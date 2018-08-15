Miami-Dade's Fifth Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opening in Dadeland

Trulieve, the first medical marijuana treatment center in Miami, is set to open its second dispensary, in Dadeland, August 21.

Medical pot is on the rise in Florida. Since voters legalized medical marijuana and low-THC cannabis in the November 2016 general election, Florida has added 144,557 patients to the Office of Medical Marijuana Use's user registry, according to the Department of Health’s latest update. For a state with a population of 21 million, about one in 145 Floridians can legally use medical weed.

So it's no shock that Miami-Dade is set to get its fifth dispensary next week. Trulieve , which already operates a dispensary near Miami International Airport, will debut a medical marijuana treatment center in Dadeland next Tuesday. The Tallahassee-based company has 15 other locations across the state.

The firm says it's opening a new location for a simple reason: There are many more medical marijuana patients than there are dispensaries.