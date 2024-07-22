Best All-Time Jerseys for South Florida Sports Teams

Let's take a moment to breathe these beautiful babies in — just a gorgeous kit. Also, saying "kit" in place of "uniform" is fun. Americans should find more ways to use the word in our everyday discussions. "Fit" checks should be "kit" checks.
While we love Inter Miami's pink home kits, we can't help but wonder if the team just dropped the hottest kit they've ever had. It got us thinking about what makes a solid jersey and which ones stand out as South Florida sports teams' greatest threads.
The wait is over! Our new third kit from the @adidasfootball Archive Collection is here ✨ pic.twitter.com/Om2CARxtXq— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 16, 2024
Here's the best of the best, according to us.
The @MiamiHEAT's city threads have been absolute 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YgZoU0dEx5— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 25, 2019
Miami Heat: Vice JerseysThe Miami Vice jerseys perfectly captured a South Beach art deco vibe and a callback to the font many remember from the Miami Heat's first seasons when they played at Miami Arena. These jerseys basically got Heat fans through the post-LeBron-Big 3 years.
You can choose between the pink, neon-blue, black, or white versions. It's like picking your favorite ice cream — they all slap hard.
Is it Throwback Weekend yet? 🙃— Miami Marlins (@Marlins) July 10, 2019
Get your 📲 ready. #WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/YuD3TZG7fZ
Florida Marlins: Teal VestsWe said Florida Marlins, as they once were and should still be referred to. The original teal inscription and sleeveless look bring us back to a time before David Samson and Jeffrey Loria killed South Florida's love for the sport of baseball.
Sporting this iconic Marlins jersey in public speaks volumes — you're a true longtime fan that has seen some shit and come out the other end, somehow, deciding to express publicly that you're still a Marlins fan.
These Florida Panthers jerseys, though ... bring em back. Might be the best they've ever worn. pic.twitter.com/V3zD0VZpEp— Mike Gould (@miketgould) November 19, 2022
Florida Panthers: Cat AttackWe would never implore a team that just won a championship to change its jersey — that's just bad juju — but in a vacuum, you have to love the Panthers' original fierce cat-jumping directly into the fight logo. It screams violence and brings us back to when every Florida Panthers game felt like South Florida against the world, unlike the last handful of years when they've played as the favorite.
To be clear — change nothing, Panthers. You're doing just great with your shield logo.
Daily reminder that the Miami Dolphins have one of the greatest uniforms in the history of sports and they choose not to use it full time, despite 90% of their fanbase begging them for it. pic.twitter.com/TGylhTQO20— MAKE THROWBACKS PERMANENT🐬 (@THROWBACKS4EVER) June 3, 2022
Miami Dolphins: ThrowbacksWe saved the best — the Miami Dolphins — for last because it's universally agreed upon that their throwback look is the most excellent in franchise history, if not NFL history. They're that good.
Compared to the very corporate Sea World-looking uniforms the Dolphins run out of the tunnel in on a usual gameday, the throwback uniforms are a certified mood-changer. Not only do folks believe the Dolphins play better in their throwback uniforms, the results on the field normally back up the assumption.