel Paraoan
Share this:
Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes the third location of Elcielo at the SLS South Beach, a gourmet market from the owners of Silverlake Bistro in North Beach, and the debut of new rooftop waterfront restaurant Olive & Sea in Fort Lauderdale.

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge
Chef Juan "Juanma" Barrientos Valencia opened a third location of Elcielo at the SLS South Beach.
Photo by Diego Santa Cruz

Elcielo South Beach

1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach (at the SLS South Beach)
305-455-2999
elcielomiami.com
Chef Juan Manual Barrientos Valencia has opened a third location (joining Washington, D.C., and Brickell locations) of his one-Michelin-star Colombian restaurant in the former Bazaar space at the SLS South Beach. The menu focuses on the ancestral cuisine of his homeland, marrying Latin-American ingredients with avant-garde techniques that playfully blend into a collection of imaginative culinary experiences. While guests can still partake in a decadent tasting menu, the Miami Beach location presents the chef's first foray into offering an a la carte menu, highlighting dishes like the "árbol de la vida," ribs in guava and tamarind and yucca gnocchi with truffle and sweet plantain honey, both of which can be found on the new Elcielo's $60 prix-fixe Miami Spice dinner menu. Daily 6 to 11 p.m.
click to enlarge
Normandy Gourmandy gourmet food market is open in North Beach.
Normandy Gourmandy photo

Normandy Gourmandy

932 71st St., Miami Beach
786-536-2334
normandygourmandy.com
A new neighborhood wine shop and gourmet food market from local restaurateurs Sandy Sanchez and Benoit Rablat — also the proprietors of nearby Silverlake Bistro — is now open in Miami Beach's North Beach neighborhood. Equal parts winery tasting room, gourmet market, and quirky gift shop, the market offers customers an ever-growing selection of upscale items from wine, truffles, and caviar to affordably priced, high-quality oils, cheeses, frozen canapes, olives, and more — sourced from around the world. Expect to find regular wine-tasting events and food samplings, or stop by to grab one of the chef's prepared food items like Rablat's housemade quiche. Wednesday through Sunday noon to 9 p.m.
click to enlarge
Waterfront rooftop restaurant Olive & Sea is now open in Fort Lauderdale.
Olive & Sea photo

Olive & Sea

1881 SE 17th St., Fort Lauderdale
954-527-6716
oliveandseaftl.com
A new rooftop restaurant with Intracoastal views is now open in Fort Lauderdale. Located just north of the city's 17th Street causeway bridge, Olive & Sea offers a Mediterranean-inspired menu from chef Miguel Toro Franco for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. For family-style meals, the chef has created the "Village Table" that includes each of the menu's spreads and mezze served with pita and a variety of bread, skewers, sauces, and a choice of three sides. Daily 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Contact: Nicole Danna

Trending

Let Resy Pick Up the Tab: August Promotion Covers Check at Select Miami Restaurants

Business

Let Resy Pick Up the Tab: August Promotion Covers Check at Select Miami Restaurants

By Ryan Yousefi
July 2023 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Openings & Closings

July 2023 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

By Nicole Danna
All the Restaurants Participating in Miami Spice 2023

Miami Spice

All the Restaurants Participating in Miami Spice 2023

By Nicole Danna
Jeremy Ford Introduces Seasonal Tasting Menu at Beauty &amp; the Butcher

Best of Miami

Jeremy Ford Introduces Seasonal Tasting Menu at Beauty & the Butcher

By Michelle Muslera
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation