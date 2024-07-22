 Vintage Florida Sports Team Jerseys: Best of All-Time | Miami New Times
Best All-Time Jerseys for South Florida Sports Teams

The leaping panther, the Dolphins throwback — which South Florida sports jerseys stand out as a cut above?
July 22, 2024
From left: Kicker Reggie Roby of the Miami Dolphins in December 2021; Florida Panthers goalie John Vanbiesbrouck during a game against Washington Capitals in December 1997; Greg Counsell of the Florida Marlins after hitting his first homer in August 1997
From left: Kicker Reggie Roby of the Miami Dolphins in December 2021; Florida Panthers goalie John Vanbiesbrouck during a game against Washington Capitals in December 1997; Greg Counsell of the Florida Marlins after hitting his first homer in August 1997 Photos from left by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images; Doug Pensinger/Getty Images, and Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Last week, Inter Miami and Adidas announced the official unveiling of the club's third kit — a gorgeous '80s-nostalgia-inspired uniform that calls back the classic vintage Miami style. Inter Miami debuted the new third kit on Saturday during the team's 2-1 win over the Chicago Fire.

Let's take a moment to breathe these beautiful babies in — just a gorgeous kit. Also, saying "kit" in place of "uniform" is fun. Americans should find more ways to use the word in our everyday discussions. "Fit" checks should be "kit" checks.
While we love Inter Miami's pink home kits, we can't help but wonder if the team just dropped the hottest kit they've ever had. It got us thinking about what makes a solid jersey and which ones stand out as South Florida sports teams' greatest threads.

Here's the best of the best, according to us.

Miami Heat: Vice Jerseys

The Miami Vice jerseys perfectly captured a South Beach art deco vibe and a callback to the font many remember from the Miami Heat's first seasons when they played at Miami Arena. These jerseys basically got Heat fans through the post-LeBron-Big 3 years.

You can choose between the pink, neon-blue, black, or white versions. It's like picking your favorite ice cream — they all slap hard.

Florida Marlins: Teal Vests

We said Florida Marlins, as they once were and should still be referred to. The original teal inscription and sleeveless look bring us back to a time before David Samson and Jeffrey Loria killed South Florida's love for the sport of baseball.

Sporting this iconic Marlins jersey in public speaks volumes — you're a true longtime fan that has seen some shit and come out the other end, somehow, deciding to express publicly that you're still a Marlins fan.

Florida Panthers: Cat Attack

We would never implore a team that just won a championship to change its jersey — that's just bad juju — but in a vacuum, you have to love the Panthers' original fierce cat-jumping directly into the fight logo. It screams violence and brings us back to when every Florida Panthers game felt like South Florida against the world, unlike the last handful of years when they've played as the favorite.

To be clear — change nothing, Panthers. You're doing just great with your shield logo.

Miami Dolphins: Throwbacks

We saved the best — the Miami Dolphins — for last because it's universally agreed upon that their throwback look is the most excellent in franchise history, if not NFL history. They're that good.

Compared to the very corporate Sea World-looking uniforms the Dolphins run out of the tunnel in on a usual gameday, the throwback uniforms are a certified mood-changer. Not only do folks believe the Dolphins play better in their throwback uniforms, the results on the field normally back up the assumption. 
