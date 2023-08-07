New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Elcielo, Normandy Gourmandy, and Olive & Sea

[email protected]

click to enlarge Chef Juan "Juanma" Barrientos Valencia opened a third location of Elcielo at the SLS South Beach. Photo by Diego Santa Cruz

Elcielo South Beach 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach (at the SLS South Beach)

305-455-2999

elcielomiami.com

click to enlarge Normandy Gourmandy gourmet food market is open in North Beach. Normandy Gourmandy photo

Normandy Gourmandy 932 71st St., Miami Beach

786-536-2334

normandygourmandy.com

click to enlarge Waterfront rooftop restaurant Olive & Sea is now open in Fort Lauderdale. Olive & Sea photo

Olive & Sea 1881 SE 17th St., Fort Lauderdale

954-527-6716

oliveandseaftl.com

Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes the third location of Elcielo at the SLS South Beach, a gourmet market from the owners of Silverlake Bistro in North Beach, and the debut of new rooftop waterfront restaurant Olive & Sea in Fort Lauderdale.Chef Juan Manual Barrientos Valencia has opened a third location (joining Washington, D.C., and Brickell locations) of his one-Michelin-star Colombian restaurant in the former Bazaar space at the SLS South Beach. The menu focuses on the ancestral cuisine of his homeland, marrying Latin-American ingredients with avant-garde techniques that playfully blend into a collection of imaginative culinary experiences. While guests can still partake in a decadent tasting menu, the Miami Beach location presents the chef's first foray into offering an a la carte menu, highlighting dishes like the "árbol de la vida," ribs in guava and tamarind and yucca gnocchi with truffle and sweet plantain honey, both of which can be found on the new Elcielo's $60 prix-fixe Miami Spice dinner menu.A new neighborhood wine shop and gourmet food market from local restaurateurs Sandy Sanchez and Benoit Rablat — also the proprietors of nearby Silverlake Bistro — is now open in Miami Beach's North Beach neighborhood. Equal parts winery tasting room, gourmet market, and quirky gift shop, the market offers customers an ever-growing selection of upscale items from wine, truffles, and caviar to affordably priced, high-quality oils, cheeses, frozen canapes, olives, and more — sourced from around the world. Expect to find regular wine-tasting events and food samplings, or stop by to grab one of the chef's prepared food items like Rablat's housemade quiche.A new rooftop restaurant with Intracoastal views is now open in Fort Lauderdale. Located just north of the city's 17th Street causeway bridge, Olive & Sea offers a Mediterranean-inspired menu from chef Miguel Toro Franco for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. For family-style meals, the chef has created the "Village Table" that includes each of the menu's spreads and mezze served with pita and a variety of bread, skewers, sauces, and a choice of three sides.