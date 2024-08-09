When Are Miami Marlins' Heritage Celebrations, Free T-Shirt Giveaways?

It seems the Miami Marlins cracked the code for getting more fans to their games: limited-edition merch.
Following popular events such as Flanigan's Fest and Venezuelan Heritage Celebration, the team has more themed game nights on the horizon. And yes — as with the previous celebrations, tickets to the games will include free one-of-a-kind items like themed hats, T-shirts, and jerseys.
For instance, a ticket to tonight's Marlins game against the San Diego Padres includes a T-shirt emblazoned with the words "Jamaica Heritage Celebration" in red, yellow, and green. A portion of each ticket purchased will go to local Jamaican non-profits.
The promotions are providing some incentive for fans to turn out while the Marlins are struggling on the field. The team has the second-roughest record in the National League and is sitting more than 26 games behind the NL East leader Philadelphia Phillies.
Hang in there, Marlins crew.
Wondering how to get your hands on the swag? Here's a list of the Marlins' upcoming themed events:
August 9: Jamaican Heritage Celebration
August 10: Dominican Republic Heritage Celebration
August 11: SpongeBob SquarePants Day
August 11: Irish American Heritage Celebration
August 21: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Celebration
August 23: Barbie Night Game
August 24: Colombian Heritage Celebration
August 25: Jewish Community Celebration
September 6: Florida Panthers Night
September 7: Nicaraguan Heritage Celebration
September 17: Japanese Heritage Celebration
September 20: Miccosukee Day
September 21: Canadian Heritage Celebration
A Marlins spokesperson tells New Times that while they have additional events in the works, they have not been announced yet.