Here's Where You Can Buy Medical Marijuana in Miami Beach — Someday

Nearly two years after Florida voters approved a referendum legalizing medical marijuana, dispensaries are still few and far between in the Sunshine State. Across Miami-Dade County, only five storefronts sell legal cannabis.

In Miami Beach, the city's first — and so far only — marijuana dispensary, Surterra Wellness Center, opened on 4/20 at 1523 Alton Rd. At a meeting next Tuesday, the city's planning board will review an ordinance that sets the rules for Miami Beach dispensaries and lays out where new ones could be located.