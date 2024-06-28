Swamp Ass 2024: Miami Is Once Again Under a Heat Advisory

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued yet another heat advisory for nearly all of South Florida — cautioning residents across Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties that the heat index today could reach or exceed 105 degrees Fahrenheit (whew!). While in Fort Lauderdale, the heat index may hit 106 degrees, Miami could experience temperatures up to 108 degrees.
The advisory remains in effect until 5 p.m. today.
The heat index, or "apparent temperature," combines two measurements — relative humidity and air temperature — into one number.
A Heat Advisory is in effect until 5pm today for eastern counties (Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach). For more heat related information and graphics, please visit our webpage: https://t.co/4Yyuh3YiBP pic.twitter.com/bliU839uiA— NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) June 28, 2024
Today's advisory warns that hot temperatures and high humidity can cause heat illness, advising residents to drink plenty of fluids and take extra precautions when outside, such as wearing lightweight clothing and limiting strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
While heat advisories were previously issued when the heat index reached 108 degrees for more than two hours in Miami-Dade and Broward, the NWS now issues a heat advisory if the index reaches 105 degrees for two hours in those counties. Other areas in the NWS Miami forecast zone remain under the old criteria.
Last summer marked the hottest on record worldwide, with unprecedented temperatures triggering climate-related disasters across the globe, from wildfires in Canada to widespread coral bleaching in the Florida Keys. The extreme heat was historic –– to the point where Miami even issued its inaugural "excessive heat" advisory and shattered records for the highest temperatures recorded on seven July dates.
With the official start of summer still weeks away, temperatures across South Florida and in the surrounding ocean waters have already hit record highs.
This is a breaking story and may be updated as events warrant.