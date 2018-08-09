Another Black South Floridian Says Wells Fargo Refused to Cash His Check, Called Cops

After a long day of work, Jean Romane Elie headed to a Wells Fargo branch in West Palm Beach to withdraw money for rent. But when he handed over his driver's license and Visa card, the bank teller told the Haitian man to wait while she consulted with another teller.

As Elie stood in the lobby, one of the tellers called the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Instead of leaving the bank with his own money to pay his bills, Elie says he encountered a nightmare with the cops, who handcuffed him, detained him and accused him of committing a felony.

He's the second black South Florida resident to allege recently that Wells Fargo racially profiled him and called police as he was trying to use normal banking services. An elderly black woman recently sued after a Fort Lauderdale Wells Fargo branch refused to cash her check, asked her how she got the money, and threatened to call the police on her.