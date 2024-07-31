 West Palm Beach Is One of America's Sweatiest Cities, Study Finds | Miami New Times
This South Florida City Was Named One of America's Sweatiest (Hint: It's Not Miami)

Austin, Texas tops the list, followed by Atlanta, Washington D.C., and Dallas-Fort Worth.
July 31, 2024
It's hot AF out here. Photo via Nathan Dumlao/Unsplash
We don't need to tell you that Miami gets hot — like, really hot. The outdoors usually feel like one large sauna. To answer an evergreen question once posed by a non-native in the r/Miami forum on Reddit: Yes, everyone (including this writer) is sweating all the time.

So, you can imagine New Times' surprise in finding out our swampy city did not make the list of America's clammiest locales.

A grave injustice, we know.

In home-service website Thumback's new survey of the "10 Sweatiest Cities in the U.S," our neighbor to the north, West Palm Beach, instead made the grade, ranking eighth on the list. Austin, Texas tops the list, followed by Atlanta, Washington D.C., and Dallas-Fort Worth.

The survey examined which of the top 40 metropolitan areas (according to Nielsen data) have made the most requests for cooling projects such as air conditioning repair, maintenance, or installation. The study adjusted for population size by ranking cities based on the number of project requests per capita.

As with Texas, Georgia, and Washington D.C., heat advisories have piled up in South Florida this summer, with the National Weather Service (NWS) issuing regular notices cautioning residents about extreme temperatures.

Last summer was the hottest on record worldwide, with unprecedented temperatures causing climate-related disasters across the globe. The extreme heat in South Florida even triggered Miami's first-ever "excessive heat" advisory and shattered daily-high temperature records for seven July dates.

The full list of the 10 sweatiest cities follows:
  1. Austin
  2. Atlanta
  3. Washington D.C.
  4. Dallas-Fort Worth
  5. Charlotte
  6. Baltimore
  7. Denver
  8. West Palm Beach
  9. Houston
  10. Orlando
