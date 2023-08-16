10 Miami Restaurants You Didn't Know Were Owned by Celebrities

For many celebrities, it seems the attraction to the Magic City is growing as quickly as our New York resident populace. How? Through food.
These days, Miami is home to several celebrity culinary ventures, making the city home to a number of A-list celebrities from all walks of the entertainment world.
Be it sports and music icons to actors and media moguls, many celebs have chosen to pursue their gastronomic side with restaurants ranging from finger-licking chicken joints to trendy hidden gems.
While some openly flaunt their star power on the marquee, others operate under the radar — you might never even know it if not for this list of Miami's best celebrity-owned restaurants.
Another Wing626 S. Miami Ave., Miami
907-310-6529
anotherwing.coThey didn't want to see DJ Khaled open another wing restaurant, but unfortunately, all he does is wing, wing, wing, no matter what. Too much? The international music superstar ensured the Magic City was one of the 150 worldwide spots for his chicken-forward, deliver-only concept, Another Wing, in 2021. Since then, menu offerings such as the "Never Stop Winging" combo, featuring six wings, fries, and a drink, the "All I Do is Wing" ten-piece combo, and the "Tender Talk" chicken strips, which, by title alone, has been oozing DJ Khaled's signature bravado all over Miami, one box of poultry at a time.
Chicken Guy!7535 N. Kendall Dr. #2520, Miami
786-349-3310
chickenguy.com Owned by South Florida resident and legendary Food Network personality Guy Fieri, Chicken Guy!, located within the Dadeland Mall, boasts an impressive array of chicken. The location opened its doors recently and thus far has been met with solid reviews. Fans judging the newest addition to the city's chicken sandwich lineup should give the "Triple Double" chicken sandwich — built with crispy tenders, special sauce, pickles, and melted cheese stacked between buttery buns — solid consideration. With 22 unique sauces, you'll be hard-pressed to find a chicken spot with more personality. Just like its owner.
Estefan Kitchen Express1961 Miad Cir., Concourse D, Gate 27, Miami
786-843-3896
estefankitchenexpress.com Gloria and Emilio Estefan are Miami royalty, which explains how they managed to secure real estate within the city's airport, an honor only bestowed upon the finest of local celebs. Estefan Kitchen Express, located within the bustling confines of Miami International Airport, offers a wide array of classic Miami cuisine — most prominently, Cuban sandwiches. The shop offers a wide array of the most recognizable, travelable Cuban delights, including chicken and beef varieties or pocket-sized mini versions perfect for bringing onto the plane for in-flight enjoyment. The quick-stop spot also offers wholesome bowls providing a healthy option for travelers who crave one more taste of Cuba before hitting the skies.
La Industria Bakery & Cafe401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
786-803-8333
laindustriabakery.comIn Miami, adding a little Latin flair is almost mandatory, including the celebrity restaurant scene. That's certainly the case for La Industria, the bakery and cafe owned by Grammy winner and Miami entrepreneur Nicky Jam. Located inside the Bayside Marketplace, the restaurant brings the artist's same iconic flair to the culinary game with an eye-popping menu of food choices that are as Instagram-worthy as they are delicious. They include everything from Fruity Pebbles-topped pancakes and peanut butter & jelly French toast to a ribeye steak and lobster. After all, nothing says "Miami" like pancakes topped with cereal that manage to look Deco Drive-ready.
Miami GrillMultiple locations
mymiamigrill.com Miami's very own "Mr. Worldwide" — recording artist Armando Christian Pérez, known to most as simply "Pitbull" — has left his mark on the city in more ways than one, with one of them being investing in Miami Grill. The fast-casual spot, previously known as Miami Subs for more than three decades, has had a revival of sorts lately, coinciding with Pitbull's involvement and the restaurant's rebrand. With a surprisingly diverse menu, the drive-thru, fast-casual establishment caters to a wide range of tastes, offering everything from gyros to juicy burgers and flavorful sandwiches. But let's not kid ourselves — you know what's on the menu, but you may not have known Pitbull is behind it.
Strawberry Moon Miami601 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
305-506-2112
strawberrymoonmiami.com Owned by renowned hospitality entrepreneur David Grutman and Grammy award-winning musical artist Pharrell Williams, the Mediterranean-inspired Strawberry Moon in Miami Beach includes a menu of innovative dishes inspired by global flavors. From swordfish kebabs to three-course brunch menus, the poolside restaurant's menu zigs where others zag, keeping guests on their toes, just like Pharrell's musical hits. It follows Williams' first foray into the restaurant world, Swan, the trendy "clubstaurant" in Miami's Design District.
True Food Kitchen8888 SW 136th St. Ste. 340A, Miami
954-585-9933
truefoodkitchen.com While it may seem every celebrity that's ever called Miami, even a part-time home has a restaurant to match as part of an exclusive starter pack, you tend to pay attention when you see an Oprah-backed venture. Invested in by Oprah, True Food Kitchen, located in the Falls, offers a health-forward-focused menu with a mission to serve nourishing and delicious meals. With an endorsement from the iconic media mogul herself, True Food Kitchen stresses the use of wholesome ingredients and tasty plant-based food spot is serving up a little bit of everything, from pizzas to tuna and mahi, with a twist aimed at making you better before the meal began.
Nobu Miami
4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-695-3232
noburestaurants.comSome restaurants require no introduction, and Nobu Miami is one of them. But some may be surprised to learn legendary Hollywood actor Robert De Niro owns the brand. The restaurant is known to receive an array of star-studded diners — and an equally glamorous experience for us everyday folk — that adequately represents its famous owner. The trendy restaurant is best known for perfectly blending Japanese and Peruvian cuisine, evident with dishes like its famous black cod miso.
Gekko8 SE Eighth St., Miami,
305-423-8884
gekko.comThis recent entry to the Miami culinary scene is thanks, in part, to Grammy award-winning artist Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — known to most as Bad Bunny. The Japanese-inspired steakhouse and lounge in Brickell delivers the international music star's take on the perfect steak and sushi-forward restaurant to the '305'. Alongside restaurateur and nightlife veteran David Grutman, Ocasio's elevated steakhouse highlights Japan's greatest cuts of meat while offering a seemingly never-ending assortment of sushi and raw fish dishes.
Wild 'N Out Sports Bar1060 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
305-535-9773
wildnoutsportsbar.comTelevision personality and "Wild 'N Out" host Nick Cannon recently debuted the second incarnation of his sketch comedy and rap improve competition-themed sports bar alongside members of his crew from the popular MTV show. The two-story establishment takes up prime real estate off Ocean Drive in South Beach, providing that party-themed, spring break ambiance year-round with the celebrity's take on "eatertainment" — food, drink, and nightlife with performances by comedians and celebrity DJs. That's evident with the mega-sized cocktails and frozen drinks to the wide array of classic American comfort fare available for happy hour, lunch, brunch, and dinner — even late-night dining. While the massive menu covers everything from seafood and smash burgers to lobster and pasta, don't miss Cannon's self-proclaimed favorite offering requisite of any good sports bar: the chicken wings.