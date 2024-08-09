 When to Get Free Jerseys, T-Shirts at Marlins' LoanDepot Park | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

When Are Miami Marlins' Heritage Celebrations, Free T-Shirt Giveaways?

The Marlins are getting creative to boost fan turnout.
August 9, 2024
It doesn't get any pinker than this. Behold: The Barbie Marlins jersey.
It doesn't get any pinker than this. Behold: The Barbie Marlins jersey. Screenshot via Miami Marlins

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $7,000. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$7,000
$850
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

It seems the Miami Marlins cracked the code for getting more fans to their games: limited-edition merch.

Following popular events such as Flanigan's Fest and Venezuelan Heritage Celebration, the team has more themed game nights on the horizon. And yes — as with the previous celebrations, tickets to the games will include free one-of-a-kind items like themed hats, T-shirts, and jerseys.

For instance, a ticket to tonight's Marlins game against the San Diego Padres includes a T-shirt emblazoned with the words "Jamaica Heritage Celebration" in red, yellow, and green. A portion of each ticket purchased will go to local Jamaican non-profits.

The promotions are providing some incentive for fans to turn out while the Marlins are struggling on the field. The team has the second-roughest record in the National League and is sitting more than 26 games behind the NL East leader Philadelphia Phillies.

Hang in there, Marlins crew.

Wondering how to get your hands on the swag? Here's a list of the Marlins' upcoming themed events:

August 9: Jamaican Heritage Celebration
August 10: Dominican Republic Heritage Celebration
August 11: SpongeBob SquarePants Day
August 11: Irish American Heritage Celebration
August 21: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Celebration
August 23: Barbie Night Game
August 24: Colombian Heritage Celebration
August 25: Jewish Community Celebration
September 6: Florida Panthers Night
September 7: Nicaraguan Heritage Celebration
September 17: Japanese Heritage Celebration
September 20: Miccosukee Day
September 21: Canadian Heritage Celebration

A Marlins spokesperson tells New Times that while they have additional events in the works, they have not been announced yet.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Alex DeLuca is a Miami New Times staff writer who focuses on news, crime, and public safety, education, and cannabis. Prior to joining New Times in June 2020, Alex worked for the South Florida Sun Sentinel and freelanced for The Appeal. She holds a bachelor's degree from the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.
Contact: Alex DeLuca
Most Monstrous Pythons Ever Caught in Florida

Animals

Most Monstrous Pythons Ever Caught in Florida

By Alex DeLuca
Miami Heat Icon D-Wade Salutes Noah Lyles' Olympic-Win Manicure

Sports

Miami Heat Icon D-Wade Salutes Noah Lyles' Olympic-Win Manicure

By Zulekha Pitts
Watch: YouTube Streamer Jumps Two Oncoming Cars in Miami (Don't Try This at Home!)

Social Media

Watch: YouTube Streamer Jumps Two Oncoming Cars in Miami (Don't Try This at Home!)

By Zulekha Pitts
Boca Raton Woman Charged With Sending Bomb Threats to Donald Trump

Crime

Boca Raton Woman Charged With Sending Bomb Threats to Donald Trump

By Naomi Feinstein
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation